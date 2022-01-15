In honor of Betty White’s decades of dedication to animal shelters, I launched a collection of my 17 fine art portraits of dogs and cats, all taken at animal shelters and rescues in the United States. The images were created with a portable studio and painstakingly processed to show these unfortunate, but beautiful, animals in their very best light. Fifty percent of the proceeds and royalties are donated to animal shelters.

My image of “Duke”, entitled “Say What?” was a Grand Imaging Awards Top-Ten Nominee in the International Photographic Competition through the Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Seven of my other NFTs have won awards at IPC, and one was awarded Best of Show at a PPA-affiliate guild competition.

Great images really do get animals out of shelters. I was once grocery shopping when a young woman in scrubs marched straight up to me, gushing about how my images were getting animals adopted. At first, I had no idea who she was, but she worked at the city shelter I was working with at the time. I have literally heard volunteers say that great pictures don’t help, but trust me, they absolutely do. I’ve seen it firsthand. For more information, please look up Heart Speak, a global network of shelter photographers.

