My name is Oscar Keserci and I'm a 33-year-old photographer living near Helsinki in Finland.

I was raised in Greece and moved to Finland in 2012. It was after moving to Finland that I found my passion for photography when I discovered the beautiful Finnish nature. I started to learn alone how to use my camera and every single day I saw an improvement. Quite fast I knew that I wanted to make photography my profession.

For the past years, I have been working as a professional photographer capturing the beauty of Finland. Sometimes I can be outside shooting images in freezing temperatures at -30C. Here is a collection with some of my favorite images from the past years. I hope you like them!

#1

Foggy Morning

#2

Magical Sunrise

#3

Alone

#4

Misty Sunrise

#5

Snowstorm

#6

The Meeting

#7

Cute Bear

#8

Night Show

#9

The Portrait

#10

Winter Forest

#11

Frozen Sea

#12

Winterland

#13

Frozen Planet

#14

The Perfect Night

#15

Explosion

#16

Details In The Snow

#17

Morning Light

#18

The Running Bear

#19

Summer Sunset

#20

A Dream Came True

#21

Night Lake

#22

Puzzle Pieces

#23

Look Up!

