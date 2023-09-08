22 Photographs Of Timisoara, Romania That I Took
I love my city, I go out almost every day for a walk just to try and snap better and better photos with the historical buildings from Timisoara, Romania. It's a vibrant city with lots of history, that's why Timisoara is also the European Capital of Culture in 2023.
But I dont like to write, there's always Google for more info about our beautiful city, so let's move on to the photos.
More info:
