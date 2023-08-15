Laws are there for a reason, and it’s likely safe to assume that without them, chaos would ensue. However, while some rules are there to stop crime and wrongdoing against people, others seem to regulate situations where no one’s actually a victim.

The ‘Ask Reddit’ community members recently discussed what is or feels like a victimless crime. They shared their thoughts after the user u/secondfiddle00 started the thread, which covered everything from dumpster diving to collecting rainwater. Scroll down to find more of redditors' answers on the list below.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes As an ER nurse, I give a lot of s**t away to patients against the rules or advise them where they can get it cheaper. Big hospitals have more money than God, but want me to send you home with 1or2 wound supplies for a wound that will take 4 weeks to heal. F**k that. Here's a box of 50 for your purse. I never gave that to you. Hey, you need crutches, and here they are, but first. Before you sign that you got these. These crutches are $1000. The same or better are on Amazon for $50 or less. I'm not telling you how to live your life, but I can offer you a free wheelchair ride out to your sons car...

You could argue that the hospital is the victim here. I'm telling you that the hospital gets a discount on supplies and marks them up 1000% to sell to those going through an emergency. Who's really the victim?

Appreciate all the support! Don't take this the wrong way, but I hope I never have the pleasure of taking care of any of you. Stay healthy people and keep living your life to the best you can.

To those saying I could get fired for this. I appreciate the concern. I can almost guarantee I will one day be fired for this. It's worth it to me. I will get another job in a different ER and continue my work.

Regarding the people saying I'm contributing to the problem. The problem is in the USA Healthcare model. Everything from insurance to CEOs. If my treatment and proper care of the individual is contributing to the problem, frankly, I don't think I care tbh. I will continue.

Lastly. Various arguments have been made to if this is a victimless crime or not. I don't disagree with some, but it's the closest thing I have to answer the question. Apologies if it doesn't 100% fit.

Stay beautiful people

I am starting to get at feeling this list should be marked "illegal in the US".

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Refusing to wear a hijab (in Iran)

Anything related to food stamps. I’m sorry but food insecurity is not ok for anyone to go through. I don’t care about fudging the numbers to get food assistance. I don’t care about people who sell their food stamps (I know, it’s cards now, but you know what I mean). If you’re desperate enough to use fraud to get food or you’re selling your free food access to someone else who needs it because you need the money for bills, I’m ok with it.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Sleeping in your car when you are too drunk and can't drive.

Where is this a crime? In Switzerland you can't be in the drivers seat but otherwise no problem...

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Saving migrants from drowning

Surely the opposite would be a crime? Where is this illegal?

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Eating food out of someones garbage.

Where I live the more left leaning parties tried to make dumpster diving legal but of corse ouf conservatives had to vote against it.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Giving water to voters in lines in GA

What about vodka, gin, beer etc etc

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes I see Jaywalking on this quite a but but I will say when I lived overseas, jaywalking even at 2 am on an empty street just didn't happen. When I asked a local (German) why he wouldn't cross against a no walking sign he said "what if a kid looked out the window and saw me, i don't want to set a bad example"

I'm notorious jaywalker and I don't give a damn. Cities are for all people, not only drivers, pedestrians are not second class citizens. If there are no cars or cars far enough, I'll cross whenever I want. I'm really pissed I'm risking ticket for that, but I'm doing it anyway.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Putting coins in someone else's parking meter.

I have given away so many parking tickets that have time left on them. Where I live you can get 30 mins to 1hr free depending on the car park/street

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Feeding the homeless in Texas. No victims but it is a crime.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Wearing a dress as a man in Tennessee.

It's clothing. It's there to keep you covered and protect you from the elements. What shape it comes in should be completely up to the wearer.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Downloading very old games that are no longer available for sale.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Stealing from a multi billion corporation

Stealing sucks. Just because they're multi billion corporation is an excuse. F**k thieves.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Hanging a clothesline, collecting rainwater, or planting a garden in your yard. Some places ban you from doing these things

Illegal or the famous US HOA?

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Jaywalking when there are no cars on the road.

So, you can jaywalk if there ARE cars on the road?

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Setting up a lemonade stand without a vendor license

"Is your lemonade made out of actual lemonade?" - "Are your scout cookies made out of actual scouts?"

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Picking up a bird feather found on the ground and keeping it. It's technically against the migratory bird laws.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Being gay in a homophobic country

what did u expect? ofc they would make it illegal bc they r homophobic

Assisted s*****e. As long as it’s humane, the person is of right mind and age, and there is sufficient cause for such a procedure. Death with dignity has been withheld for too long as a civil society.

Totally agree it should be legalised (under strict controls, obviously). Refusing a humane end to a suffering animal is rightly considered cruelty, so why do humans not get that same mercy when they need it?

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Dumpster diving.

like a few posts above: Where I live the more left leaning parties tried to make dumpster diving legal. It got rejected due to conservative votes.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Feeding the homeless.

Where is this a crime? That's crazy.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Hanging out in a public park after hours

Public parks have "opening hours"?

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Clicking "I am 18 years old" on an adult website when you're 17

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Pirating cute cat videos off the internet

i will do anything for cat videos

I can take a seed at home, put rain water on it and expose it to sunlight, dry the flowers, bake them into a cake and make some THC edibles, and it doesn't even harm the air quality due to smoking. That's a crime. No money goes to criminal gangs, and I would risk losing my job and going to prison.

Or I can manufacture alcohol and sell it legally, knowing that it causes people health issues, and that others cause crimes when drunk and disorderly, and that's absolutely fine and not a crime.

Weird.

When cops pretend to be kids and get people for solicitation to a minor. When I worked at the district attorneys office we LOVED these. The shock on these men’s face when the “14 year old girl” they spoke to was our 6’5”, 300 pound 50 year old detective was just….amazing.

Don’t quite understand this one. Is OP saying it SHOULD be a crime when cops go undercover?

Prostitution: In places where it's illegal, consenting adults engaging in sex for money can be considered a victimless crime.

That assumes both people are doing it of their own free will. Unfortunately sex trafficking is a huge problem, and it's hard to know if someone is secretly being coerced.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Selling alcohol on Sunday. It's still illegal in some States.

How else do you make it a Funday?

Loitering. It's basically just existing somewhere.

Sheltering illegal immigrants

I think the key word is "illegal" here

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Many things if they're simply not witnessed. Taking off your pants in the park at night is absolutely a crime (actually two separate crimes!), but if nobody is there to see it, no harm has been done, and there is nobody to be bothered that you trespassed after sundown.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes TONS of blue laws.

basically antiquated laws on the books that have to do with religion (mostly on sundays). In my state you can't buy alcohol on sunday before noon. And car dealers are not allowed to be open on sunday. Basically they are designed to not compete with church attending times like early morning.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Eating a magic mushroom you found in nature.

Not illegal here but stupid.

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Blasphemy

This might be a sin, but where is it a crime?

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Two adults mutually agreeing to fight

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Speeding If traffic is all going above the speed limit. the safest speed is not the speed limit. The safest speed is the speed at which traffic is moving. speeding doesn't inherently cause accidents. differential in speed causes accidents.

Yip, it is that one idiot going super slowly that causes the accident. Or the tailgating fool that has insufficient distance to stop in.

Launching billionaires into the sun

Should be a crime, but it’s not.

Being an atheist in many many countries

Prostitution. Ain't nobody's business if two more more consenting adults conduct a financial deal that involves bodily fluids.

That's not to say that cheating, withholding health problems, and sex trafficking aren't victimless, but those aren't just merely prostitution.

Prostitution should be legalized and taxed, just like any other business.

Downloading games for obsolete consoles from companies which are now non-existent.

Handing out water to people in queues for the polling station.

Tax evasion if you make less than 150k a year

Tax evasion should be a crime no matter how much you make.

Keeping a seed from a plant you bought at a massive nursery and replanting it

Where is this a crime? If you bought the plant, you have a right to propegate it (did I spell propegate right?).

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Emulating and/or pirating a game that is no longer available by any means

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Picking up a penny on the sidewalk... believe it or not it's a crime.

sodomy

Fudging your sales price on used automobile sales.

The government has already received sales tax when the car was sold brand new. They're just double dipping when it gets sold as a used car

Collecting rain water (a crime in a lot of cities here in the US).

this makes absolutely no sense do the US goverment think they own the weather or something

Making the shed in the backyard 110 sqft instead of 100 without a permit 😱

Loitering in a ghost town

Maybe the folks who are loitering ARE the ghosts

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Your passenger drinking a beer while you're driving.

Assuming you take care of them well and have the space for it, keeping farm animals in a residential neighborhood.

Not illegal everywhere, but it certainly is in my city! TLDR: I can’t get a goat.

I love animals, but no, this isn't victimless. It's cruel to keep a goat in an apartment. It's cruel to keep a horse in a backyard barely big enough for it to move around. If it's cruel for farms to keep pigs in tiny pens, then it's cruel for you to do it, too. Just because a living, thinking, feeling creature isn't a human doesn't mean it's okay to make it suffer so that you can look "cool" for pretending a goat is basically a dog.

Buying directly from a craftsman

“Believe It Or Not, It's A Crime”: 59 Examples Of Victimless Crimes Cutting off a tag from a mattress

A crime only if the vendor cuts it off; not a crime if the owner cuts it off.

HOA violations

Not a crime, just violation of HOA rules.

In my home town it was illegal to own more than three cats or dogs per household and all can say about that it’s a stupid law for a stupid town. The local government said it was because the town is crucial for railroads and the coal industry which is true but that has jack s**t to do with how many pets can be owned.

Again, animals can be victims, so no, this isn't victimless. Running a puppy or kitten mill is not victimless. Hoarding animals is not victimless. When the city finally came to my neighbor's, they removed NINETY-SEVEN cats. Ninety. Seven. A couple weeks later, two were made available for adoption. The others had feline lymphoma and had to be put down. They had already infected most of the other cats in the neighborhood -- my sister's cat was only 3. In less than four months, he went from an amazing, healthy, 16-pound cat to a lethargic, 9-pound skeleton. He died two days before his vet appointment. Hoarding animals is the opposite of victimless.

Owning a sword

it depends if its a sharp sword that can hurt someone and on how its used as a display piece is fine but if its used as an actual weapon then is very illegal

Being naked in your own yard

Where is this a crime?

Got this straight from "Office Space" movie.

Put a tenth of a penny out of all bank transactions into your bank account. Repeatedly.

Theoretically:
The tenth of a penny when withdrawn should round down to $0.00 for each one.
The sheer number of transactions added to the target account simultaneously should register a non zero number when added to it.

Nobody loses money, you gain money.

