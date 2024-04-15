ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to feast your eyes! Karin Pfeiff-Boschek, the pastry wizard, is back with more mouthwatering pie creations. From captivating botanical designs to mesmerizing geometrical patterns, Karin's pies are a treat for both the eyes and the palate.

Karin shared with Bored Panda that her connection with baking began during her childhood in rural Germany, influenced by her grandmothers who were passionate bakers. "As a child I spent much time in the kitchen, enjoying the smells and sights of freshly baked breads and pastries. I began baking for my family when I was a young teenager and have been baking much of my life."

