ADVERTISEMENT

Creativity in photography can go a long way and Jordi Puig Batlló continues to prove it time and time again.

Jordi is a Barcelona-based photographer who loves to play with creating unique shots that would normally take a lot of time and brain power to figure out. However, Jordi also unveils the process of how he achieved each shot. In the making-of videos, he always shows how a specific image or video footage was made, which, most of the time, does not require too much equipment.

With over 6 million followers on Instagram under the name Jordi.Koalitic, this photographer's production has become a source of inspiration for many. So if you haven't discovered Jordi's work yet, we hope it will inspire you to pick up a camera and experiment for yourself.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | jordikoalitic.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! I would never had known! Shows what gullible schmucks we consumers can be!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Photographer Jordi Puig Continues To Reveal Behind The Scenes Of His Creative Photos (New Pics) Shares stats

jordi.koalitic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!