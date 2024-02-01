Yet, it’s still nice to know how people get their fortunes. And that’s what Redditor u/h3llofaRide was also curious about. He asked people: “What does the wealthiest person you know do for work?” People came through with answers that ranged from being nepo babies to selling Runescape gold. I’m starting to seriously regret that I stopped playing it in the fifth grade.

Do you have that one rich friend who always made you wonder: “How did they make such a fortune?” And don’t feel shame if you’d like some of it for yourself too – we only recently discovered that the old saying “money can’t buy happiness” is bogus. Studies have shown that having more money can improve our well-being. However, prioritizing money over free time can also bite us in our behinds in the long run.

#1 Pig farmer. I kid you not. He's my father's old friend. I visited him once when my father and I were passing through the state. He lives in a modest classic farmhouse with his wife, both in their seventies. I mentioned I was starting a school in West Africa as we were catching up. A few weeks later I got a text asking how much it would cost. I told him 40k, thinking it was really nice of him if he wanted to send a few dollars.







I got a check for 40k. I thought it would take me years to raise that. I'm typing this from Sierra Leone because he also paid for the house I thought would take years to raise funds for.

#2 One of the first 100 employees of Microsoft.



I was friends with a guy from a rich family; they lived on a lake with a private dock, multi-million dollar home. Microsoft guy was their neighbor.



They used to have these game nights where we'd all get together, have cocktails and play pretty silly games - cards against humanity, pictionary, that kind of thing. I was really, really good at these games, and it impressed Microsoft guy. He wrote me a *glowing* letter of recommendation praising my intelligence because of this.



It helped me, an immigrant, land an engineering job at a huge aerospace company.



I've worked on multiple satellites that are currently in orbit, and I've touched stuff that's on the surface of Mars now - hell, I was able to buy a house before i turned 30 - all because this man thought i was clever and witty, and wanted to help me out.



Needless to say, the imposter syndrome I feel every day is unbelievable.

#3 Inherited small factory from his father. Developed it to huge nationwide company. Still goes to work there everyday despite being worth hundreds of millions.

#4 I know the CBO of an international bank. He works a minimum 12 hours a day, 6 days a week. On Sundays he "only" works 6-8 hours. In his downtime he's on standby for any issues that may crop up, to the point where he once responded to a client within 15 minutes. At 3.45 am.



He's working when I'm sleeping. He's working when I'm at lunch. He's working while flying abroad to visit family. He's working during car rides in between meetings with said family. He's working while working (co-attending 2 separate meetings while replying to clients).



I have no idea how he works so hard and yet remains so calm. He's basically a Swiss Army C-suite, since he does everything from sales to tactical planning to IT support to shareholder discussions. When I talk to him about it, his response is "I'm only 51, I'm still young."



He also has a high-needs child, so his work hours are 6.30 am to 6.30 pm so that he can fetch his child from the daycare, since his office is closer to the daycare than his wife's.



That man is borderline superhuman.

#5 A family friend retired after being a COBOL programmer for 30 years. About 2 years after his retirement, a company came to him and said "Name your salary" and he requested around $1.5 million/year. He was hired on the spot and still works there.

#6 Truck driver. Starting his own trucking company.

#7 Wealthiest I know is myself. Make a little over 120k being a ups driver

#8 my friend sold runescape gold. He made a fortune.

#9 Own their own conveyor belt business. Makes almost 2 mil a year after it’s all said and done.

#10 My Dad, he does a bunch of random things. He retired from the Navy and uses his retirement pay to invest in real estate. He became a photographer after retiring and did really well for himself. Now he has contracts with a load of schools and sells off temporary subcontracts to budding photographers for schools he doesn’t have the time to work with. He flips cars in his spare time, but right now his day job is high school business teacher.

#11 Friend got lucky with TSLA. Invested early and retired at 35 a multi millionaire.



Now owns a bar in San Diego to stay busy.

#12 The wealthiest person I know (and hang out with regularly) built a company (IT services) and then sold it for several hundred million dollars.



He now runs a company that does the same kind of IT services in a different field. (He figured out a winning business formula and is just repeating it in a different market.)

#13 The first is a self-made multimillionaire who's owned his own concrete finishing business since he was about 19.



The second is a self-made millionaire who became a very successful accountant who was continually promoted at work, & he consistently bought stock & real estate from a young age.



The last person is a millionaire who will inherit family money, & she's a high-end real estate agent.

#14 They own a large construction company, based in rural NZ. Employ heaps of people, are very generous to their home town, humble too

#15 She's a doctor, an immunologist and a damn good one! She's been involved with the WHO, CDC, EMA and other three letter agencies. Has published papers and does community outreach with a foundation for immunocompromised kids or kids with deadly allergies.



She doesn't really need to work, her family is super rich, between a rancher, an oil industry consultant and a local politician as brothers she's comfortably off but she's passionate about this and actually nuked her personal life and family for it

#16 My neighbors son works for the space force and makes six figures.

#17 Laboratory medical director. She earns $500,000 annually.

#18 Buying every beautiful, historical house in town and turning them into small, tiny rooms to rent out, ruining my towns real estate market. F**k him.

#19 He is CEO of the company he created to sell a software solution to the regulatory change in corporate accounting that requires amortized asset and liability valuations of loans made and taken rather than simply stating the terms of the loans on quarterly reports. He has only been in business a few years and his company is making tens of $millions a month.



If you want to be really, really rich, pay attention to something the government requires every business of a certain sector or in general

to do at the business’s expense. Then sell that product or service to those businesses which satisfies the regulatory requirements.



Want unlimited money? Just sell something everyone is required to pay for. It’s like owning a toll plaza on a road everyone has to drive on to get to work.

#20 Worked for a tech company and got paid bonuses for years in the form of company stock. He and his wife decided that when the stock hit $60, they’d sell all his shares. It was somewhere around $5–$10 for most of the years he worked. It suddenly started rising in '98, and mid-'99 hit $60. They sold millions worth of stock. Then the company’s value burst, along with a lot of other tech companies, during the dot-com bust. If they’d waited a week, their values would have been worthless. They reinvested the money and diversified everything and have been living comfortably ever since. He still works 60–70-hour weeks because he likes working.

#21 It's a guy I work with. He started with one Jimmy John's franchise and turned it into 10 franchises. Ran them for 10 years then sold them all and dumped the money into the stock market and real estate. He did this all while working as an airline pilot, currently still working at the airline. This dude owns and flies his own private jet on top of all that.

#22 I know the owners of the four seasons hotel chain and the owner of Canada Goose.

#23 What ever he wants, he was an NFL quarterback though; so he doesn't have to do jack s**t these days.

#24 CFO of a large public company. He works 80 hour weeks. F**k that.

#25 Found a diamond mine in the NWT.

#26 My buddy owns a cybersecurity and general tech firm here in town. (Small town, hardly any competition.) He's a badass marketer so he has contracts with the state's NFL team and the largest Porsche dealer in the Southeast.



He also owns a salvage yard, oddly enough.



He balls and he's so fkn cool. His employees all get a track day once a year and box seats to the biggest games. He's also generous with in-town initiatives, like toy drives and tech donations to public schools in the ghetto and the town's "sped" school.



Additionally, he invites the community out to free meals he hosts in his office space (which is gorgeous). He hires pizza and hotdog carts and lets people walk up and get a plate! For his buddies, he turns the office-space (which has a friggin' basketball court in it) into movie-viewing // MMA fightnight watchspots. There's a theatre in there. He charges NOTHING ... has stuff catered in and has a full bar ... wants nothing in return but for everyone to have a good time and get home safe.



He's a fantastic father to his teenaged daughter, too. The way she adores him, dotes on him, picks lint off his suit, fixes his hair. He's been so gentle with her all her life and she's growing up to be just as gentle as cool as her Dad.



(Damn. I just wrote a love letter lol. But naw: I just admire someone who GENUINELY cares about people and doesn't let money go to his head. He's fkn awesome.)

#27 He's the founder and CEO of a very successful games company. I met him over a decade ago when the company was successful but nowhere near what it is now. He's also one of the most approachable and friendly people I've ever met, to the extent that it sometimes feels like an act.

#28 I work for a lady who inherited ~100 mil.



She just buys real estate and sets them up as rentals, I just do general maintenance on them (I also rent from her)



She lives like she's on a pension and pays me in magic beans half the time.



A true embodiment of money does not buy happiness.



I have tried many times to push her to go enjoy being so wealthy, but she lives with the mindset that because she does not have a partner, why bother buying a villa in Tuscany or jump on a flight to Bora Bora just to enjoy the beach and a nice seafood banquet.



So she tends to sit on her couch and drink wine with the tv on in the background.



I got a shock one day when she emptied a pillowslip of Krugerands onto her kitchen bench, as it turns out she has somewhere in the range of 2.5mil in Krugers, Maples and Sovereigns just sitting in pillowslips in her walk-in wardrobe.

#29 Exists.



Parents were billionaires, parents passed away, person is now a billionaire and plays a shocking amount of video games.

#30 Invest in companies.



When I worked for him, he already was rich enough to invest $10M into the the company I was a sales person for.



That company then went public and multiplied that $10m into a new realm.



He still just invests in more companies and does the same, low key, stuff he always does. Jeans, t shirt and tennis shoes.



Such a great guy.

#31 I used to work with a hydraulics technician. He did property development as hobby. He started by flipping houses and grew from there. He mentioned that he couldn't resist buying 200,000 shares of the company we worked for because it was such a good price at $3 per share. That company eventually went private at $60 per share.

Honestly, one of the nicest and most humble guys I've ever worked with, and I hope that every cent made him happy.

#32 My brother pulled in $20m last year gambling but using maths/stats to game the game.

#33 My grandpa was the wealthiest person I have ever known. He founded a business (with two other guys) in New York that sold modular homes. I just remember visiting him when I was super young and he had a very sizable house with quite a few acres out back for growing grapes. Yeah, he had a sprawling vineyard out back.



Unfortunately, my grandma got sick and had to be put on dialysis. Her medical treatment practically siphoned all the money my grandpa ever had. He lives in a trailer now. American healthcare at its finest.

#34 Pretends to run an art business. He's the richest and dumbest person I've ever worked with. Mom & Dad own banks in Australia, he was also married to the heiress of one of the biggest retail companies.



Still, despite all of the generational wealth, he was an absolute scam artist, securing multiple loans against the same works of art. A court found him to be "dishonest and evasive". I found him to be an irrational cokehead who has absolutely no clue about the most basic of things. I could write a best seller about my 2 years being around him - but it would end up in the fiction section because nobody would believe the stories.

#35 When I was a kid, my aunt was engaged to a super rich guy. He owned a company that developed water purification technology or something. His house was MASSIVE. Had a personal gate, indoor pool, wine cellar that went into a mountain (like the walls were mountain), 3 bar areas, elevators, I think it was 4 stories, had a pretty big movie theater. They were trying to get pregnant and I swear my mom told me if my aunt had gotten pregnant and they broke up, she would’ve gotten $10k+ a month in child support. Instead, she came home to him cheating with 2 other women in the hot tub. She got pregnant by her next boyfriend, who she quickly married. He didn’t have a job the whole time they were together and he signed away his parental rights to my cousin. Absolute deadbeat.

#36 They owned plots of land all over a county.



They lease them to cell phone companies for more than my monthly income x2 per plot.



I'm usually careful what I say around them because I once said I wanted a new fence but we were going to wait until prices came down... I came home from work and someone was putting a new fence up.

#37 I work in advertising. Most large car dealership owners are filthy rich. Doesn't matter if it's a large city dealership or in a smaller market. Many own multiple dealerships or groups. Often they are handed down. I know many second-generation dealers that basically inherited it from their dads.

#38 Neither of them do anything for work, really. Their dads started extremely successful private equity firms; their families are easily hundreds of millions level. They both randomly start vanity companies/projects while actually spending most of their time on traveling and yoga retreats. They’re both extremely smart and very kind people who care deeply about their favorite causes. If you go to a top business school, you’ll meet tons of people like this. Funny enough, none of the extremely wealthy students I befriended ever offered to help any of us non rich students with anything. If I texted our class whatsapp group asking for a place to crash in NY, the people who volunteered to help had small studios. The ones who I know had $60M+ places in Manhattan never offered anything. Super rich people are truly strange.

#39 They inherited a huge corporation. They just don’t have to eff it up.



The grandson of the founder currently runs it, he has a sister and a brother as well, they own ten auto dealerships and other things like a winery. The grandson told me in a meeting once that he knows he’d be working in a bank or as an accountant or something if he wasn’t born into the family.

#40 Both in tech. Friend is in a company about to IPO and is VP level so will do well there. Her husband just sold his company (gaming company) to the biggest gaming company in China for, as she put it "life changing money". Both very intelligent, super nice, crazy hard working. They worked for it , and it couldn't happen to nicer people.

#41 Live off of generational money, doesn't work at all.

#42 My ex father in law.



Used to own a huge factory that made Nike and Adidas shoes in the 80s and early 90s. (That's right sneakerheads. Big sneaker companies don't actually make any of these shoes. Sure, they design them but they outsource them to an OEM manufacturing plant/company in Asia)



Pivoted to real estate investments/developments (imagine having the $$$ to buy real estate and land at 80s and 90s prices.) and is now worth $150 mil +.



Complete hypocrite and a sociopath though. Treated service workers like slaves (rude af) and was a generally unpleasant person to be around. Sure he's rich but he sure seemed unhappy all the time

#43 My Dad. Generational wealth originally made from textiles and mining, but he did work for the family companies for several decades and helped expand the business into Southeast Asia and North America. It was at a time when China was just opening up and people were crazy about doing business with and finding business partners from the Mainland.



He retired a few years ago and now spends his time travelling with my Mum and doing distance education courses.

#44 I have barely any friends so.. My mom, she’s a lawyer.