Wet wipes are an easy option for keeping your dog clean and preventing infection. They can be especially useful for cleaning off paws after being outdoors, washing food from faces, and keeping eyes clear of crusts.

We don’t necessarily need to use wipes to clean our pets, but many owners find that using wipes for dogs can help them keep on top of grooming and that dogs tolerate them well. It’s certainly preferable to a bath!

Here is our selection of the 12 best dog wipes

Here is a list of some of the more popular and best-loved wipes:

1.) Miracle care eye wash pads



These are an excellent option for keeping eyes clear of gunk and preventing crust and build-up.

Soothing and gentle, the sterile eye wash pads offer a non-stinging formula that is safe for use in and around the eye. These cat and dog eye wipes are specially formulated to effectively and safely remove uncomfortable eye debris.

2.) Trizchlor antibacterial wipes:

Your vet may recommend these for cleaning skin folds and treating hot spots.

These alcohol-free wipes are designed to provide skin and coat protection for both cats and dogs. They are suitable for cleaning shallow wounds and infections, offering a convenient and safe solution for pet owners. Plus, they are proudly made in the USA, ensuring quality and reliability.

3.) CLX wipes

I’m a big fan of these wipes, to keep surface yeast and bacteria levels to a minimum.

Our distinctive dog wipe cleaner relieves sensitive and irritated skin, including paws and ears. It effectively helps manage redness and sensitivity, making it an excellent choice for relieving itching in dogs and maintaining healthy skin. Additionally, these wipes are suitable for addressing skin folds, making them particularly useful for breeds with flat faces like French Bulldogs, Pugs, Boxers, Shih Tzus, and others.

4.) Ear finger wipes

This is an excellent option for cleaning the inner pinna of the ears, and many owners find putting their finger inside the wipe practical.

With a gentle yet effective formula, these ear wipes are designed to reduce dirt and clean wax buildup in your dog’s ears. They also have the added benefit of removing odors while soothing your pet’s ears. These wipes are ideal for regular ear cleaning and weekly maintenance to keep your pet’s ears clean and comfortable.

5.) Paw wipes with balm

The inclusion of balm in these paw wipes can help prevent any drying out and keep pads nice and moist.

These premium wipes are designed to make removing tough dirt and odors from your furry friend’s paws quick and convenient. They are perfect for cleaning dirty paws after outdoor adventures or in between baths, ensuring that your pet’s paws stay fresh and clean.

6.) Douxo wipes

These wipes help to disinfect the skin locally and are a favorite of many vets.

Crafted with antibacterial and antifungal ingredients, these wipes are designed to provide gentle yet effective care for your pet’s skin. They work to soothe, cleanse, and strengthen the skin barrier while moisturizing and detangling the fur, leaving your pet’s coat soft and brilliantly shiny.

7.) Tea tree wipes

Tea tree oil can help in the treatment of some mild fungal infections:

The Tea Tree & Aloe Medicated Wipes stand out with their natural and organic ingredients, meticulously selected to foster the healing process. With the combined benefits of Tea Tree Oil and Aloe Vera, these wipes offer effective relief for various skin issues, such as flea bite dermatitis, hot spots, razor burns, and dry skin disorders in pets.

8.) Espree Oatmeal baking soda wipes

These are an excellent option for removing musty odors:

The Oatmeal Baking Soda Wipes feature a harmonious blend of natural and organic ingredients, including Oatmeal, Baking Soda, and Aloe Vera, carefully chosen to create a refreshing and soothing cleansing experience. These wipes effectively eliminate odors and relieve itchy irritations, making them a go-to choice for pet owners seeking a gentle and effective solution.

9.) Big ‘N’ Thick Pet Wipes

Owners of larger dogs tend to prefer extra big wipes, to ensure a single wipe can get the job done:

The Large Pet Grooming Wipes offer a swift and convenient solution for keeping your pet fresh daily. These potent cleaning wipes efficiently eliminate daily dirt and odors, akin to washing hands. Each pack contains 100 wipes, ensuring ample supply for your pet’s grooming needs.

10.) Big ‘N’ Thick Oatmeal wipes

The oatmeal version works well for those with more sensitive skin:

Each package contains 100 wipes, providing a long-lasting and cost-effective solution. These wipes have also proven effective in alleviating my dog’s itching. When I notice her exhibiting signs of discomfort, such as rubbing against furniture, licking her paws, or rubbing her face on the carpet, I simply wipe her down, ensuring to reaches down to her skin for maximum relief.

11.) Wags & Wiggles wipes

These hypoallergenic wipes may be worth trying on those with allergic dermatitis. They’re paraben and sulfate-free:

Is your dog sensitive? Wags & Wiggles Purify Hypoallergenic Wipes for Dogs are designed with gentle cleansers that deodorize, refresh, and cleanse without causing irritation to pups with sensitive skin. Enriched with aloe vera, these wipes condition, soothe and leave the coat looking shiny. Their convenient size allows you to effortlessly pack them into your doggie adventure bag, whether heading to the dog park or hitting the trail.

12.) Rachael Ray wipes

Finally, we have these cleaning and deodorizing wipes, enriched with chamomile:

Gentle yet highly effective, these pet wipes are an ideal choice for cleaning and deodorizing your dog’s paws, rear end, and face. They are a must-have addition to on-the-go dog grooming supplies, serving as versatile wipes on your dog’s eyes, paws, and rear end.

Why should I use pet wipes on my dog?

Most owners will use wipes to clean their dog; dealing with things like muddy paws, sweaty skin folds, and waxy ears. It is much easier to use wet wipes in specific areas, rather than having to bathe your dog.

The unscented versions are suitable for sensitive skin and can remove dirt and common allergens including pollens, dust mites, and grass. When wipes have a scent, the chemicals used can be an irritant.

On top of this, wipes help to keep the surface levels of yeast and bacteria to a minimum, which is helpful for those prone to chronic skin disease and ongoing infections.

Are dog wipes suitable for dogs?

If a dog suffers from no skin issues, has no skin folds, and doesn’t tend to get dirty, they may not need wet wipes. Using wipes in these dogs, or over-using them on any dog, can lead to red and sore skin.

Opting for wipes made with natural ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E is a good option to soothe skin. We should also stick to fragrance-free.

For those with skin folds prone to infection or yeast overgrowth, I’d stick to medicated wipes such as Douxo S3 or CLX wipes.

What human wipes are safe for dogs?

It is not advised we use human wipes on our pup, as they are not designed for them and could cause skin inflammation. Human wet wipes or baby wipes are designed for people, who have a skin pH that is much higher than that of our pets.

Dog wipes are specially formulated for your pet’s skin.

Is it OK to wipe my dog’s bottom?

Some owners use deodorizing or cleansing wipes on their pet’s bum, especially if they have been having a loose stool or if their anal glands are leaking. Wipes can be used for this purpose, but dogs with no underlying medical issues do not generally need us to wipe their bottom.

If we use the wipes only as needed, they should be well tolerated and are a safe way to keep the dog’s back end clean. For this area, consider wipes containing aloe vera and eucalyptus.

Can I use dog wipes on my dog every day?

Wipes are safe to use regularly, but only a small number will need them to be used every day. This can include dogs with chronic skin disease and breeds with noticeable skin folds, such as Bulldogs, Shar Peis, and Pugs.

Some dogs will need wipes used on their ears and eyes most days, to remove crust and wax buildup.

What are some excellent hypoallergenic wet wipes options?

For a dog with allergies, especially if they have a skin disease that is flared, we’d want to use wipes only on the advice of a veterinarian. In these instances, vets may advise a medicated and hypoallergenic option such as Douxo S3.

The Chlorhexidine in these wipes keeps the bacteria and yeast levels minimal. As well as keeping the skin clean, this ingredient can prevent infection and reduce itchiness.

Which are the best overall grooming wipes?

The best wipe for your dog will depend on their specific needs. While one type of wipe may irritate one dog, it may be precisely what another dog needs. If unsure, it is always best to discuss it with your vet.

As a vet myself, the wipes I use and prescribe most often are Douxo S3. These are especially useful for those prone to allergic skin disease and infections.

FAQs

Can I use ear wipes to prevent ear infections?

In general. we do not want to be using ear wipes inside the ear canals. When it comes to preventing infections, it is preferable to use cleansing drops.

Wipes can clear away any wax or debris around the ears and on the pinna (ear flap).

Can I use the same wet wipes on anal glands and paws?

Yes, most wipes are gentle enough to use in any place of the body (though should not be used on the eyes). Of course, use different wipes when cleaning different areas; using one wipe at a time. While you may go through a lot, it is important not to spread any infection or skin disease.

What about Miracle Care Eye Wash pads for dogs and cats?

These pads are widely available and inexpensive. They are safe for daily use and these small wipes can help keep eye debris and crusting to a minimum and prevent discoloration of the fur around the eyes.

Eye wipes are often needed in brachycephalic (snub-nosed) breeds who develop ‘eye boogers’ due to their narrow or blocked tear ducts.