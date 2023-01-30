I Photographed The Largest Ghost Town In The World (22 Pics)
My name is Dimitri Bourriau and I am a French artist also known as 'Jahz Design'. I graduated in graphic design, but I've always been interested in history and architecture.
Time stood still in 1974 after intense bombings. Famagusta-Varosha sank into silence. A symbol of the division of Cyprus, it has since been forbidden access. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan authorized part of the city to open in 2020.
I had the chance to photograph the largest ghost town in the world under the control of the Turkish army.
So stark. When I see pictures like these, so many questions come to mind.......where are all the animals? Are all the buildings just completely empty? Did everyone take everything with them? I am amazed at how clean the streets seem to be. Perhaps all the debris has already blown away? I wonder if there are other parts of the city that are less pristine, that have more remnants of the human past? ...... just my random thoughts.
