17 Rescue Animals I Photographed For My NFT Collection That Supports Animal Shelters
In honor of Betty White’s decades of dedication to animal shelters, I launched a collection of my 17 fine art portraits of dogs and cats, all taken at animal shelters and rescues in the United States. The images were created with a portable studio and painstakingly processed to show these unfortunate, but beautiful, animals in their very best light. Fifty percent of the proceeds and royalties are donated to animal shelters.
My image of “Duke”, entitled “Say What?” was a Grand Imaging Awards Top-Ten Nominee in the International Photographic Competition through the Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Seven of my other NFTs have won awards at IPC, and one was awarded Best of Show at a PPA-affiliate guild competition.
Great images really do get animals out of shelters. I was once grocery shopping when a young woman in scrubs marched straight up to me, gushing about how my images were getting animals adopted. At first, I had no idea who she was, but she worked at the city shelter I was working with at the time. I have literally heard volunteers say that great pictures don’t help, but trust me, they absolutely do. I’ve seen it firsthand. For more information, please look up Heart Speak, a global network of shelter photographers.
More info: kimkuhlmanphoto.com | chiledogphoto.com | Facebook | Instagram
Cupcake
For those of you wondering what an “NFT” is, it’s the acronym for a “Non-fungible Token.” An NFT is something like the “deed” to a property or a “certificate of authenticity,” but lives forever on a blockchain and can never be changed. The opposite of something like gold, where every bar of bullion is exactly the same (interchangeable), most NFTs are completely unique.
NFTs have exploded in popularity in the past year and are being “minted” (created) on many different platforms like OpenSea, Foundation, Rarible, SuperRare, and many, many more. All kinds of digital art are being bought, sold, and displayed in the “Metaverse”.
Harley Quinn
The Rescue Pets NFTs retain the names given to each animal by their respective shelter. Each NFT is accompanied by a physical print up to 30 inches if the collector desires.
Even if you cannot collect an NFT at this time, please consider donating to your local animal shelter for the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
Ferdinand
Duke
Nani
Harley Davidson
Padme
Padme is checking for her leash, which tells her that it’s time to head out!
Reece - A Whirling Dervish
Waldo
Stout
Bruno
Paige
She wants slobber-kiss my cheek...I vote yes to her proposition!
NFTs are a huge electricity drain and are super bad for the environment.
All but "Duke" are minted on the Polygon blockchain in an effort to be much more environmentally friendly. It's a Proof-of-Stake" (PoS) chain, not Proof-of-Work (PoW). Check out https://blog.polygon.technology/polygon-the-eco-friendly-blockchain-scaling-ethereum-bbdd52201ad/ for more info,
True, but I support her giving the proceeds for animals
To honor Betty White I made a generous donation to Alley Cat Allies on her 100th birthday. I'd like to know what other people did.
Beautiful photos. I hope all these babies get their deserved adoptions
