My name is Dimitri Bourriau and I am a French artist also known as 'Jahz Design'. I graduated in graphic design, but I've always been interested in history and architecture.

Time stood still in 1974 after intense bombings. Famagusta-Varosha sank into silence. A symbol of the division of Cyprus, it has since been forbidden access. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan authorized part of the city to open in 2020.

I had the chance to photograph the largest ghost town in the world under the control of the Turkish army.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

7points
Jahz Design
POST
#2

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

7points
Jahz Design
POST
#3

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

7points
Jahz Design
POST
#4

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

7points
Jahz Design
POST
#5

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

6points
Jahz Design
POST
#6

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

6points
Jahz Design
POST
#7

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

6points
Jahz Design
POST
#8

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

6points
Jahz Design
POST
#9

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

6points
Jahz Design
POST
#10

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

5points
Jahz Design
POST
#11

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

5points
Jahz Design
POST
#12

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

5points
Jahz Design
POST
#13

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

4points
Jahz Design
POST
#14

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

4points
Jahz Design
POST
#15

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

3points
Jahz Design
POST
#16

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

2points
Jahz Design
POST
#17

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

2points
Jahz Design
POST
#18

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

1point
Jahz Design
POST
#19

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

1point
Jahz Design
POST
#20

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

1point
Jahz Design
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

1point
Jahz Design
POST
#22

I Photograph The Largest Ghost Town In The World "Famagusta-Varosha"

Report

1point
Jahz Design
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!