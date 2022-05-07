I travel from Seda to Yaqing and Dzongsar - Western Sichuan neighbors Tibet on its western edge and most parts of this region are historically connected with Tibet, a photographic story taken in 2015, 2019, and 2021.  Infinite high altitude plains (3000-4500 m), gigantic mountains (several peaks at more than 7000 m), monks, and temples.

#1

#1

Florian Delalée
Lyone Fein
If this many people live there, it's not uncharted.

#2

#2

Florian Delalée
#3

#3

Florian Delalée
Kelley Conlee-Nowak
I'm just seeing a very difficult jigsaw puzzle

#4

#4

Florian Delalée
#5

#5

Florian Delalée
Teresa Stabler
I love the landscape photos. They're beautiful.

#6

#6

Florian Delalée
#7

#7

Florian Delalée
#8

#8

Florian Delalée
#9

#9

Florian Delalée
#10

#10

Florian Delalée
#11

#11

Florian Delalée
Weed in the Garden
Some info an Tibetan prayer flags from https://movingshoe.com/tibetan-prayer-flags/. Usually travelers are hanging the Dar-ding category of the flags on their flags. (Hoizontal vs. vertical). Each color of the flag represents an element The prayer flag tradition is ancient, dating back thousands of years in India and to the shamanistic Bon tradition of pre-Buddhist Tibet. Bonpo priests used solid colored cloth flags, perhaps with their magical symbols, to balance the elements both internally and externally. prayer flags colors credits:westwindcollection Blue – for sky or space White – for air or clouds Red – for fire Green – for water Yellow – for earth They also represent directions – North, South, East, West and Center.Balancing these elements externally brings harmony to the environment.

#12

#12

Florian Delalée
#13

#13

Florian Delalée
Terry Armstrong
The pictures are all wonderful....very well done 👌👌👌

#14

#14

Florian Delalée
#15

#15

Florian Delalée
#16

#16

Florian Delalée
#17

#17

Florian Delalée
#18

#18

Florian Delalée
Weed in the Garden
Tibetan Prayer flags should never be still The reason why they are put high above the roof is so that they flutter in the wind. It is said that they emit positive spiritual vibrations and that the prayers are carried by the wind like silent prayers.

#19

#19

Florian Delalée
#20

#20

Florian Delalée
#21

#21

Florian Delalée
#22

#22

Florian Delalée
#23

#23

Florian Delalée
#24

#24

Florian Delalée
#25

#25

Florian Delalée
Weed in the Garden
Captivating and beautiful photos. Some context with the subjects, location, etc. would have enhanced the collection. The prayer flags always attract attention, I'm going to try and identify these locations. Thanks for sharing.

