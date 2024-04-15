ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to feast your eyes! Karin Pfeiff-Boschek, the pastry wizard, is back with more mouthwatering pie creations. From captivating botanical designs to mesmerizing geometrical patterns, Karin's pies are a treat for both the eyes and the palate.

Karin shared with Bored Panda that her connection with baking began during her childhood in rural Germany, influenced by her grandmothers who were passionate bakers. "As a child I spent much time in the kitchen, enjoying the smells and sights of freshly baked breads and pastries. I began baking for my family when I was a young teenager and have been baking much of my life."

Scroll down for a visual and culinary adventure like no other!

#1

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#2

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#3

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would initially be too afraid to eat it. But then I'd get over it.

#4

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would not be able to ea.... *nom nom nom!* 👼🙃

#5

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

moconnell avatar
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Attention editors: This is what we want. We don't want celebrity gossip or 'who wore what.' We want epic pie photos.

#6

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#7

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#8

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#9

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#10

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#11

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#12

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#13

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#14

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#15

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

vondarobinson avatar
Vonny
Vonny
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing. The amount of time it took to make this apple 'tart' look this way, I can't begin to imagine.

#16

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#17

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#18

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

vondarobinson avatar
Vonny
Vonny
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looked prettier unbaked. Not sure what fruit or veggies are in this one. Anyone?

#19

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

vondarobinson avatar
Vonny
Vonny
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blueberry pie looks so delish. This pattern of the dough looks almost doable, too.

#20

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#21

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#22

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#23

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

vondarobinson avatar
Vonny
Vonny
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stunning. As a home-baker I can appreciate the talent and time it took to create the designs for all these crusts.

#24

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#25

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

justacog avatar
Orchard
Orchard
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No matter what slice you get, it's going to be delish.

#26

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#27

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#28

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#29

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

#30

Karin Pfeiff Boschek Stunning Pie Crust Designs Before And After

karinpfeiffboschek Report

