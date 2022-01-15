In honor of Betty White’s decades of dedication to animal shelters, I launched a collection of my 17 fine art portraits of dogs and cats, all taken at animal shelters and rescues in the United States. The images were created with a portable studio and painstakingly processed to show these unfortunate, but beautiful, animals in their very best light. Fifty percent of the proceeds and royalties are donated to animal shelters.

My image of “Duke”, entitled “Say What?” was a Grand Imaging Awards Top-Ten Nominee in the International Photographic Competition through the Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Seven of my other NFTs have won awards at IPC, and one was awarded Best of Show at a PPA-affiliate guild competition.

Great images really do get animals out of shelters. I was once grocery shopping when a young woman in scrubs marched straight up to me, gushing about how my images were getting animals adopted. At first, I had no idea who she was, but she worked at the city shelter I was working with at the time. I have literally heard volunteers say that great pictures don’t help, but trust me, they absolutely do. I’ve seen it firsthand. For more information, please look up Heart Speak, a global network of shelter photographers.

#1

Cupcake

Cupcake

46 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
For those of you wondering what an “NFT” is, it’s the acronym for a “Non-fungible Token.” An NFT is something like the “deed” to a property or a “certificate of authenticity,” but lives forever on a blockchain and can never be changed. The opposite of something like gold, where every bar of bullion is exactly the same (interchangeable), most NFTs are completely unique.

NFTs have exploded in popularity in the past year and are being “minted” (created) on many different platforms like OpenSea, Foundation, Rarible, SuperRare, and many, many more. All kinds of digital art are being bought, sold, and displayed in the “Metaverse”.
#2

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn

44 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago

The three dots on her nose are absolutely adorkable!

6
6 points
reply
The Rescue Pets NFTs retain the names given to each animal by their respective shelter. Each NFT is accompanied by a physical print up to 30 inches if the collector desires.

Even if you cannot collect an NFT at this time, please consider donating to your local animal shelter for the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
#3

Ferdinand

Ferdinand

39 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
#4

Duke

Duke

36 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago

That ear, those beguiling eyes...it's almost too much!

5
5 points
reply
#5

Nani

Nani

34 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago

I love how her bib has little puppy cowlicks everywhere!

6
6 points
reply
#6

Harley Davidson

Harley Davidson

33 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
#7

Padme

Padme

32 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago

Padme is checking for her leash, which tells her that it's time to head out!

5
5 points
reply
#8

Reece - A Whirling Dervish

Reece - A Whirling Dervish

29 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago

Three little dervish puppies getting ready to spin!

2
2 points
reply
#9

Waldo

Waldo

28 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
#10

Stout

Stout

28 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
#11

Bruno

Bruno

24 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Sabina Rosholt
Sabina Rosholt
Community Member
1 year ago

WE DONT TALK ABOUT BRUNO NO NO NO

8
8 points
reply
#12

Paige

Paige

24 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago

She wants slobber-kiss my cheek...I vote yes to her proposition!

2
2 points
reply
#13

Arwen

Arwen

23 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
#14

Nicole

Nicole

20 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
#15

Sir Butters

Sir Butters

19 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Alisa Comeaux
Alisa Comeaux
Community Member
1 year ago

Oh, my sweet lord, he's too adorable

2
2 points
reply
#16

Alexa

Alexa

19 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Mira Heiman
Mira Heiman
Community Member
1 year ago

Alexa, Play music. "woof woof wooof woof on amazon music"

3
3 points
reply
#17

Elsa

Elsa

17 points
Kimberly Kuhlman, M.Photog.Cr
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
1 year ago

Elsa looks young and ready for love...

2
2 points
reply
