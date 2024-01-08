ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Stokely, a passionate street photographer based in New York, has an exceptional eye for capturing the essence of city life through his phone lens. His collection of photographs showcases a series of perfectly timed moments, each telling its own unique story of the bustling city streets.

Stokely often remarks, "Many pictures are bad and some are good. Here are some of the 'good' ones." His dedication to his passion is evident in these peculiar pictures, where the mundane becomes extraordinary. None of his photos are staged, yet they each reveal a glimpse of the photographer's keen observational skills and timing.

More info: Instagram