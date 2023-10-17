ADVERTISEMENT

The debate over having or not having kids has raged for a long time, but regardless of where one stands, there is a growing child-free movement. But one netizen was curious to hear about the less common arguments for people choosing to not have children, so they asked the internet “What is your pettiest reason for not wanting kids?” 

From comical to sincere, people online share their thoughts. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite posts and, if you are so inclined, share your thoughts in the comments section below. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I'm not done being a kid myself. Making up for lost time during my childhood now.

nsfwnoise , Elina Volkova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I like delicate, pretty things. Children damage delicate, pretty things.

strongmanass , Roberto Nickson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) My cat would hate it if she had to share me

Jo_Peri , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ajaden avatar
Amelia Jade
Amelia Jade
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought this too. My cat was the center of my world and so spoiled. When I had my first kid, I was so worried that she'd be upset. But she adored my daughter. I have so many cute pics of them together.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) Sleeping in/going to bed late

nolechica , Polina Kovaleva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I hate children's tv shows. Loud, high pitched, etc etc. If something in my home is loud it better f*****g be deathcore.

M3tal_Shadowhunter , senia Chernaya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
mycroft1967 avatar
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not the cartoons that I find annoying. Some are mildly entertaining. It's sitting through all those kids' commercials.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I take pride in proving wrong every one that said I'd change my mind 

drunkenAnomaly , Maryia Plashchynskaya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
dragnore01 avatar
Ka Se
Ka Se
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm afraid this attitude is one that already leads to not doing what you want in the end. Personally, I think it's terrible, even as a joke. F**k what others say and listen to yourself.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I want the option of leaving whenever I need to. I'm happy where I'm at, but I always want to be able to travel or just straight up move without worrying abt a child's schedule. I would van life, but a kid deserves space and I don't want to be one of those vanlife influencers who think a curtain is a wall.

LukasHughes , Amanda Klamrowski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I like to be alone.

CandyCaneCrossbow , Keenan Constance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) Might be cruel but every time my sister complains about how rowdy her kids get, I think 'never going to be me'.

Medysus , Keira Burton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) To prove my mom wrong from that time when I was 10 and she told me—after [foolishly?] telling her I didn’t want to have children when I grew up: “but…having children is the MOST IMPORTANT thing I woman can do with her life!”

I have done some seriously cool s**t with my life since then that did not in any way involve having a child.

Hokuopio , Marcus Aurelius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
dragnore01 avatar
Ka Se
Ka Se
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh man that feels super wrong to base your life on what others have said. Just to avoid "I told you so".

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) F**k the patriarchy is my pettiest reason, but I don’t really have a reason I’m just not interested - the fact that there’s a lot of advantages to that lifestyle is just a great bonus

tawny-she-wolf , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's ok, if you don't want kids, don't have them - no other reason needed

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I like money, silence and a tidy house.

BinaryMonochrome , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I don't want to share my snacks.

browsergirl33 , solod_sha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) They don't belong in breweries. They also smell worse than dogsh*t.

hedge_ball , Teja J Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) sticky fingers, why are they so f*****g sticky!

hardwiredtostaymad , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) Not having to worry about school districts or being close to schools when moving or relocating.

merRedditor , Max Fischer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers)
I enjoy my quiet peace and copious amounts of sleep. Kids would ruin both.

Fierywitchburn333 , Ivan Oboleninov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

The bloodline dies with me, and I am not giving my bio. mother the satisfaction of spreading her genetics through the gene pool. Also, maintaining my anti-social life and being able to keep up with my Art hobby <3

BerryFilledEggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) Not having to answer “why?” even once per day to anyf*ckingone

lightninghazard , Lisa Fotios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) My mil wants me to

NoshameNoLies , Luke Miller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was told that I "owed" my parents grandkids, that I would miss out on my "prime biological" reason for existence, and that I "owed" the family to keep the bloodline going. Nope. I have plenty of cousins who very enthusiastically took on my share for me.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I'm self-centred. I don't like having to live my life around others needs. Making myself happy is my primary goal in life. I live for me. I view my purpose in this life as being able to cater to my every need. I want to be able pursue whatever I like, whenever I like, however I like with no restrictions. To be a parent means you need to be selfless for decades. That sounds like pure hell!

I'm not cold or evil, and people have always come to me for advice/support and find me dependable, but I know if I had to be a parent, I'd resent my kids so much, and no child deserves a parent like that.

hellasweetnutella , Jeys Tubianosa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
slf11119999 avatar
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

EXACTLY! A child can feel if they're not wanted. I would know. I would never ever ever make any children of mine (if I have any) feel unwanted.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#22

It hurts.

I don't want to ruin my body.

I HATE bodily fluids (snot/pee/vomit/s**t), I do not want any of that disgusting mess near me (that includes pet's fluids too).

B4cteria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

I like not hearing screeching, banging, and thunderous stomping inside my own home. I like having a beautiful garden with lots of plants. It's nice when the plants don't get trampled or otherwise destroyed.

LogicalStomach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

So that whenever anything bad happens in my life, I can say 'at least I don't have kids.' Every morning I wake up happy to not have kids.

Also kids' music sucks.

Individual_Road_9030 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I didn't want to gain weight. I've had body image issues since middle school. 4 years ago, I lost weight and kept it off and I've been much more confident since. I don't want to lose that.

Covert-Wordsmith , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) Sleeping in and making myself pancakes... every damn day if I feels like it

ChucksSeedAndFeed , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I love my body and don't want to destroy it.

mindlessarachnide , Elina Fairytale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I want to spend my money on _my_ games and books, not on _child's_ toys and books.

raccoonomnom , Dayan Rodio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I absolutely loathe children songs. I actually cannot even describe you the primal anger I feel every time I hear something like baby shark.

FutureBachelorAMA , Baby Shark Official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

It's something of an official "F U" to the religious upbringing I had telling me the ultimate purpose for uterus bearers like myself was becoming a STAH broodmare

Dense-Department9405 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

The idea of growing something inside my belly sounds too much like Alien the movie and feels so animal world.

Pompelmo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I am dual citizen and have two e-passports, I zip through lines. I do not want to wait in long a*s passport controls with anything under 18 (or 12).

spelling_hippo , nappy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I like to sleep. And not having a stretched out body with more marks than I have now.

galacticmin , SHVETS production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Loud noises hurt my ears.

Nimuwa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) I'm a maximalist. I'm sure as hell not trusting my trinkets around sticky, clumsy hands.

sharknamedgoose , Christina Morillo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Babies are ugly.

I struggle managing my weight and I don’t want to gain it from getting pregnant.

I like to sleep

I like spending my money on myself.

prosecutie05579 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
malcomberry avatar
Malcom Berry
Malcom Berry
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You were ugly once and still may be the only weight you gain is minimal

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

I wouldn’t call it petty but it’s also the same reason why I have never understood the urge to be in a relationship: I don’t want to go by someone else’s schedule. I have OCD and the idea of having to change things around makes me physically ill.

A petty reason? Hmmmm…. I simply think life would be so much more enjoyable if we had less of a population. Don’t want people to die, but I sure do hope that less people are born.

But then I love animals and my life is always astronomically better when I have an animal to take care of (which means changing schedules), so maybe the reason is just that I really do not get any positive results from people. Like I love my family, but why the hell would I want to continue it? I’m sure my dad’s batch of secret children that he’s hidden all around the country will continue my blood line just fine. I don’t feel the need for human interaction, and I sure as hell don’t need a kid that actively NEEDS my attention. Having friends is already too much of a burden on my life I can’t imagine having a kid jesus christ.

Love my half-brothers more than anything. I’m over 10 years older than then so it’s not like I grew up with them or anything. I seriously adore them, and when I’m with them I can understand the love that parents have for children, but I seriously can’t imagine ever wanting or having my own. Like why not just get a dog? They’re cuter, better behaved,and less expensive.

Sidereall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

i don’t want my vagina damaged

c0wluvr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
malcomberry avatar
Malcom Berry
Malcom Berry
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never heard such a stupid excuse some people obviously shouldn't have kids because 5hey haven't got the brains to

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

I hate colorful s**t. I’m a neutrals / monochrome type of girl. I ain’t having rainbow vomit in my house with ugly cartoon characters.

Petty af. 😂

yakitoriblue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

They're stinky.

pepperpat64 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
madeleinefitzsimons avatar
madeleine f
madeleine f
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend's kid always farts a lot at the dining table when I come around for food. 🤢

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Everyone hates the sound of children screaming and crying but I hate the sound of them *playing*

Children's laughter is like nails on a chalkboard. I'd be a horrible parent.

Deezus1229 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cannot handle child laughter for some reason, it is probably one of the most annoying sounds in the world to me and I don’t know why

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

I love my freedom. I want to go out one evening on the whim? I can just do it. I can travel during term time, sleep in, walk around the house in just my knickers and a t-shirt lol

Fantastic-Picture360 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

I don’t want my sleep interrupted. I’m not getting up.

WestAppointment2484 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) Fashion is my pettiest reason as to why I'm childfree bc I love dressing up and doing my makeup. I would HATE to give it up due to the lack of time and energy because all of it would go to raising kids and my body would be ruined so no more figure hugging clothes/pretty dresses etc. Forget about wearing heels as you can't run to catch your kid in them or you'll snap your ankle.🙄 I'm a huge fashionista I couldn't see myself not being one!!😭😔

BusinessPitch5154 , Athena Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

People Are Sharing Petty Reasons They Don't Want To Ever Have Kids (58 Answers) Because I like my afternoon naps uninterrupted and free weekends.

Also, not giving my homophobic fundie religious Narc dad any grandkids to abuse with threats of damnation and fear of demons wanting to destroy them for being born "sinners" is high up on my list also.

Zealousideal-Wing524 , Meruyert Gonullu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

The thought of sticky windows inside my Audi S5 makes me sad.

Calabamian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Babies are cute on the other hand my reasons to not have kids are cultural indifferences, generational trauma, spankings, groundings and my autism. I don’t want my future offspring to suffer the same way I did.

I like to sleep in, work, watch movies, go on road trips and I’m actually behind on adulting at 31.

Conscious_Couple5959 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I want to sleep in on christmas

Wanda_Bun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

I hate their high-pitched voices. They sound like prey animals.

gilly_girl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Getting out of my bed to tend to someone else sounds like a cruel punishment to me. 🤧

giggly2jiggly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I have a nice body and I’m not ruining it for anyone

accountforquickans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Not having to pick up your kid after school. Looks like nightmare to deal with.

gaminginthegalaxy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I have an extensive collection of stuffed animals, and I don't want to share them with anyone

kttykt66755 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a gigantic pile of at least 200 something stuffed animals in my room and I’m never sharing them, I don’t let anyone touch them, especially not siblings, my stuffed animals are way too important to me

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

I have a lot of petite friends who have bounced back easily from pregnancy bc they had kids young and I’ve always struggled with the “works out but doesn’t say no to tacos” physique. However, I’ve always been athletic and strong, disciplined with working out and cooking at home. I can’t wait to see their metabolisms finally collapse from no healthy routines whatsoever and eating whatever fast foods their kids eat.

heretolearnmaybe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Among hundreds of other reasons, I want to avoid the negative changes that would happen to my body. The reality is that my BDD simply cannot handle a postpartum body

MessyMariposa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
malcomberry avatar
Malcom Berry
Malcom Berry
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF is BDD and how do you know YOU CANNOT handle a postpartum body

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

They may be born dumb as rocks. So... 🤷‍♀️

sailor_bat_90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
malcomberry avatar
Malcom Berry
Malcom Berry
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So if their born dumb means you were dumb and still are if that's what you think do something to educate yourself or others

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Mine is exactly the same as yours but not MIL, my own mother.

ilovefemboys62 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I'm too exhausted from going to vocational school from 8 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. already and I have two cats to take care of. Hell no. Another reason for me is that kids so often mistreat/are cruel to pets and animals just because they don't know any better. Like, I've seen a young girl pick up a cat only to drop her to the floor once she was done petting her and she pet her way too harshly. (That still brings me to tears, seriously!) F**k no, no little a*****e sh*theads are gonna touch my Sphynx sisters. If a kid dropped one of my Sphynxes like that, I swear to the devil, I'd verbally stomp that little s**t into the ground.

AlienOnEarth444 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
renatagrosso121 avatar
The Shadow of Darbows
The Shadow of Darbows
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So true about the pets. makes me sad and more protective of cats. I know a kid in my family that often picks up my cat and treats them like a toy, throwing them and trapping them in a room. (Edit: spelling)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!