The best media that we, people, have to travel back in time are video and photographs. Through them, we can get a glimpse into the past, connecting us to people and places that today are just faded memory.

Richard Renaldi's portraiture photographic project "Shoppers and Workers" has captured vibrant individuals around New York City circa the 2000s. The stunning fashion of shoppers and the neat uniforms of workers portray people's social status of different ages and ethnicities of that time.

We invite you to scroll down below and immerse yourself in these lively images. And if you would like to see more of Renaldi's works on Bored Panda, see his previous posts of Touching Strangers and Typology of the American Teenager.

#1

Gay Talese, New York, NY, 1999

#2

Lily And Jennifer, New York, NY, 1999

#3

Carmen And Friend, New York, NY, 1999

#4

Francisca, New York, NY, 2000

#5

Letter Carrier, New York, NY, 2000

#6

Ursula, New York, NY, 1999

#7

Cathy, New York, NY, 1999

#8

John, New York, NY, 2000

#9

Cc, New York, NY, 2000

#10

Aupont, New York, NY, 2000

#11

Laura, New York, NY, 1999

#12

A. Laurance Kaiser Iv, New York, NY, 2001

#13

Carol, New York, NY, 2002

#14

Kitchen Staff, New York, NY, 2000

#15

Sal, New York, NY, 2000

#16

Mrs. Robert Gorman, New York, NY, 2000

#17

Laura, New York, NY, 1999

#18

Pearl, New York, NY, 1999

#19

E. Walden, New York, NY, 1999

#20

Eugene, New York, NY, 2002

#21

Brian, New York, NY, 2000

#22

Leon, New York, NY, 2000

#23

Vera And Her Mother, New York, NY, 1999

#24

Yassar, New York, NY, 2000

#25

Mark, New York, NY, 2000

#26

Untitled, New York, NY, 2002

#27

Susan, New York, NY, 2001

#28

Alan, New York, NY, 2000

#29

George And Mike, New York, NY, 2000

#30

Bike Messanger, New York, NY, 2000

#31

Manny, New York, NY, 2000

#32

Francisco, New York, NY, 2000

#33

Sal, New York, NY, 2000

#34

Louis, New York, NY, 2000

#35

Veronica, New York, NY, 2000

#36

John, New York, NY, 2002

#37

Michele, New York, NY, 1999

#38

Michelle, New York, NY, 1999

#39

Kari, New York, NY, 1999

#40

Sal, New York, NY, 2000

#41

Sena, New York, NY, 2001

#42

Philip, New York, NY, 1999

#43

Maureen, New York, NY, 2000

#44

Gregory, New York, NY, 2000

#45

Tomas, New York, NY, 2000

#46

Ramon, New York, NY, 2002

