Every dog deserves a little pamper session. Here we talk about how you can spoil you pup from home with a replica pet spa. We discuss what spa treatments are most beneficial and how you can make your dog feel truly special.

Treating your dog now and then is a great way to strengthen your bond and to make your pooch feel extra special. A relaxing spa day can also boost their serotonin levels (the happy hormone) and help to reduce generalised stress and anxiety.

What is the meaning of a spa day for a dog?

Image credit: Gustavo Fring

You may not have heard of this concept before, as it is an idea which is just gaining traction now. Depending on where you are in the world, there may be a local doggy spa, which you can pay for or bring your dog to. This may be a business which operates alongside a human spa or in a hotel.

However, there is nothing stopping you from providing a session of pampering from the comfort of your own home. Indeed, your dog may prefer this, especially if they become a little anxious or highly strung when out of the house.

An at-home spa experience can include a range of relaxing activities such as doggy massage, grooming, bath time and even a little aromatherapy session or a claw painting experience! Some owners will even use mud masks and scrubs for a little facial. Go with whatever you feel you and your dog would enjoy doing most together.

Is a spa day good for dogs?

A trip to the home spa can be a great way to give your pup some downtime and to encourage relaxation. It helps them understand that we want to care for them and that we prioritise their health and wellbeing.

By using relaxing scents and tasty treats, your little pampered pooch is sure to feel loved and relaxed. We all need a little self-care, and when this can be provided in a dog-safe manner, your pet will reap the benefits.

Which dogs benefit most from spay days?

Image credit: rawpixel.com

Interestingly, not every dog is going to be a fan of a spa day. Don’t be disheartened if your dog is not keen in taking part; just like humans, we all have different likes and interests.

If you have a boisterous, high-energy breed who hates to sit still and is not one for being held or stroked, they may not gain much from a spa day. Similarly, if your dog hates being groomed or bathed in general, they may not be keen on joining in.

Those who benefit most are often dogs such as Shih Tzus, Malteses, Chihuahuas, Yorkies and Papillons. More often than not, toy breeds will be more than willing to experience a day at the dog spa. These dogs are usually hard-wired to want to be close to us and generally don’t mind being held and handled.

The more relaxed your furry friend’s personality, the more they are going to get out of the session. If they are fighting against the treatments or reluctant to participate, they may make the day quite stressful for both you and them. Remember, us pet parents need to always take things at our pet’s pace, listening to their body language and stopping when they’ve had enough,

How and why to give your dog a massage?

One lovely thing we can do for our dog is to give them a good massage. To make the experience even more pleasant, we can use natural oils such as coconut or almond oil, to nourish our dog’s skin. As a vet, I am a huge fan of these oils as they can help prevent dry skin and may even reduce itchiness.

Use circular motions, applying even pressure to places including their head, back and thighs. Work your way along the body slowly and calmly. You may find they carry a lot of stress in one particular area e.g. their neck or back. Remember, your dog probably won’t be keen on you massaging more sensitive areas like their tummy or paws.

Dogs are often happiest to be massaged once they’ve been dried after a relaxing bath.

Some owners find it easier to give the massage while their dog is still in the tub, so they are more likely to stay still. Others find it easier from a cosy bed or mat on the floor.

What makes for a good bath?

Image credit: rawpixel.com

While we don’t want to bathe our dogs too often (as this strips the skin’s natural oils), we do want to wash our pet’s coat and skin every few months. Pop an anti-slip mat down in the bath tub and stick to a soothing shampoo that contains natural ingredients such as aloe, oatmeal and lemon balm, which won’t irritate sensitive skin.

If your dog gets a little worried during their bath, consider sticking a lick mat to the wall and smearing it with something extra tasty like some dog-safe peanut butter. Not only does this distract your dog from what is going on, it helps them associate bath time with happy feelings.

What about a pedicure?

Right after a bath is the best time for a little ‘pawdicure’ as the claws will be softer and easier than usual to trim. Use a sharp claw clippers, being sure not to nick the quick of the claw. After each claw is clipped using one swift motion, reward your dog with some verbal praise and a little training treat. If you like, after trimming them, you can use some non-toxic nail varnish to give those claws a pop of color!

What should I get ready ahead of time for a spa day?

Think out what you might want to use and have everything set up before bringing your dog into the room. This may include dog shampoo, a brush and comb, claw clippers, nail varnish, a towel, tasty treats and any products like oils you will be using.

It’s a good idea to purchase the products from the pet store, so you know they will be safe to use.

How long do the effects of an at-home spa day last?

The beauty of the experience, is that the effects can be long-lasting. Your dog will feel de-stressed and pampered in the days after the session, which can lead to reduced anxiety. The strengthened bond between your and your dog will only continue to grow, especially if you incorporate these relaxing pet spa days into the future.

The benefits of a good bath with a quality shampoo can include improved skin health, reduced fur matting and healthy, strong claws. The relaxing scents you use (like lavender) will remain on your dog’s fur for days to come.