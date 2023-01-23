The genre of portraiture in photography has always been personal and intriguing. Early photographers were drawn to capturing the likenesses and expressions of others through the lens, preserving a moment in time. Today, the interest in using people as subjects in photography remains strong, as their appearance, gestures, and emotions hint at deeper stories that remain just out of reach.

For Richard Renaldi, portraiture is definitely his passion, as his career is grounded in the exploration of this genre. The artist has released numerous portrait series. We've already showcased Richard's captivating project, titled "Touching Strangers", which got a lot of positive reactions. So, in today's article, we want to share one of his other photo series, "Typology of the American Teenager", containing pictures of teenagers from across the United States. The series depicts the diversity and individuality of American teenagers, highlighting their unique personalities and characteristics through the lens of Renaldi's camera.

More info: Instagram | renaldi.com

#1

Timothy And Danny, 2010

Timothy And Danny, 2010

#2

Gabriell And Ray, 2010

Gabriell And Ray, 2010

#3

Briana, Destiny, And Tiffany, 2011

Briana, Destiny, And Tiffany, 2011

#4

Irving, Arthur, And Jeff, 2012

Irving, Arthur, And Jeff, 2012

#5

Taylor And Barrett, 2018

Taylor And Barrett, 2018

#6

Navajo Girls, 2010

Navajo Girls, 2010

ThatBookGirl
ThatBookGirl
Community Member
16 minutes ago

The one on the right is a teenager??

#7

Valentina, 2019

Valentina, 2019

#8

Larry, 2013

Larry, 2013

#9

Josh And Lindsey, 2012

Josh And Lindsey, 2012

#10

Jacinda And Dana, 2011

Jacinda And Dana, 2011

#11

Cody And David, 2011

Cody And David, 2011

Lizz
Lizz
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Oooo the "Bieder'doo"

#12

Gabe And Alex, 2019

Gabe And Alex, 2019

#13

Cindy And Caleb, 2018

Cindy And Caleb, 2018

#14

John, Joe, And Chris, 2011

John, Joe, And Chris, 2011

#15

Bianca, Shailah, Kayla, And Ashley, 2011

Bianca, Shailah, Kayla, And Ashley, 2011

#16

Papo And Dezorae, 2010

Papo And Dezorae, 2010

ThatBookGirl
ThatBookGirl
Community Member
15 minutes ago

They look like they're having fun lol

#17

Annie, Mikelynn, And Abby, 2019

Annie, Mikelynn, And Abby, 2019

#18

Wes And Dedrick, 2011

Wes And Dedrick, 2011

#19

Cameron And Cole, 2017

Cameron And Cole, 2017

#20

Anthony, 2019

Anthony, 2019

#21

Nathanial And Lilith, 2019

Nathanial And Lilith, 2019

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
1 hour ago

#22

Chris And Kyle, 2010

Chris And Kyle, 2010

#23

Tom And Joshua, 2011

Tom And Joshua, 2011

#24

Michael, 2010

Michael, 2010

#25

Samia And Roy, 2011

Samia And Roy, 2011

#26

Karina And Danny, 2010

Karina And Danny, 2010

#27

Jessica, 2014

Jessica, 2014

#28

Treshawna And Reg, 2011

Treshawna And Reg, 2011

#29

Ashley And Ashlee, 2004

Ashley And Ashlee, 2004

ThatBookGirl
ThatBookGirl
Community Member
13 minutes ago

AshLeigh. Ashlee. Ashley. Ashlie. Ashlei. Ashly.

#30

Mike And Shannon, 2011

Mike And Shannon, 2011

#31

Alex And Alfonso, 2011

Alex And Alfonso, 2011

#32

Benny And Doris, 2010

Benny And Doris, 2010

#33

Katia, 2017

Katia, 2017

ThatBookGirl
ThatBookGirl
Community Member
14 minutes ago

This one looks the most normal to me

#34

George And Ryan, 2019

George And Ryan, 2019

#35

Ben And Layden, 2019

Ben And Layden, 2019

JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
27 minutes ago

This post would have been improved by having the ages of the teens in each photo.

