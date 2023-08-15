The ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community members recently discussed what is or feels like a victimless crime. They shared their thoughts after the user u/secondfiddle00 started the thread, which covered everything from dumpster diving to collecting rainwater. Scroll down to find more of redditors' answers on the list below.

Laws are there for a reason, and it’s likely safe to assume that without them, chaos would ensue. However, while some rules are there to stop crime and wrongdoing against people, others seem to regulate situations where no one’s actually a victim.

#1 As an ER nurse, I give a lot of s**t away to patients against the rules or advise them where they can get it cheaper. Big hospitals have more money than God, but want me to send you home with 1or2 wound supplies for a wound that will take 4 weeks to heal. F**k that. Here's a box of 50 for your purse. I never gave that to you. Hey, you need crutches, and here they are, but first. Before you sign that you got these. These crutches are $1000. The same or better are on Amazon for $50 or less. I'm not telling you how to live your life, but I can offer you a free wheelchair ride out to your sons car...



You could argue that the hospital is the victim here. I'm telling you that the hospital gets a discount on supplies and marks them up 1000% to sell to those going through an emergency. Who's really the victim?



Edit:



Appreciate all the support! Don't take this the wrong way, but I hope I never have the pleasure of taking care of any of you. Stay healthy people and keep living your life to the best you can.



To those saying I could get fired for this. I appreciate the concern. I can almost guarantee I will one day be fired for this. It's worth it to me. I will get another job in a different ER and continue my work.



Regarding the people saying I'm contributing to the problem. The problem is in the USA Healthcare model. Everything from insurance to CEOs. If my treatment and proper care of the individual is contributing to the problem, frankly, I don't think I care tbh. I will continue.



Lastly. Various arguments have been made to if this is a victimless crime or not. I don't disagree with some, but it's the closest thing I have to answer the question. Apologies if it doesn't 100% fit.



Stay beautiful people

#2 Refusing to wear a hijab (in Iran)

#3 Anything related to food stamps. I’m sorry but food insecurity is not ok for anyone to go through. I don’t care about fudging the numbers to get food assistance. I don’t care about people who sell their food stamps (I know, it’s cards now, but you know what I mean). If you’re desperate enough to use fraud to get food or you’re selling your free food access to someone else who needs it because you need the money for bills, I’m ok with it.

#4 Sleeping in your car when you are too drunk and can't drive.

#5 Saving migrants from drowning

#6 Eating food out of someones garbage.

#7 Giving water to voters in lines in GA

#8 I see Jaywalking on this quite a but but I will say when I lived overseas, jaywalking even at 2 am on an empty street just didn't happen. When I asked a local (German) why he wouldn't cross against a no walking sign he said "what if a kid looked out the window and saw me, i don't want to set a bad example"

#9 Putting coins in someone else's parking meter.

#10 Feeding the homeless in Texas. No victims but it is a crime.

#11 Wearing a dress as a man in Tennessee.

#12 Downloading very old games that are no longer available for sale.

#13 Stealing from a multi billion corporation

#14 Hanging a clothesline, collecting rainwater, or planting a garden in your yard. Some places ban you from doing these things

#15 Jaywalking when there are no cars on the road.

#16 Setting up a lemonade stand without a vendor license

#17 Picking up a bird feather found on the ground and keeping it. It's technically against the migratory bird laws.

#18 Being gay in a homophobic country

#19 Assisted s*****e. As long as it’s humane, the person is of right mind and age, and there is sufficient cause for such a procedure. Death with dignity has been withheld for too long as a civil society.

#20 Dumpster diving.

#21 Feeding the homeless.

#22 Hanging out in a public park after hours

#23 Clicking "I am 18 years old" on an adult website when you're 17

#24 Pirating cute cat videos off the internet

#25 I can take a seed at home, put rain water on it and expose it to sunlight, dry the flowers, bake them into a cake and make some THC edibles, and it doesn't even harm the air quality due to smoking. That's a crime. No money goes to criminal gangs, and I would risk losing my job and going to prison.



Or I can manufacture alcohol and sell it legally, knowing that it causes people health issues, and that others cause crimes when drunk and disorderly, and that's absolutely fine and not a crime.



Weird.

#26 When cops pretend to be kids and get people for solicitation to a minor. When I worked at the district attorneys office we LOVED these. The shock on these men’s face when the “14 year old girl” they spoke to was our 6’5”, 300 pound 50 year old detective was just….amazing.

#27 Prostitution: In places where it's illegal, consenting adults engaging in sex for money can be considered a victimless crime.

#28 Selling alcohol on Sunday. It's still illegal in some States.

#29 Loitering. It's basically just existing somewhere.

#30 Sheltering illegal immigrants

#31 Many things if they're simply not witnessed. Taking off your pants in the park at night is absolutely a crime (actually two separate crimes!), but if nobody is there to see it, no harm has been done, and there is nobody to be bothered that you trespassed after sundown.

#32 TONS of blue laws.



basically antiquated laws on the books that have to do with religion (mostly on sundays). In my state you can't buy alcohol on sunday before noon. And car dealers are not allowed to be open on sunday. Basically they are designed to not compete with church attending times like early morning.

#33 Eating a magic mushroom you found in nature.

#34 Blasphemy

#35 Two adults mutually agreeing to fight

#36 Speeding If traffic is all going above the speed limit. the safest speed is not the speed limit. The safest speed is the speed at which traffic is moving. speeding doesn't inherently cause accidents. differential in speed causes accidents.

#37 Launching billionaires into the sun

#38 Being an atheist in many many countries

#39 Prostitution. Ain't nobody's business if two more more consenting adults conduct a financial deal that involves bodily fluids.



That's not to say that cheating, withholding health problems, and sex trafficking aren't victimless, but those aren't just merely prostitution.

#40 Downloading games for obsolete consoles from companies which are now non-existent.

#41 Handing out water to people in queues for the polling station.

#42 Tax evasion if you make less than 150k a year

#43 Keeping a seed from a plant you bought at a massive nursery and replanting it

#44 Emulating and/or pirating a game that is no longer available by any means

#45 Picking up a penny on the sidewalk... believe it or not it's a crime.

#46 sodomy

#47 Fudging your sales price on used automobile sales.



The government has already received sales tax when the car was sold brand new. They're just double dipping when it gets sold as a used car

#48 Collecting rain water (a crime in a lot of cities here in the US).

#49 Making the shed in the backyard 110 sqft instead of 100 without a permit 😱

#50 Loitering in a ghost town

#51 Your passenger drinking a beer while you're driving.

#52 Assuming you take care of them well and have the space for it, keeping farm animals in a residential neighborhood.



Not illegal everywhere, but it certainly is in my city! TLDR: I can’t get a goat.

#53 Buying directly from a craftsman

#54 Cutting off a tag from a mattress

#55 HOA violations

#56 In my home town it was illegal to own more than three cats or dogs per household and all can say about that it’s a stupid law for a stupid town. The local government said it was because the town is crucial for railroads and the coal industry which is true but that has jack s**t to do with how many pets can be owned.

#57 Owning a sword

#58 Being naked in your own yard