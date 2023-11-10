Photographer Jordi Koalitic Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics)
Creativity in photography can go a long way and Jordi Puig Batlló continues to prove it time and time again.
Jordi is a Barcelona-based photographer who loves to play with creating unique shots that would normally take a lot of time and brain power to figure out. However, Jordi also unveils the process of how he achieved each shot. In the making-of videos, he always shows how a specific image or video footage was made, which, most of the time, does not require too much equipment.
With over 6 million followers on Instagram under the name Jordi.Koalitic, this photographer's production has become a source of inspiration for many. So if you haven't discovered Jordi's work yet, we hope it will inspire you to pick up a camera and experiment for yourself.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | jordikoalitic.com | twitter.com
Lol, love the use of a stick to keep the dog occupied
Wow! I would never had known! Shows what gullible schmucks we consumers can be!
As a fellow photographer, thank you so much for sharing these. Absolutely stunning, creative work- keep it up!
