I travel from Seda to Yaqing and Dzongsar - Western Sichuan neighbors Tibet on its western edge and most parts of this region are historically connected with Tibet, a photographic story taken in 2015, 2019, and 2021. Infinite high altitude plains (3000-4500 m), gigantic mountains (several peaks at more than 7000 m), monks, and temples.

