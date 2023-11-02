Olga’s artwork featuring Pepe the Frog incorporated into iconic masterpieces is truly eye-catching. We were wondering what inspired Olga to merge a popular internet meme with classic art, and how she came up with the idea. She shared: “It's a very long story. In 2017, I had no job and lived in a terrible apartment on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, now I understand that I was in a deep depression. I decided to take drawing lessons from a teacher friend of mine so that I would have at least some reason to leave the house. At first, my drawings were terrible and I failed everything I did, I often cried during the lessons. Then we decided to start working with color - I made watercolor still lifes from life. It became more fun.

For my birthday, my grandmother sent me a present - two of her old canvases. One was with Jesus and the other had a vase of irises. My grandmother is not an artist and she did not feel sorry for her work. She suggested to overpaint it with something.

I know that since ancient times, artists learn by copying the Old Masters, copying classical art. I decided to copy the portrait of Philip II by Anthonis Mor. But drawing a human head is very difficult - it consists of many shapes, in addition, every day we see humans' faces and even the slightest mistake in the drawing becomes visible - the portrait becomes ugly or frightening. Therefore, I decided to draw not a human head, but a frog's head. After all, Pepe was originally a 2D character and his head design is quite primitive. It seemed to me to embody this head in volume and make it more realistic is a good task for such an aspiring artist like me.

So I copied the costume but added Pepe's head. I did not plan to make money from this, for me it was an exercise in developing the skills of a draftsman and painter. The portrait came out very funny and I decided to make a few - to give to my friends for the New Year, because I had almost no work and money.”