I Captured Finland’s Extraordinary Wilderness (23 Pics)
My name is Oscar Keserci and I'm a 33-year-old photographer living near Helsinki in Finland.
I was raised in Greece and moved to Finland in 2012. It was after moving to Finland that I found my passion for photography when I discovered the beautiful Finnish nature. I started to learn alone how to use my camera and every single day I saw an improvement. Quite fast I knew that I wanted to make photography my profession.
For the past years, I have been working as a professional photographer capturing the beauty of Finland. Sometimes I can be outside shooting images in freezing temperatures at -30C. Here is a collection with some of my favorite images from the past years. I hope you like them!
Beautiful shots, thanks for taking them! Finland has very beautiful and versatile nature.
Beautiful!
