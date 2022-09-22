My name is Oscar Keserci and I'm a 33-year-old photographer living near Helsinki in Finland.

I was raised in Greece and moved to Finland in 2012. It was after moving to Finland that I found my passion for photography when I discovered the beautiful Finnish nature. I started to learn alone how to use my camera and every single day I saw an improvement. Quite fast I knew that I wanted to make photography my profession.

For the past years, I have been working as a professional photographer capturing the beauty of Finland. Sometimes I can be outside shooting images in freezing temperatures at -30C. Here is a collection with some of my favorite images from the past years. I hope you like them!

You can find more of my work on my Instagram. Also, check out my previous posts by clicking here and here.

More info: oscarkeserci.com | Facebook | youtube.com | Instagram