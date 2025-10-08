Fans may feel like they know a lot about their beloved celebrities , but with every secret and scandal that breaks out in the media, they’re proven time and time again how little they’re actually informed about them. What we see on social media and in interviews involving famous people is only a little curated piece of who they actually are. So when fans get to meet them in real life, they often learn things that they weren’t expecting, both good and bad. People under this popular thread shared stories exactly about that, ranging from wholesome to not-so-much. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones.

#1 Taught Chris Hemsworth's oldest child on a pony a couple of times. He came with us on a walk one time and tried to crack a few jokes that neither his wife or I got. It was very awkward for about 5 minutes as he explained the joke.

#2 I worked at a pretty popular restaurant in Napa Valley through high school and college. Since celebrities are a normal occurrence, staff were never allowed to acknowledge them as celebrities, ask for autographs, etc. Well, Adam Sandler came in, and our 15 year-old host boy was just beaming with excitement. He couldn't make it obvious or ask for an autograph or anything, or else he'd be fired. Adam, being the awesome guy he is, goes up to the boy as he was leaving our restaurant for the night. He looked at him, pointed in his face, and while handing him a $100 bill, yelled "You remember me for the rest of your life, kid!" with that HUGE Adam Sandler smile. It was epic.

#3 Not me, but my mom has students that have gone on to work in Hollywood (she teaches film) and they tell her all sorts of [things].



Apparently the reason Tom Cruise keeps getting jobs despite his utter insanity and Scientology connections is that he's one of the most professional actors out there. He doesn't [mess around], he doesn't waste time: if you tell him to do something, he'll do it. He's apparently a pleasure to work with.



Dr. Phil, on the other hand, forbids anyone from making eye contact with him.



rondell_jones:



I also heard Tom Cruise is great with the support staff during filming, taking time to talk to everyone and even remembering people from previous films he's worked with. Even though he might be crazy, when it comes the job of making movies, he's a total professional.

#4 My own story...



I played hockey with Michael Buble. I expected a stuck up rich dude who thought he was better than everyone. He wasn't. He was so genuinely kind. And it's not like he was putting on a show. It was just a bunch of people who mostly knew each other getting together to play hockey so he had no reason to be anyone but himself.



I ended up on his team for the game. We chatted on the bench after each shift. Super cool dude. Down to earth. We talked about his Christmas special and that year Bieber was on and I asked about Bieber low riding his pants and Michael just said "young kid, what can ya do?" But generally had good things to say about Bieber.



Most memorable moment was when my buddy and him talked, my buddy is really good at hockey, Michael says "here's the deal, I'll give you all the women you want and you give me your hockey skills."



Michael sucks at hockey but is super cool.

#5 Met with Bill Murray once. He said something hilarious, gave me incorrect directions, and then walked off looking like everybody's favorite crazy uncle.

#6 Not me and not met, but a close friend was working on an animal welfare documentary in the UK years ago and wrote to David Attenborough's management asking if he would be involved. She received a many page long handwritten letter from David where he politely declined because he had too many other projects at the time, and then told her all about the family of hedgehogs living in his garden.

#7 I worked security for Mac Miller and Ariana Grande was there, wanted to get food, and needed security. I volunteered and we went to a local restaurant. There was just about no one there so we just sat and ate and chatted. She's not actually a mean or bratty person one on one, she was polite and the small talk was fine, pretty cool to talk to. Seemed like she liked that the place was empty. For someone who seems to *really* like attention, I got the impression that she *really* doesn't.

#8 I was local crew for a Weird Al concert several years ago. Al walked up to me and asked if I was from the area. I said yes and tried not to fall to my knees and start worshiping him Wayne's World style. He asked what's some good places to take his kids. I recommend the local zoo because they just opened a new sloth exhibit. We talked about sloths for a while and he shook my hand and thanked me for the advice. He was incredibly normal and nice.

#9 My college professor worked with Bryan Cranston two years ago on a show. She said he was super nice and humble.

#10 Prince was very funny. Meeting him was one of the strangest experiences of my life.

He was the sort of person whose very presence completely changed the atmosphere of any room he was in. It's simply indescribable.

When you meet Prince, you don't just walk up to him and say "hi, Prince, I'm NOT_a_famous_person_"

You are summoned. He addresses you by your full name, and you are allowed to speak to him.

Not because you couldn't say something to him or because it's forbidden, you just don't feel *right* about speaking to him before you're spoken to.

The man had a level of charisma that I've only seen in one other person I've met, that person being Bill Clinton.

When I met him he was wearing clothes made of a fabric I'd never seen before and I felt compelled to, but I didn't dare touch because, you know, it's Prince. And touching Prince is a faux pas in the highest degree.

He was wearing sunglasses, which is good because I think that if I had made eye contact with him I would have gone completely blind.

One thing that surprising was that he is not tall. He was shorter than me even though he was wearing very tall heels.



Everything you've ever heard about Prince is true. There was something different about that man. Some people have an aura. They have an energy that radiates around them which engulfs everything in the room. Unless you've been around somebody like Prince, you don't understand what I'm talking about. You just don't.

#11 I went to a con and met Linda Hamilton in an elevator. I had ordered a pizza and went down to the lobby to pick it up. She rode up with me and the pizza.



I didn't recognize her and she looked ad 6 foot 4 inch me and the pizza and said "I'm gonna beat you up and steal your pizza."



We both laughed and she got off and wished me a good con. I then recognized her and saw her the next day and offered her the leftovers, she remembered and we both had a good laugh!

#12 Paul McCartney is an incredibly nice guy. Great tipper, jokes around as if he wasn't in the most famous band of all time. Total class act, every time I've seen him.

#13 I know some guys who worked on Kirstie Alley's house in Maine a couple years back. I've been told that she screamed at the workers for making too much noise while they put up drywall. "Shut up, shut up! I'm TRYING to do YOGA!".

#14 Lil Jon - beyond nice. So chill and kind to everyone.

Penn & Teller - super professional and hassle free.

Julianne Moore - kind, always smiling, friendly, easygoing

Michael Douglas - down to earth, bummed cigarettes off the crew and hung out with extras instead of his trailer

Ray Liotta - certifiably insane

Anna Gunn - friendly, sweet, outgoing and professional

JLo- I hope that [jerk] gets hit by a bus someday. She had two CREW fired for LOOKING AT HER.

#15 Also, a certain lady whose name rhymes with Hennifer Harner talks [trash] about the extras when she thinks her mic isn't on.

#16 Sisters best friend used to be a butler at a hotel in Sydney. My favourite story is when she met Jack Black. He got into the room, pointed at the dining table and went "wow that's a big table, I'm gonna have to hire some friends" and then while she was unpacking his clothes she started folding a pair of his jeans and he went "those are my fancy pants" apparently super nice dude, tipped her like $1,000 by slipping it to her in a handshake. She was never allowed to tell anyone about the celebrity guests until they had well and truly left the hotel.

#17 Steven Seagal apparently likes to be bossed around by women. One of my female co-workers found that out by accident when she'd had enough of his [nonsense] and snapped. He refused to deal with any other employees after that.

#18 I've worked with a lot of celebrities but became personal friends with Kelly Clarkson. She is without doubt the nicest, most humble person I have met in this industry. She's incredibly sharp and witty and has a very dry and often dirty sense of humor, which I have to admit I was surprised by. Honestly, none of her success has affected her ego.



She's also the most personally secure person I've met in this industry. She really doesn't care what people have to say about her body, whether she's gained weight or lost it. She almost never wears makeup and she doesn't care if the paparazzi catch her without any. Most of the pictures she posts herself are without makeup. She has a thyroid issue, which causes her body weight to fluctuate, by the way. But she doesn't let what other people think have any influence on her life.



She's also an amazing mother. She doesn't just hand her kids over to other people. She has help when she's working but when she's not, she and her husband are the parents and are doing a fantastic job. She's also VERY generous. She leaves very large tips to servers in restaurants/bars because she used to be a cocktail waitress herself. She and her husband also pay for their entire family, band, crew and friends to go on incredible vacations at least once a year. As in my case, she's the kind of person that you start out working with but soon becomes a good friend. Her husband is a great guy also. Manages both her and Blake Shelton. Nice man.

#19 My mom teaches Chris Rock's daughter. He's pretty down to earth. One time she brought in chocolates that he made and I got some. I have eaten chocolate handmade by Chris Rock lol.

#20 I ended up singing backup for Gladys Knight one time. She was super nice, called us all her children even though we were a bunch of nerdy white choir people who weren't all that great at singing gospel style.

#21 My friend's uncle works cyber security for big name musicians a lot. He told me he worked with Linkin Park for about 5 years, Avenged Sevenfold for 6, Tim McGraw for 3, and Kanye West for 48 hours. Go figure.

#22 Not me but my dad. He filmed a Nirvana gig, and Kurt Cobain spat on dad's camera lens and gave the camera finger. My dad was annoyed as he didn't really care for their music and owned the camera, but he was pleasantly surprised when Kurt came back over when the Kurt was no longer being filmed, he apologised to my dad, used some tissue to help wipe down the lens and explained how it was part of his act.

#23 I work for a science fiction/fantasy convention in my area. one year, we had George R. R. Martin. He is basically what you expect, a funny, surly, dirty humored old man. Super fun to hang out/drink with.

#24 I used to work for a talent agency.



Angelina Jolie and Kevin Spacey are apparently the 2 biggest nightmares to work with in the industry. Lots of random requests and conditions (like a specific food and beverage must be on set, or they walk). I just heard this as I was never senior enough there to work with the A+ listers.



I did work with Nicole Scherzinger though, she only employed unattractive and overweight girls as her personal assistants, like she needed someone with her at all times that couldn't possibly take her spotlight. She's super "loopy", said a lot of nonsense, but really nice and quite funny.



The general, the "b list" are always the most rude. They're so desperate to make it big that they treat all non celebs like s**t. I was in a meeting with a girl from TOWIE (a reality tv show) and she refused to look at me or speak to me, even when i asked her a question, she would say the answer to the 2 men in the room, she only looked at me once when she came in to ask for a coffee and water :/



I was on a video call with someone quite famous I won't name, and 6 other people, and during the call when I started speaking and the video zoomed to me and he interrupted and said I was so beautiful and asked me when I was in LA or Vegas next, and if he could take me on a date.... in front of all the other callers (including my boss!). When his mother passed a few months later, he called me in the middle of his night absolutely wasted just asking if I could talk (this was actually pretty sad and made me feel really bad for him, and how lonely he must have been). I had only spoken once to him, and I was the person he called for help :( or maybe on a long list of people he tried before. I awkwardly just sat at my desk trying to tell a man I barely knew things would get better. We haven't spoken since, as I was put on another account.

#25 Tom Hanks comes to the restaurant I bartend at fairly regularly with his writing company. Everyone who waits on him says he's insanely nice, and if he pays, he always tips at least a bill.

#26 My stepfather helped build Andre the Giant's house.



Said he was the sweetest guy in the world, and when the job was done he brought the whole crew out for steaks. He ate two steaks on his own and drank like six beers without even getting drunk. I don't know how much this applies because I think most people know Andre was a sweetheart who was good at eating and drinking, but there you go.

#27 John Legend was extremely humble and nice.



A lot of actors and musicians are really shy people when they're not performing.

#28 Of the ones I've met Sandra Bullock was the biggest sweetheart and Kevin Bacon was the biggest [jerk].



justanothersong:



I met Sandra Bullock when I was a kid, she was filming a scene for While You Were Sleeping a few blocks from my house. So kind and friendly.



tiddysprinkle:



Yea The Bacon Brothers played at a private event my fiancé went to. I was suuuper jealous because it was around the time he was in that hilarious Logitech commercial. He was a huge [jerk] and wouldn't let anyone take pictures. Still love that commercial though.

#29 My daughter went to an alternative high school for kids who had a hard time with mainstream high school. She has anorexia and major depressive disorder. Tyler Joseph (Twenty-One Pilots) comes in when he is in town because his mother is my daughter's math teacher. He supports his mom and what she does for these kids. My daughter got to have a piece of his birthday cake.

#30 Chris Pratt's mother used to often come into the business I worked at to hang out. This was before his giant fame, but he on the show Everwood at the time.

He was becoming well known, so on the occasions he would visit her, he would come in with her. Chris seemed very shy, but very personable and was gracious to everyone he spoke with. This was about 14 years ago and I sincerely hope that fame hasn't gotten the better of who he was then.

#31 I didn't work with celebrities, but Heather Locklear lived in my neighborhood in the early 90's.



She herself wasn't *bad*. It was her and her group of friends. They were the cattiest group of "frenemies" I have ever seen. The worst possible thing you could do was leave the room, lest they all start talking about how fat you looked in those pants or how badly you need Accutane.



The worst was my father. My father was not celebrity-shy. We lived in an area where you could see a famous person shopping at the supermarket. He went to Heather Locklear in the middle of Gelson's one time. "Do I know you? You look *so* familiar." She laughs. "I mean maybe we dated or something?" She keeps laughing. "You *sure*? What's your name, Hannah? Helen? It'll come to me..."



My father has no shame.

#32 Bill Nye. He's kind of a [jerk].



theedjman:



My friend's Mom went on a date with him and said the same thing.



Raindrops1984:



I met him at a science teacher conference where he was a keynote speaker. The speech was fine, but he was a jerk in the meet and greet. Seemed bored and uninterested and sarcastic.

#33 I escorted Gary Sinise around for a day. He was the nicest guy, he stopped and talked to every Soldier and would actively listen to them and get to know their stories. We chatted for a while in the vehicles as we were transported from training site to training site.



I first saw him getting off his private plane and he was carrying his own bags which shocked me. You could run into him and never know he was a celebrity.



There isn't another Celebrity I respect more than Gary.

#34 I bowled with lil Wayne over. He couldnt get his name in and I had no idea who he was. My friend said lil Wayne, so I put in little Wayne. He was nice. Short.

#35 Of all celebs I have met, the one I remember most fondly was probably Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin). He was incredibly humble to his crew members, and incredibly nice to the people working at the event his band was playing (his solo tour, not the zeps) - He took time to say hi to anyone in the room, from the young kids running errands to the stage managers and the people in other bands playing that festival. Made a great impression on me to see an absolute legend being so humble and approachable.

The guys in Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse were also incredibly nice people. Iggy Pop is one of the smartest people alive and a super classy dude. Steven Tyler was fun and also really nice to work with - these are a few that stand out.

#36 On a throwaway because its privileged info.



George W Bush. Spent a LOT of time with that guy while he was the president and he was the nicest dude I ever met. Funny as hell too.



For instance, he is a super avid bicyclist, both road and mountain. And he could ride the pants off guys half his age without a problem. Well one of his daughters (I forget which one by now) had her SO along with her on a trip. Somewhere along the way cycling came up and the [trash] talking started. Ole George threw this kid down a cliff about how he can't ride and he was going to ride circles around him. All in good fun but hilariously genuine.



So the next day they go out riding and Bush pushes him hard. Guy manages to keep up until he totally wipes out on a downward section of trail and busts up his bike. Bush leapt off his bike and pulled the guy to his feet while asking him if he was ok and all that. Full of concern. Then, he motions his bike to one of the agents, picks up the guys bike and carries it all the way up the hill to the road. A good 200 yard climb on a tough dirt trail. He would NOT let any agents take it from him.



Another time he would walk over to where we were working, sit down and [talk] for an hour. Asked us about our families, lives, dreams etc. Just a super personable guy.



During his tenure, any military member who worked in direct service to the president would get a picture in the oval office with him before we transferred to another assignment. We could also bring one family member. So I brought my father to the oval office to meet the president.



AND THE GUY **REMEBERED** SOMETHING I SAID ABOUT MY OLD MAN PROBABLY SIX MONTHS EARLIER.



I think my old man about had a heart attack.



Overall he was just a super personable dude. Would always stop to [talk] about random [stuff], held doors for people, picked up stuff that needed tidying. Everything you'd expect from a respectable southern guy, only, he was arguably the most powerful man on the planet. Didn't stop him from remembering birthdays, sending cards and just being a good person.



Say what you want about his politics. I knew the MAN and he was awesome.

#37 Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring from Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul) used to live in a town a little ways away from my hometown growing up. The people who owned his house before he did used to host a Bernese Mountain Dog meetup/parade thing, which my family would go to because we had a Berner at the time (this was circa 2003-2005). When Giancarlo bought the house, he kept it up and even had the event catered and would hang out with all these random people and their dogs. We knew he was an actor who was on a bunch of TV shows, but he wasn't very well known at the time (again, about 5 years before Breaking Bad); we just knew him as a really nice dude who was way more OK with metric tons of dog [feces] on his lawn than most human beings. Years later, my mom and I binge-watched Breaking Bad and she flipped out when she realized that Gus Fring had given her children cupcakes and complimented her dog.

#38 Didn't work with them and haven't seen it but my co worker works LP at a retail location in Maine that is frequented by John Travolta. He said that usually woman fawn over him and ask for pictures and stuff and is generally a nice guy. And that he's pretty good at getting people to leave him alone in a nice and polite way when he's shopping with his wife. He usually buys a good amount of stuff too. He's not in too frequently but usually 2-3 times a year.

#39 I work with rock musicians. Most of them are not as groupie-crazy and drunk as people assume they are. Seriously, try getting h***y on a bus with 15 other people stacked in like sardines while the whole place smells like sweaty gym socks and weeks old urine from the onboard toilet.



That being said: Richard Patrick from Filter uses a teleprompter so he can remember the songs. It kind of became a running joke for a while.

#40 My daughter waited on Ashton Kuchar, Mila Kunis, and 4 others (party of 6) just a few weeks ago. They were very polite and tipped well she said. The wait staff there is used to seeing celebrities, and isn't allowed to ask for autographs or photos, but she said as they left they took lots of selfies with people waiting in the lobby...

#41 Tom Cruise is actually short (about 1,5*) and a really nice person (we had a chat and he let me took a pic with him even tho his security fella kinda told me to buzz off)



Edit: Sorry i really did not mean to upset the American/othernonmetricuser crowd, i realize the "*" is very confusing, i ment it as "something", like he's 1meter 50something tall.

#42 BB King was a sincerely nice man. Not pretentious at all. BB shook my hand, said thanks, and let me touch Lucille!



He asked if I needed anything and if he could get me anything, and I told him no, but I told him that I didn't want to hold Lucille, but I'd like to just touch it. He kind of laughed and walked over with it, and let me touch it briefly.



At the time, I had no idea how rare that was, and when I learned that he rarely allowed anyone to touch Lucille, I kind of felt bad for asking, but I'm glad I got to do it.

#43 When I was a kid I met Jason Momoa while in Hawaii. They were filming the first season of Baywatch Hawaii and some of the cast was staying at the resort we were in. Him and a couple of other guys came down and chilled in the jacuzzi in their red swim trunks (presumably to show off). I did know who he was then but he was a super cool dude and not nearly as big as he is now. I was a teenager and was a little bit bigger and more built than he was. They obviously make them look a little better on camera. Now I'm fat and he's solid muscle so...



I remember asking if Pamela Anderson was there and he gave me her room number and told me to go knock and say hi. I did not do that.

#44 I didn't work with a celebrity but my uncle used to date Kathy Griffin and even brought her to my house one Christmas. Can confirm, she is as nuts in person as she appears on tv.

#45 My grandmother used to clean Donald Sutherland's house about a decade ago. She said he was generally very arrogant and had a superior attitude.

#46 My dad works with quite a few celebrities, and according to him, Tiger Woods is an extremely warm and nice guy, despite what people may think about him lately following his DUI. Caitlyn Jenner is apparently very funny and has a great sense of humor. Jon Stewart and Steven Colbert are both super nice. Gwenyth Palrow is apparently not that nice, and has an "I'm better than everyone" mindset.

#47 Bartender a long time ago with Jillian Michaels. She was very openly gay but the most chill person ever and totally cool to hang out with. She didn't have a "I hate guys lesbian" vibe at all but really just this bright eyed and super sweet girl with charisma coming out her ears.

#48 During my senior year (2015) I ditched school a lot with friends. One of those days, we decided to cruise LA and spend the day there. Well my homies at one point decided to smoke a bowl, and I decided to browse the area. I went into a raybans shop and lo and behold, it's Ethan Hawke standing right there just checking out sunglasses. I timidly approached him, and he wasted no time shaking my hand and talking with me. Super awesome and down to earth dude. Really intelligent, too. We talked for about 10ish minutes in that raybans shop, mostly about film production (I was taking a film production class at the time) and he had a lot of really good insight on the matter, and life in general. I would even say he was friendlier than most nonfamous people I meet on a daily basis. After some time, He recommended a few movies for me to watch and we parted ways. Definitely changed my perceptions of "movie stars".

#49 I met and chatted with Michelle Obama briefly. What a queen. She's as beautiful and amazing as you would expect.

#50 Met Chester from Linkin park few years back. Used to work at local grocery store and Chester had house in area. He was doing grocery shopping and using self check. Another coworker pointed him out. Nice guy had five minute conversation got autograph. Overall really chill person.

#51 Johnny Cash bought my mom a Minnie Mouse alarm clock when she was young. My grandpa worked security at various casinos she he got to know a handful of artists and other rich and famous people.

#52 I'm a stagehand in a couple unions on the east coast, so celebrities and musicians are nothing special to me.



Bruce Springsteen won't let you look him in the eye. I was told by his team that I'll get sent home if I engage hi at all (looking him in the eyes counts, I asked)



Katy Perry rocks. She was so fun to work with and her crew



Wrestlers are super down to earth.

#53 Andre 3000. This was over 15 years ago. When I was in high school, I worked a local family owned plant nursery. Andre, his wife, and their (then baby) boy used to come in and shop almost every weekend. He was a super nice guy. One time, he bought an entire pallet of sod. He had a brand new Lincoln Blackwood pickup truck, and the pallet wouldn't fit in the bed with the forklift, so I had to load it by hand. He went in, bought a pair of gloves, came back out and helped me load it. Also told me that he was going to go home and lay it out by himself. Kind of shocking considering how much that guy is probably worth. Something that didn't strike me at the time, that I now realize as an adult, was how good of a father he was. His son was just a baby, but man did he love that baby. Every time he would walk up to put a piece of sod in the bed of his truck, he would peek in the window and make a face at his son sitting in the back seat. The kid would cackle like a banshee. After we finished, he gave me a $100 tip, which, to a 15 year old in the early 2000s, was a ton of money. Truly a stand up guy and a very talented artist.

#54 I went to school with Wayne Rooney, he used to write on his exams "I dont need this, im going to be a footballer" but he was very reserved and never ever bragged about his talent.

#55 I met Anthony Daniels, the man who played C3P0, when I was in high school. I went to a con with a friend and we, by pure chance, managed to talk to him and get a photos with him for free. I was nervous meeting him because I'd heard he was a bit of a jerk, but he was nice to us and took a moment to talk to us before he left. He has a dry sense of humour and that can be an acquired taste for many people, so that might be the reason for his reputation. I'm just glad I was lucky enough to have a good experience with him.

#56 I met Floyd Mayweather JR working at a bowling alley in Las Vegas. He couldn't have been a nicer guy. At the time I didn't think much of him. But after a couple interactions throughout the night( he had a private party there) I realized the Floyd on tv/ YouTube is a act. He tipped all the bartenders extremely well.

He wears size 8.5 shoe.

#57 Served John Barrowman multiple times whilst working in a department store in Cardiff while he was filming Torchwood (classic 'not quite the right request to the story, I know), but he was the most polite and talkative customer, a very welcome change to the regulars who have too much money and not enough manners!

#58 Worked with Misha Collins when I was working for a campaign in Iowa. It was a get out the vote event, and he was just as nice as people say he is. Very clearly aware of who his fanbase is and who was going to be there, and very conscious of making sure that they had a good time. Very genuine and kind with everyone.

#59 I met Garth Brooks at a Red Robbins in Owasso, Oklahoma. He was having lunch with his family and I really did not want to bother him. However, being a huge fan since the 90s , I couldn't help but keep looking over at him.



Towards the end of my meal with my family (I was home from college) the waitress said Mr. Brooks had picked up our bill. So, naturaly, we went over to thank him.



For the world's highest selling artist, he is the nicest man on the planet. He signed my hat for me and even invited us back to his place for a tour of his studio when he learned that I was a fan. It was a great experience and I will cherish that memory my entire life.

#60 Super late to the party but I love telling this story! I was in Wichita Falls, Texas for tech school (I'm in the military) I was drinking at the Buffalo wild wings in the mall. I was there for a few hours and look behind me and there he was at a table with two other people I didn't know, the one and only Emilo Estevez.



Coach Bombay was behind me and I was so nervous. I ended up buying him a beer and just raised my glass when it was dropped off. It was a guineas stout. I thought he was gonna ignore me, he ended up coming to talk to me at the bar for two hours. Generally cared what I had to say and never got annoyed with me constantly talking to him. Great guy. He left after he bought me a shot of tequila and told me to be safe and thanked me for serving. 10/10 would buy him another beer again.

#61 Here's a few that i remember from a few years back. Ted Nugent. was with with him 3x. he's an entitled [jerk]. John Mayer, maybe the nicest celeb ever. very genuine and warm with his fans even after a 2+ hour jam with other music greats. Eric Clapton, nice guy. kind of reserved. Paul Mccartney, nice, affable, funny. Taylor Swift, she's 20. what do you expect? she did do an incredible job handling a backstage mob scene with many disabled children that was not set up very well for her at all. Metallica, not very talkative, but nice to deal with. real pros. Toby keith, meh. (The Missus worked at a major venue promoter/ticketing company in Denver for several years. she handled a lot of Make a Wish and other VIP meet and greets).

#62 Marilyn Manson is obsessed with Carl's Jr.



stupidandwrong:



Someone that worked at my school engineered on one of his albums and spent a ton of time with him, became friends. His synopsis is that Marilyn is the kind of guy that's so smart he's incapable of making an unintelligent comment, like you'd be talking about dogs or something inane and he'd jump in with a life-changing philosophical comment every time. Otherwise he's on the quiet side but totally nice and personable.

#63 Lil Yachty is a nice guy, Zoe Kravits is a true angel, and there is something very sinister about Drake imo....

#64 Didn't work with him but I attended the Trailer Park Boys "Swearnet" movie premiere and sat two seats from Vern Troyer. When he came into the theatre he had a few care takers with him and we were told by the person who sat with him that we couldnt take pictures. I got the impression it was because of his physical state and that they didn't want any unflattering pics. He did have a pretty sweet electric "rascal" type chair tho. I wouldn't have taken any pics any way.



Same night:



Sebastian bach... total [jerk]. Put my hand out to shake his and he just looked at me and made it to an exit with his Asian mistress.



Tom Green. Thought I would have hated him but dude actually singled me out and started a down to earth conversation with me. For 30 minutes. Dude genuinely asks me if I'm having a good time and I felt like I was chilling with an old friend. Not a fan of his work but dang it if he wasn't a great human being.



Later, Randy from TPB and the director for season 9 jump into the mix and by the end of the night, they dubbed my friend and I honorary Canadians.



Julian from TPB has some type of social anxiety from what I saw. He was very guarded and interacting with the fans seemed to be downright painful for him. Not in the "I don't want to talk to you" way but The "I'm not used to this type of attention" way.

#65 Cary Elwes keeps tissues nearby to offer ladies who start to cry when they meet him. I'm sure he would also offer them to the fellas, but I have yet to see that happen.



Julian Glover calls his wife around tea time, and watching the 80ish year old man talk to her with the love and adoration of newlyweds truly brings joy and hope to your heart.



Sam Witwer and Sam do not appreciate the smell of papa john's pepperoni pizza.



Shawn and Aaron are fantastic people, and are happy to share a papa john's pepperoni pizza ( I cannot promise they will buy you pizza ).



If you could harness the energy of Burn Gorman, you could end the pollution/power problem, and he'd still have some left to act with. He is the only person who can make John Barrowman look calm.



Oh and John Barrowmannwill hold it for you in the men's room, but no one will believe you.



Carlos Valdes and Teddy Sears went real life super heros, stopping to aide ( giving water & contacting 911 ) for a bicyclist who'd fallen in the street on a hot day.



Gillian Anderson likes the smell of blueberry e-cig juice ( she does not vape afaik, she just likes the smell of the juice )



[James Marsters's favorite part about traveling back to America is the air conditioning.

#66 I met Dick Van Dyke at a hotel in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was by far the nicest actor I have met. He allowed us to take pictures with him and my daughters. The best part, he had a bowl of Capt'n Crunch on his table from the breakfast buffet. He also had a book with him and I was a bit disappointed it wasn't "Moby Dick". Anybody over the age of 35 might understands the reference.

#67 This is sort of a combination of family friends and people I've worked with or been at conferences with.



Bob Weir is badly dyslexic and covers it with an amazing memory.



Carl Weathers is a really nice guy, when he is not around a bunch of other celebrities, and is interested in cooking.



Jane Goodall is very nice and quiet spoken, but she is a little spacey. That's probably because she is getting up in years and still travels a *lot* and is perpetually tired.

#68 I sat next to Josh Groban on a night flight from New York to London. I never indicated I knew who he was. We talked about dogs and then went to sleep. A very nice and very polite guy.

#69 Worked at a restaurant in Upstate NY. Paul Rudd came in and I was his server. He ordered a hamburger which was not an option on the menu. I was told by my boss to make it happen anyway. The chef was pissed and everyone thought it was kinda lame. But he was nice otherwise.

#70 I once met Harrison Ford.



It was one of the most embarrassing moments of my life.



So basically he's actually a pilot and went to this meet up that I was at with my best friends father whom was also a pilot.



I have never seen a movie he has been in at this time in my life.



So turns out hes friends with my friends father, they stand and talk, she starts freaking out and is all shy. He talks to me for a while , very funny, laid back dude.



I left and didn't understand why my friend was so worked up.



I'm so dissapointed that I didnt talk to him for longer now.

#71 My mom was Chris Cornell's housekeeper at one point. He loved his kids. Wife was a bit overheating.

#72 I met Serj Tankian (lead singer of System of a Down) before a concert while he was touring for his solo projects.



He is the kindest guy i've ever met. I had a great chat with him, he let me take pictures and signed stuff.



I told him that my GF likes him a lot but couldn't be here today, so he wrote her a small letter. That was pretty awesome !



Edit : I didn't work WITH him, I had a summer job at the location he was playing and got to meet him backstage.

#73 Rachel Ray is a total [jerk]. Did a book signing with her and her demands were outrageous. Sarah Palin was surprisingly very sweet though.

#74 Nobody in Poison likes CC DeVille.

There are good reasons for that. So many good reasons.

#75 I have a family member that has worked with a bunch of different celebrities over the years. She says far and away the worst one she has worked with was Rob Schneider. Apparently the guy is a complete diva and thinks he's way better than he actually is. This was a few years back, so it's no wonder he hasn't gotten a lot of work (from people other than Adam Sandler) since then.

#76 I worked on Shameless and Emmy Rossum had a screaming meltdown in front of the entire crew one time.



William H Macy was so classy, quiet and professional. Between setups he would sit in his chair and play his ukulele.



Also worked on Silicon Valley. The coolest, funniest people I've ever worked with.

#77 Ice T, Coco and John McEnroe are the nicest ones I remember interacting with. Jay z was the worst.

#78 I saw a comedy show a few days ago with one of the comedians being Ray Romano. I waited outside the back by the van with my friend and one other guy. We waited at the corner of the road because security wouldn't let us get any closer. They got in the van and as it pulled away, the one guy held up a Ray Romano CD booklet and said "Mr. Romano, may I please have a signature?" The van stopped, Ray opened the door of the sprinter, and was super friendly. He signed the Booklet and took a selfie with the guy and allowed me to get a picture with him. Sadly my friend wasn't able to get a picture with him because Ray had to go but the fact that he stopped the van at all was super nice, and something I wouldn't expect anyone to do.

#79 I worked on a production featuring Chloe Sevigny. The woman was a complete and utter 110% [jerk].

#80 Bobby Flay is extremely introverted off camera.

#81 Going on ten years in the music industry. Here are a few simple thoughts:



- Katy Perry: Uber [jerk], but we all know that by now.



- Rob Zombie: Cool [as hell], way shorter than you'd expect, secretly loves cigars.



- Vinnie Paul (Pantera): Dude should be a standup comedian, he can make a crack out of anything.



- Sebastian Bach: The biggest [jerk] i've met in music. I've never met another person who's worked with him and had a single nice thing to say.



- Dan Smyers (Dan + Shay): Cool guy, but sort of flaky. He cut off a lot of people who helped him in the past when he hit it big as a country musician. (He used to front a pop punk band and was produced by the singer from MxPx.)



- Motionless in White: A very bipolar band. Depending on the day you meet them, they can either be the most warm-hearted guys, or the most egotistical pricks in the room. The singer's dad goes to as many of their shows as he can.



- Michael Starr (Steel Panther): Great dude, another guy who never stops being hilarious. He's also the only one in SP whose hair is real.



There are tons more, but those are the ones i've worked with who some people might have heard of.

#82 Never worked with one, but my brother used to hang out with Christina Hendricks when she lived in VA, and he said she is genuinely the sweetest person ever. And my dad was friends with Jonathan Banks in high school and said that he was the class clown.

#83 I met Henry Winkler while I was waiting for a table at a well known pizza place. He arrived alone to pick up takeout. My parents said hi and he chatted with my family until his food was ready. He was particularly excited that my brother was a fan of his series of children's books. Pleasant guy, extremely personable.

#84 Not worked with, but I met Bill Bailey at Summer Solstice at Avebury stone circle a few years back. He was great, really friendly and took pictures with my friends and I. Apparently he lives nearby and likes to head to the celebration when he can. Lovely man.

#85 The vast majority of huge A List stars are absolutely lovely people. Ed Sheeran, Rebel Wilson, Katy Perry & Christina Hendricks were standouts. Treating them like a regular person will get you so much further than gushing compliments. D list reality "stars" are complete [trash] with an inflated view of themselves.



Justin Bieber is always late to his interviews. Russell Brand will straight up go MIA prior to an interview.



If they are doing a phone interview, sometimes they forget they are transferred back to a producer before they hang up and start ordering their daily supply of booze.



Source: worked on #1 breakfast radio show for two years.

#86 Met Matthew Morrison at the height of Glee's popularity. He was preforming at an event at my friends high school and since I knew the crew I was able to sneak backstage after the show. Run into and he's WASTED. Slurring his words, flailing, the whole nine yards. Couldn't even keep his eyes open for a picture. Super nice dude though! Funny, talkative and didn't act like we were wasting his time.



That meeting will always put the "Alcohol" episode in a different context for me.

#87 I was an extra on a film with Tony Hale, he had a cameo. He was super friendly and very personable. It was during the time Netflix was filming Arrested Development and he was telling me about that and when we weren't rolling he was the only one who got an umbrella to hold to keep the sun away (summer, we were outside for 8 hours) and he let me stand beneath it, too.

#88 **Neil DeGrasse Tyson** on the set of Star Talk. He's smart, nice, takes a general interest in you, and is super funny if you're into science jokes. I am French and the episode was about a french guy. We talked between takes for the whole show, talking about wine, having jokes, talking about food...



**Michio Kaku** was on set, and he tried his best to avoid everybody. He ran away as soon as he could, didn't pose for any photos or talked to anybody. Brilliant guy, but I really wanted to at least say hi :(.

#89 While volunteering with a political campaign, I got to briefly work with Brandon Routh (Superman in "Superman Returns") when he visited my college campus to campaign. Nice guy, but he seemed really, really nervous being there. I think part of that was because his mother was actually a part-time professor at the college and she stood off to the side taking pictures of him the whole time.

#90 My dad's friend met Robert Smith of The Cure .....

It was in the 80s and this guy knew The Cure was having multiple shows in Southern California, so every day around those shows the guy wore a custom made Cure jacket to Disneyland assuming The Cure would show up there simply because it was Disneyland and because they were going to be in SoCal.

Well, he did end up running into the band because they noticed his jacket and subsequently got to hang out with them and go on rides with them. What I would give to see goth legend Robert Smith on Splash Mountain though....

Apparently he is a very nice, funny guy. He's nothing like his lyrics lol.

#91 Michael Rooker walked over and caught me reading his Wikipedia page so he snuck up behind me and said "Whatcha doin?" really loudly. He could tell I was embarrassed, but he's a really nice guy and was receptive to the information that I gave him unlike some celebrities and athletes who can take forever to help out.

#92 The keyboardist from Men Without Hats is a really cool guy. He's a dentist now. I was very close with his son in 2007. Unfortunately he passed away in 2008.

But he and his now ex wife adopted a little girl who's now 8 years old.

#93 My dad works in the film industry and very rarely am I able to come on set with him. When I was about 12, my dad got a call late at night to come into work and he goes "Do you want to come to work with me? You don't have to go to school tomorrow, we will be gone most of the night." of course I instantly said "YES!!" and the next thing I know i'm headed to my first movie set in my pajamas. When we got there it was the most fantastic thing I had ever witnessed, being a huge film buff my entire life. The security, the bustle, the cameras, the lights, the seriousness, I was in a fantasy land. But this story isn't about the set, it's about who I met. Around 3-4 A.M. I am in the kitchen getting some coffee, when suddenly I look up and Cuba Gooding Jr (Radio, Rat Race, Snow Dogs, etc.) in all of his glory is just standing there getting a doughnut. I can not remember what we talked about because I was in shock, but I know we talked for a few minutes. All I remember is how sincerely kind he was, lots of smiles and jokes. Such a fond memory.

#94 About 12-15 years ago it seemed any time I was in Austin we would run into Matthew McConaughey usually at dive bars my friend liked. He was always very casual, playing pool or just hanging out. Never really talked to him but he kinda seemed like just another dude at the bar. The only thing that really stood out was he didn't wear deodorant, and in Texas that's rough, and some of the girls there called him T-Rex cause his arms are kinda short for his body I guess. I couldn't ever see it, but never really paid attention. I never talked to him, but he didn't make a fuss about being a celebrity or have an entourage, just a couple friends. Seemed nice enough and kept to himself.

#95 Not me but my homeland security professor last year in college was a U.S. Marshall and frequently volunteered to work security for concert events. We had a concert on campus for Waka Flocka Flame and most of campus went to his concert as it was only $10 for students and completely hosted by the school. Before the concert my professor shared with us his concerns because he didn't really like "what the rapper stood for" this of course made me sad because I actually do enjoy trap rap and listen to that artist quite frequently. After the concert in class he began boasting about how amazing and kind of a person Waka Flocka Flame is and how he assisted the Marshall's assigned to his security the entire show and even helped unload all of the equipment. Which according to my professor was quite rare for an artist to do. Another artist my professor has done concerts for is Carrie Underwood, whom he has less than boastful stories about.

#96 Never worked with, but I've met Ted Nugent, he's a complete [jerk]. Used to serve him at a store, he was easily top 3 of the worst customers EVER, beating out a lot of crazies.

#97 My neighbor has worked with Rachael Ray and he said she's a huge [jerk].

#98 An old coworker of mine had a sales appointment with Cindy Lauper to demo a product for Cindy's mom. My coworker is a huge fan. She said that Cindy was super nice, down to earth and willing to get involved. Only thing was that she used a different name for the appointment and I guess she looks a little different in person (maybe different hair? I dunno) so my coworker didn't realize she was with Cindy Lauper until on her way home after the 3hr visit.

#99 One time when I was younger, around 7ish, I was in Hawaii with my family. It was raining, and it was me, my younger sister and dad and we were wanting to hail a cab. A few feet in front of us, Mike Tyson was standing in front of a hailed cab with a security guard holding up his umbrella for him with 2 women, one on each arm. As Mike was talking to his security guy, my dad saw the window of opportunity to jack his cab. So, I dont know if Mike Tyson is an [jerk] or not, but my dad certainly was that day.

#100 I gave Seth Green the Wi-Fi password at the Kennedy space center a few hours before the last shuttle launch. He seemed pretty cool.

#101 Met Samuel Eto'o in China of all places while we were both on holiday at the Great Wall. He was walking up the wall toward me with a friend of his i guess, i was in a school group. He talked to me about who our favourite footballers were, I said Messi (being an 11 year old kid, what would you expect) and the guy he was with said "What about Eto'o?", at that point i realised i was standing in front of a legend (who was at the prime of his career). He was super nice and really humble, always cracking jokes and with a smile on his face, so much so that i forgot i was speaking to one of Africa's most famous people ever. One of the good guys in football, it seems.

#102 Kevin Spacey is the funniest man alive.

#103 My father interviewed Jay Leno for a new station awhile back. He said 10/10 would recommend.

#104 I've surfed many times with Rob Machado, who is a world famous surfer. He's incredibly chill and one of the nicest people you'll ever meet.

#105 Ella king (exes and O's song lady) is pretty neat.



She married my cousin and came to our party afterwards. She took a shot with my 86 year old great grandpa.

#106 Hooked up with one of the girls from Fifth Harmony when I was studying in LA. Met some of her bandmates after, too. Incredibly nice and humble girls.

#107 Well I didn't work with him, but while I was at wilderness school I ended up sitting next to Cal Ripken Jr. on a flight from Colorado to Atlanta. I was 15 at the time and noticed he was pouring over statistics for an upcoming White Sox game. I asked him what he did, and it dawned on me I was talking to one of my sports heroes. One of the other kids in my class had actually just finished reading his book and my grin when I told him who I was sitting next too was only rivalled by the look of absolute elation on his.



We talked for 4 hours. Apparently he is on the board for Bethesda and said to me "I hope you like snow." About the next Elder Scrolls game (this was fall 2008.) Ultimately a very cool guy and super respectable. He even wrote my brother a note encouraging him to stay in baseball, which is framed on his wall to this day.

#108 When he was playing on the Toronto Marlies I met Nazem Kadri at a game when he was a healthy scratch (could've been an injury I'm not sure) and just standing watching the game, from the few minutes I talked to him he seemed like a nice guy that is really passionate about hockey.

#109 I met Steve Blum (voice actor) at a con and he was the nicest guy. He talked to everyone who came to see him a long time and was signing things all day.

#110 I was chilling out backstage with Jhonen Vasquez and his girlfriend once (creator of Invader Zim). I had no idea who he was at the time, but he was generally friendly and his girlfriend was really nice. He seemed a little miffed though that I didn't recognize him and I got the vibe he was wondering what this common peasant was doing in front of him. Had the biggest watch I've ever seen.

#111 I worked at a concert venue for about eight years where I was in contact with a variety of celebrities. The most notable was Chris Stapleton. He played there five times during my employment and continued to become nicer and more humble as his fame grew. That's something you don't find very often. Him and his wife Morgane are two of the most genuine people I have ever met. They legitimately hated asking for things from us because they didn't want us to go out of our way. We had to keep reminding them that we work for them haha. They hand wrote thank you notes to every single employee that came in contact with them. I still have mine hung in my room, reminding me to never forget where I came from. He definitely didn't.

#112 Little late to the party but I have one story. I did some computer work for Tony Stewart of NASCAR fame as we live in the same town. I got a call to fix a computer for a company called Sunshine Designs. It was weird from the beginning. They had all these instructions for me. Gave the address and said to stop at the gate and tell them who I am and who I'm there to see and he will guide me from there. Ok that's different but why not. When I get inside the gate I see about 30 people in ESPN jackets all holding guns. Ok super weird. The security guard tells me to follow the dirt road and someone will meet me down there. On the way down the long driveway I kept having to stop because herds of deer would run by. Well it turns out that Stewart has his property entirely fenced in and loaded with deer and he has people from ESPN come out and "hunt" these basically caged deer. I get to the end of the driveway and all of a sudden there's this massive log cabin and a lady waiting for me. I get out of the car and ask what the hell this place is. That's when she tells me it's Tony Stewart's house. I got to meet him while I was there. Total [jerk]. Super full of himself. Thinks he's the greatest thing in the world. Wouldn't give me the time of day and I'm not even a NASCAR fan. [jerk].



Another time I installed a phone system at Larry Birds house in the next town over. He was super nice and talkative. Gave me and my boss a bottle of his homemade wine, Champions wine or something like that. He apparently only gives it to other basketball players so it was kinda cool. I wish I would have kept it and sold it, but I drank it and tossed the bottle. Pretty good wine though.

#113 Cary and Barbara Grant, I spent a few days with them. I flew them around in my plane, went diving and for a drive and we had dinner with my family one evening.

A few days after they had headed back home, I got a phone call from the local paper and they wanted some follow up information (they had requested an interview with him while he was here). I found out he had acquiesced to their request if they would also include how much enjoyed flying with me in my lovely plane. AND to top this off a week later I received a letter from them which had photos Barbara took of him with each person I had hired to help cook and serve the dinner. They wanted to be sure I would get them to them. He was such an easy going fellow and had a warm and kind sense of humor and they were such a joy to share a few days with.