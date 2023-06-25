Husband Plays “One More Match” Before Leaving To Pick Up His Wife From The Airport, She’s Mad At Him For Being 10 Minutes Late

Air travel, even for experienced fliers can be grating and one no doubt feels a wave of relief when they disembark a plane and make their way home at the end of a trip. But as frequent fliers already know, airports tend to be a ways away from most people’s homes, so it’s pretty lucky to have a partner who can easily come pick you up.

But sometimes plans change, as was the case with one husband who found out a bit late that his wife was landing early. Instead of leaving immediately, he finished his video game and then departed to pick her up, in the process being ten minutes late. The internet was divided on who was in the wrong.

It’s pretty annoying when someone is late for some previously agreed plans

Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)

A man wanted to know if he was a jerk for being 10 minutes late to pick up his wife from the airport

Image credits: Fausto Sandoval (not the actual photo)

Image credits: duallogic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: aLostBattlefield

People are generally not in a good mood after dealing with air travel

This tale divided the internet in many ways. Some thought 10 minutes is not bad at all, perhaps even within the margin of error when driving to a busy airport. Some airports are notoriously bad when arriving by car, and people have ended up stuck in traffic for even longer. Others thought the husband was in the wrong, for not checking his phone, and for being unaware of flight tracking, despite, apparently, his wife traveling regularly and for deciding that one more game was necessary before he left the house. After all, it could have been blind luck that he was only 10 minutes late, it could have been a lot worse and his argument would have fallen apart accordingly.

So let’s take it from the top. The wife has been flying, itself a relatively unfun situation. You have to get to an airport, press through a mass of people, go through check-in and security, find a gate then wait to board. Then you are sealed in a metal tube that is somewhat cold and loud, full of other people, where you sit uncomfortably, for a few hours. The sum of all of these factors is that passengers tend to be tense, irritable, and stressed. This isn’t an excuse for bad behavior, but at the same time, we do need to be sympathetic to the experience of someone who has just traveled. By some miracle, she landed early, but this would basically still guarantee her husband would be late by some margin. Even had he gotten the news on time, he would need to leave, drive through traffic, and the rest. Flight tracking is all well and good, but you can’t expect a person to be glued to a phone or computer screen for hours, trying to figure out if it’s going to arrive early.

Relationships need good, clear communication and compromise to last

Where the husband truly messed up was in his response to his wife. In all seriousness, this was not a big deal from either side, he was a little late, and she was a little demanding. Not a hill to die on. Instead, he chose to be condescending to a person who had just been stuck on a plane for hours, lecturing her on how lucky she was that he stopped playing video games to pick her up. No one likes to have their free time curtailed, but part of being married is making time for the other person, even if that involves driving somewhere. He also chose to keep playing instead of leaving immediately. It’s never fun to have some plan interrupted, but realistically, her waiting after flying is less comfortable than missing 10 minutes of a video game.

All in all, this is a case where both sides could have communicated better. Similarly, not knowing about flight tracking, a technology multiple decades old now, is just silly in this day and age. However, OP was lucky it was just 10 minutes, but that really isn’t that long in the grand scheme of things. Her choosing to fight over it was also a pretty bad decision. Hopefully, both parties can learn from the experience and do better.

A few readers needed more information about the whole story

Others thought he was not a jerk, as it wasn’t that long to wait

Some, however, did think he was to blame for ignoring her messages

A select few thought everyone could have handled the situation better