In the face of 40-year high inflation, you can’t help but watch your wallet get thinner. In fact, more than a third of American adults are tapping into their savings accounts to cover increased living expenses, withdrawing an average of $617 during the first six months of this year. As nearly everyone is feeling the effects of skyrocketing costs of everything from fuel to rent to groceries to entertainment, we could all use some helpful tips and tricks to stretch our dollars.

Being thrifty and finding ways to pay less for everyday goods is generally the way to go. But have you ever heard the saying "I’m not rich enough to buy cheap"? Turns out, some tactics that help reduce spending now can easily cost you more in the long run — whether in time, energy, or money.

So when one user reached out to 'Ask Reddit' inviting people to share "false frugalities" — low-cost things that turned out to be expensive — most people are unaware of, the thread immediately became a hit. We’ve gathered some of the most illuminating responses to share with you, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote the ones you agree with and then chime in with your own experiences in the comments.

Psst! After you’re done with this list, check out Bored Panda’s earlier piece with tips on how to live more frugally right here.

#1

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered All construction.............do you want it done cheap? or do you want it done right?

firephoxx

3 Owls In A Coat
3 Owls In A Coat
47 minutes ago

When it’s done right, it’ll usually cost a lot less in the long term than when it’s done cheap.

#2

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Not going to the doctor/dentist!

Wellness checkups are important. Your prognosis will always be better if something is caught early on.

castrator_gator , Andrea Piacquadio

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
14 minutes ago

yeah. it’s always WAY smarter to prevent something (a disease, say) then later on decide to get it checked out and it ending up being too late.

#3

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Buying heavily used cars, sometimes. There are exceptions, but all of my friends who religiously buy the cheapest car they can find are always having trouble. Very expensive trouble, that sometimes adds up to close to the cost of a new car, or at least a better maintained used car.

Sqyud , Andrea Piacquadio

Ed Brandon
Ed Brandon
15 minutes ago

Believe it or not, some people would like to buy a new car, but can't afford one. Crazy, I know.

#4

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered "Rent is throwing money down the drain"

Owning a home is not always smart. It can be, but not always. It's not just the house cost, but costs in taxes, interest, insurance, repairs and maintenance, etc.

Then there's opportunity costs. I know folks who can't move until they sell, and can't take better jobs cuz they can't move. A house can be a big anchor in some contexts.

Illah , Pixabay

Eric G
Eric G
1 hour ago

Yeah I might rent, but I know I'll never have to replace a roof for $20,000 or pay any maintenance. Notwithstanding, investors screwed way too many people out of affording a home. It truly is the American dream now because you have to be dreaming to think you can afford one.

#5

Surprised I haven't seen this yet; using third party hotel booking sites. The sites guarantee you a room and a price but not the type of room you requested. Calling the hotel directly will not only guarantee the room you want but often they beat the price of the websites. On my last trip a particular site favored by an Enterprise captain quoted $129 a night, when I called the hotel they gave me $79 a night.

lurch350z

Catrovert
Catrovert
9 minutes ago

It's true! The 3rd party sites just want money.

#6

Cheap condoms

pmk422

Eric G
Eric G
58 minutes ago

What are condoms??? - Herschel Walker

#7

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Cheap batteries. They don't last, they don't work well, and many of them are duds. When I was in high school, I always, always listened to my discman. One day the batteries died so I walked up to the gas station and chose between the Duracell batteries and the bronze-colored batteries. I bough the cheaper no-names and they died before the day was over. And I had to go through social studies without music.
I learned two things that day; WWI history, and not to buy cheap batteries.

lazarus870 , Ian

gas station cola
gas station cola
1 hour ago

lol, i love the last line

#8

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered I saw a popular comment here a couple weeks ago talking about reusing those little handwarmer packet things by slicing them open and adding more magnesium flakes obtained by shaving down sparklers.

For f**k's sake, just buy some new handwarmers.

Planet-man , Technology Connections

Ange Marsden
Ange Marsden
54 minutes ago

Or better gloves?

#9

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered There was a sub about how to budget food/living expenses. And the ideas that people had were ridiculous and required you to be financially well off enough to facilitate their idea of what saving money is. I don't think I received advice from anyone who knew what it was like to be poor, or actually truly need to responsibly budget their funds.

One guy wanted me to plant a garden to grow some carrots or other veg. I explained that I have a small apartment, and that carrots are a dollar for a big bag. He actually got uppity with me and became a total shithead when I explained that I live in a small apartment in the middle of the biggest city in canada. There is no benefit to turning half my apartment into a garden so I can grow five bucks worth of veggies in a few month's span. I can't just go outside and plant vegetables. It's also cold here 9 months out of the year.

I got berated out of the sub after pointing this kind of s**t out numerous times.

anon

JayhawkJoey
JayhawkJoey
41 minutes ago (edited)

I spent about $100 once on soil, plants, lumber for a raised bed, etc. to wind up with about $10 worth of a few veges. No green thumb here.

#10

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Bottled water. It's marketed to appear that it's healthier and cleaner than tap water, plus the plastic bottles are not sustainable. Just buy yourself a thermos or reusable water bottle and stop buying overpriced plastic with over-glorified tap water included.

anon , RODNAE Productions

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
26 minutes ago

It's healthier if you're in a region that has contaminated water, or parasites, like in Mexico.

#11

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered I once watched a show about extreme penny pinchers. One episode depicted a man who spent about 3 hours a day riding his bicycle or walking around looking for dropped change around pay phones, gum ball dispensers, etc. The whole time I couldn't help but think that even a minimum-wage job would yield him more capital for his time, especially once you factor in bicycle tubes and shoes.

In general, people of this nature fail to realize that the benefits of having money is its positive influence on your quality of life. When your quality of life suffers in order to save money, you've completely reversed your priorities to a mind-boggling level.

black_spring , Oleksandr Pidvalnyi

Mimi M
Mimi M
47 minutes ago

Betcha the guy enjoyed the exercise and biking around and the hunt for the change. The actual monetary value was likely secondary.

#12

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered When it comes to tools, buy nice or cry twice.

SkinnyMac , Anete Lusina

Bobert Robertson
Bobert Robertson
43 minutes ago

I hope the photo isn't their idea of good quality tools...

#13

Cheap, single ply toilet paper. You end up having to use way more just to get the same effect of the good stuff.

anon

Bobert Robertson
Bobert Robertson
34 minutes ago

And you generally end up with a middle finger in your bum after it pokes through the cheap paper

#14

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Travel and times: A lot of people take the cheapest flight they can find, but to me, saving 50 bucks on a $500 ticket isn't worth a 7am flight or a red eye.

ironoctopus , Alan Levine

Eric G
Eric G
1 hour ago

It all depends. I'd rather get to a place super early so I feel like I at least have a few hours my first day on vacation.

#15

Heating and air-conditioning. Being uncomfortable, irritable, and unproductive isn't worth the few hundred dollars you save by lowering the heat or not turning on the AC.

jondonbovi

Ed Brandon
Ed Brandon
4 minutes ago

Yeah, don't live in a place where humans clearly aren't meant to live.

#16

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered People with flex fuel vehicles buying E85 instead of gasoline. The reduced mileage you get out of E85 eats up any saving you get at the pump.

el_monstruo , Dimka Nevedimka

#17

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Cloth diapers. You still have to buy special (expensive) detergent, and run so many loads in the washing machine. I worked it out when we started cloth diapering 3+ years ago, and it cost the same as if we just did disposable diapers.
Plus all the TIME put into washing/drying/assembling.
I like cloth diapering, I do recommend it, but I hate when it gets lauded as a cheap alternative.

(Edit: Yes, really, you do have to use specially formulated detergent. You don't? That's cool. Your diapers are getting build up of both ammonia and detergent. Good luck with that smell and the leaks, and that is coming from experience.
Also, nowhere did I mention the upfront cost of the diapers themselves. When I talk about price, I'm talking about water and electricity bills.)

yampuffs , Brittany

gas station cola
gas station cola
1 hour ago (edited)

people don't do cloth diapers for the nonexistent convenience or the not-so-cheap price. they do it because it's more sustainable & better for the environment, & usually far more comfortable for the baby.

#18

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Doing the dishes by hand vs. using a dishwasher. The dishwasher requires a lot less water, time and energy.

mabimbo , cottonbro

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
12 minutes ago

yeah. although in my case for a little while, the dishwasher was so rundown we had to a lot of the washing before hand.. glad i managed to convince my family to get a new one :,)

#19

Home brewing beer.

It's a wonderful hobby and I highly recommend it, but don't think you're going to save money.

squeegee_boy

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
11 minutes ago

My ex like to make apple cider moonshine. He had to buy mason jars and a s**t ton of alcohol, apple juice and whatnot. Thought he was going to make all these underground sales from his friends. Pfft. He sold nothing and I got to keep most of the mason jars. Those come in handy for many things.

#20

Aggressive lane changing while driving.

All that accellerating to get into the "better" lane just wastes fuel, and you save a negligible amount of time.

There was a small TV documentary here in Australia I remember watching that did tests on it. They sent two drivers across Sydney in rush hour traffic: one who would change lanes only when it was absolutely necessary (obstructions, turnoffs, etc), and one who was super aggressive changing all the time.

The aggressive driver got to the destination 2 minutes earlier, though with *80% more fuel consumption than the other driver*.

custron

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
10 minutes ago

wow! now i understand why mom drilled into me to only go to the left lane if necessary so much.

#21

Extended warranty

You think you are saving cash on the off chance the product you bought doesn't hold on and you need repairs, but I don't know anybody who has ever been happy about this choice

On the opposite end of the spectrum, car insurance for rental cars. My father and his colleagues used to travel the world and rent cars for several weeks at a time. It would only take one car accident in all those years of renting cars to justify the cost. Many of these rentals were for off-road use. The rookies thought to save cash passing on the insurance and would eventually shell out thousands on repair

f_ranz1224

Eric G
Eric G
53 minutes ago

On a totally unrelated topic... those reading this, I have been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty.

#22

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered "Buying that rent-to-own laptop Consumer Reports checked out is equivalent to paying 311% interest, which is far worse than the 30% interest rate you see on crummy credit cards.

laterdude , Djordje Petrovic

Eric G
Eric G
59 minutes ago

Any rent to own really. Check what you pay in the end. An $800 television will cost you $2,400

#23

i went to greggs, a well known bakery in the UK. I bought a sandwhich and a drink. as i went to pay, the guy offered me the meal deal. "a sandwhich a drink and crips (chips) for only £1.99. a sandwhich and a drink was £1.59. the sandwhich was £1 and the drink was 59p. by themselves, crisps (chips) were 20p but as part of the meal deal they were 40p. this means that the SPECIAL MEAL DEAL OFFER was more expensive than buying each item individually. CLEVER F*CK***

anon

gas station cola
gas station cola
26 minutes ago

oooohhhh greggs you sneaky one!

#24

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Steam sales. You think all these games are a great deal, but you end up playing very few of them and proceed to buy new games you would buy anyways. Remember, you didn't save $7.50, you spent $2.50.

Pokemon_Rusty , steam

Myst Edenflower
Myst Edenflower
1 hour ago (edited)

This does nothing to deter me

#25

In many cases, buying a name-brand product with a coupon is *still* more expensive than buying the store-brand.

Or, buying something just because it's on sale, but not necessarily because you need it.

dogandcatinlove

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
8 minutes ago

yeah. i’ve always felt there are very few occasions where buying name-brand is a better alternative than store-brand.

#26

Not paying off your mortgage to save the tax breaks...

While it is nice to save taxes, the long term financial benefits are astronomical when you free up a mortgage payment.

mra101485

Peter Parker
Peter Parker
1 minute ago

Do people really do that?? How are these f*****s able to afford a house with so much stupidity...?

#27

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Cheap legal services.
A good lawyer that takes 3hrs at $300 an hour will do a much better job far cheaper than a shitty lawyer that takes 5hrs at $200 to do the same job.
This is partly why good lawyers are so expensive - because they're cheaper.

ChannelVendetta , Karolina Grabowska

Eric G
Eric G
1 hour ago

As a former lawyer, BS. All it means is that they had their paralegal or secretary prepare everything and they spent less than a half hour on it. They charge that much to pay for the paralegal.

#28

I knew a fellow who owned one of the most expensive houses in town, but was too cheap to run his swimming pool filter except when he was actually swimming. With virtually no filtration, the water would get thick with debris and algae. He would then by stuff to kill the algae, but then he would have water full of dead algae. And the crud would stiff on the pool bottom, making it very hard to clean off. He spent way more on chemicals than he would have spent on electricity. The owner of this cement pond was a retired rocket scientist.

rylos

Gini Sarver
Gini Sarver
8 minutes ago

i have always been told that the smarter a person is, the less common sense… because they’re focused on their whatever

#29

Mobile phone contracts with a free iPhone etc.

You think you're getting a good deal with a free phone but with 35 pounds a month contact for 2 years, they really screw you.

faixa_rua

Mimi M
Mimi M
43 minutes ago

So true. Buy phone separately, new or used.

#30

Justifying the purchase of anything solely because it's a "good deal." I hear this misconception all the time.

If you spend $100 on shoes, even if you bought it at 99% off, you're still out $100. You haven't saved a penny, and that'll be a real problem if you needed that $100 to pay your utility bills.

Edit: clarity and $10,000 shoes.

http://www.luxist.com/2010/02/26/louis-vuitton-offers-10-000-alligator-wingtips/

OneJD

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
14 minutes ago

It's all in the intended budget of what you were planning on spending. If you're expecting to buy $200 shoes and had allowed room in the budget or saved for them, and then the shoes are found to be $100 on sale, then, yes, you saved $100.

#31

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Being cheap with anything you’re going to use a lot or over a long time. Better to spend $180 on a single frying pan that will last 10+ years than buy a $40 frying pan each and every year because they c**p out so easily no matter how careful you are with them. This metaphor, of course, fits the bill for almost any frying pan that is non-stick or costs less that $100 to begin with.

rekabis , RODNAE Productions

Mimi M
Mimi M
46 minutes ago

BS. I've had the same non-stick 12 dollar fry pan for the last several years. And a cheap cast iron (10-15 bucks) will last indefinitely.

#32

Shaving with a straight razor. It's a larger down-payment to start into it (simple but nice razor, strop, and brush cost me about $100), but I recouped that in less than a year just by not buying more cartridges. In theory, a razor will last pretty much forever, for free.

Here's the problem, though. I nicked my blade and had to repair it, so I bought about $80 worth of reworking stuff (much less than I could have spent). Then I bought a fancy 1930's blade and restored it. Then I bought a better brush, and a better stop, and a better shave mug, etc.

I started because it appealed to my practical side. Then it quickly became a ritualistic money hole.

GoblinJuicer

#33

Professional home repair services. Real companies have insurance, you can sue if things go wrong. Some handyman that someone knows is likely going to do something that violates a warranty, will be judgement proof, and won't get a permit.

black_flag_4ever

Eric G
Eric G
51 minutes ago

I do construction defect claims and this is partly true. A contractor's work product is not covered by insurance. That's if you hire a guy to install Windows and they are defective, insurance does not cover the replacement of defective windows. Not unless they are installed in such a way they cause damage to other parts of the home. I.e. Leaks and damages the interior drywall

#34

Dining Plans at college. I literally could go out to eat for every meal for the price of them. And I often did. I saved a ton of money because I don't eat that much/snack more often .

anon

#35

A $5 pair of sneakers is not a deal, no matter what your wallet says.

Maybe consider them if you only need shoes for another month...

Ucantalas

gas station cola
gas station cola
46 minutes ago

$5 isn't gonna be great quality, but most $20-30 shoes are just as good as $100-200 shoes. so don't go to the other extreme either

#36

Restaurant specials. It's rarely cheaper and it's typically food that is about to go bad and needs to be sold instead of thrown out.

Clintman

#37

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Stopping at Costco for just one thing because its cheaper than the grocery store. Sure I save 3 dollars on the initial item that I went in to get, but the bill at the till always seems to average 400 bucks.

The_Devil_Memnoch , Mike Mozart

Bobert Robertson
Bobert Robertson
36 minutes ago

Lol this is dumb. I get that it's easy to spend a fortune at Costco (I love costco) but I regularly go in for a couple things and spend less than $50

#38

Hybrids. Sure, you save $200-$500 dollars a year on gas costs. But every 5-10 years you will have to replace the battery pack, which can go from anywhere from $2,500 to as much as $6,000, especially on some of the new electric cars with larger packs. Not to mention the initial bump in price you pay with most hybrids. You add a small cost for low rolling resistance tires every time you change them.

Furthermore, the so called point of a hybrid car is saving the environment. The materials used in hybrid cars, specifically the batteries and other components that require rare earth elements, not only require more energy, but put out more harmful types of chemicals than traditional processes. The story gets worse if you go with a plug in hybrid, as 60% of wall power comes from coal plants, a less cleaning fuel than gasoline.

maflickner

APFLAC
APFLAC
17 minutes ago

Nope nope. In germany alone the charging stations are powered by windmills

#39

I know people that skip going to the doctor until the last minute to save the office visit payments. It's a terrible idea since by the time they get there the simple cold turns into pneumonia and costs much more to heal.

NextArtemis

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
1 minute ago

In the US it does. But no matter where you live, the earlier you treat your sickness the less days you'll need off.

#40

People overinflate the hell out of their tires to get better gas mileage, then have to spend much more to get new tires when they wear out far sooner.

dsjunior1388

#41

Where I work, we do price adjustments on products that have gone on sale since the customer purchased them. Most of the time, the refund isn't worth the amount of time, energy, and gas the customer uses driving to the store.

wedlaylikedogs

#42

Someone Asked "What Are Some 'False Frugalities' That Many People Are Not Aware Of?" And 48 Delivered Rewards points. You are paying for them.

ihaveseenthefnords , Karolina Grabowska

A. HAM
A. HAM
49 minutes ago

Not necessarily true. I’ve had a rewards points credit card for 10 years now, and they haven’t gotten a dime out of me. My card carries absolutely no fees, and no interest because I pay it off every month. I get the convenience of paying by card vs cash, and I receive between $200 - $400 back each year in Amazon gift cards. (I purchase from Amazon anyway, so it’s as good as money in my pocket). If you have the discipline to pay off your credit card every month, you can be the person credit card companies hate.

#43

Buying a big cheap house far from your common destinations.
You will pay with time, petrol, housework, sleep, your relationships, and/or career
Instead:
1.Buy or rent a small house with a 10-30 minute commute.
2. Let happiness ensue.

TomasTTEngin

Mimi M
Mimi M
42 minutes ago

Good point.

#44

I don't want to start a circlejerk, but, console gaming. By building a gaming PC for ~$800(including a keyboard and mouse) you can get a mid range rig that will last you a console generation of gaming. Yeah, you're spending about $300 more on the console, but you don't have to pay for online gaming. It covers the need of a PC for school, work, and general personal use. You'll save a lot of money on games, and, when the next gen of consoles come out, you'll already have a case, cooling, PSU, RAM, optical drive, and HDD or SDD. The only things you'll need to upgrade to keep up with next gen are GPU, and CPU (and maybe motherboard depending on socket type changes). Which will only cost about $300-$400 to get your rig back up to par.

CharlestonChewbacca

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
2 minutes ago

Still a crazy amount to spend for gaming.

#45

Leasing a car instead of buying one. I'm not gonna get into the specifics but it's pretty much always more costly

nuzz5555

Okkkkk
Okkkkk
3 minutes ago

Only if you plan on keeping your car for longer that's two/three years. But if you plan on getting a new car every couple of years then paying only the depreciation seems like a better deal. But if you keep your car for 5-10 years... then buying is definitely cheaper. Longer than 10... might start looking at costly repairs.

#46

Insisting that a $15 subscription to an MMO makes it "too expensive". Ok, this isn't necessarily a false frugality, because in order for you save money by playing an MMO you'd have to do it instead of other things, but if you realistically look at the cost of entertainment it pans out it's an incredibly cheap choice.
Going to see a movie for 2 hours? that's 15 bucks easily right there, if you go all out of concessions it can easily run you 20+.
Night out? Easily 50-100 bucks depending on what you eat, drink and do.
When all is said and done, 15 bucks for a whole month of access to a game is an incredibly good deal if that game entertains you. Of course if you have no desire to play an MMO you can't save money by becoming a WoW shut-in, but you'd be surprised how many gamers are out there who say stuff like "I want to try *PopularMMO* , but the subscription is too expensive", and then follow it up with "Let's go see *RecentMovieRelase*, it's probably a bad movie, but I have nothing to do on saturday night".

Aetrion

Louisa Johnson
Louisa Johnson
32 minutes ago

WOW worth every penny, as well as ESO classic

#47

pretty much everything that's bought in bulk.

"Oh hey, if I buy like 30 of these jars of peanut butter instead of just 1, then I could get them for only 1 dollar each, instead of the 1.50 that they usually are."

Yes, but you'll end up wasting/not eating all that peanut butter and you just wasted a ton of money.

inoahlot4

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
7 minutes ago

bulk buying is good for non-perishables.

#48

Supermarket specials.

Next time you go shopping, grab a calculator and work out the cost per 100 grams (or whatever equivalent weight) and you'll almost invariably find that the products with the big 'Sale!' signs are not the cheapest.

Of course it's impractical to do this with every item so you can of course estimate, or shop at a store that all ready has the cost per 100 grams of the price tag like I do.

IAMZE

M Waite
M Waite
49 minutes ago

There is a pudding I love. I always but the individual cups because I realized it was cheaper than to buy the lxontainer that contains multiple servinfs. I always check the cost per ounce now.

