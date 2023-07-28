#1 Back in college we found a loophole with coupons at Kroger for General Mills cereal. If you bought 4 boxes of cereal each box was a dollar. But if you did the self checkout you would be printed out a coupon for $4 off your next purchase. We used the loophole to buy about 300 boxes of cereal. We only spent $12 on all of it. We would've spent less but we had to go to another Kroger once the manager got wind of us. We kept around 20 boxes for ourselves and donated the rest to the local food bank. They were so excited when we showed up with three vehicles full of cereal. Totally worth the $12 and all the time it took.

#2 I was once the only person to show up to a Microsoft CRM event, since I was the only person to attend I automatically won the door prize of a Xbox 360 with a Kinect.



The downside of this loophole was 3 long hours of talking with MS product evangelists who were very disheartened and desperate to make a sale.

#3 I coach a high school team; we recently bought airfare with Spirit airlines to take 9 students to a competition. Two of the students cancelled about a month out from the trip, and we had to replace them with two different students. Spirit airlines' policy: no name changes. Can't even pay a fee to change the name. The tickets are basically lost, I have to buy new tickets. Spirit's customer service is overseas, and they plainly don't care at all about customer service (because they don't actually work for Spirit etc etc). EXCEPT that Spirit airlines DOES allow passengers to correct misspellings. And these folks don't really recognize nonsense names. So over four calls, I change the names of the cancelled students to the names of the new students, two letters at a time. No one at Spirit customer service made a note (because who would care), and no one ever notices that the "correct" names during the intermediate steps were nonsense. Also, f**k Spirit.

#4 One of my professors let us use one side of a 8.5x11 sheet of paper as a test "cheat sheet", so I cut it and made a mobius strip with it so I could use "both" sides.

#5 My college didn't put any dates on our Student IDs. No graduation year, no expiration date, nothing. As a result, I kept using it to get student discounts for YEARS after I graduated, mostly the 15% off J. Crew discount.

#6 At my local movie theater, you could get a small drink for $2.50 or a large drink for $3.50, and large gets unlimited refills. Or you could get a SoBe tea for $2.50. But they didn't give you the SoBe bottle because they wanted to avoid any broken glass incidents. So they poured the SoBe into the large cup. Boom: unlimited large drink refills.



I saved several dollars that way.

#7 By accident I found a gumball machine if you turned the dial really slow it would drop the gumball, then you could dial it back just enough so the next gumball would drop into the tumbler bits, then slowly dial forward again until it drops, etc. Got about 20 of them and stopped when I realized that I really didn't want to chew that much cheap gum...

#8 When I Was younger (12-13) I had one of those stupid timers on the computer that would only let me use the computer 2 hours a day before I got kicked.



Found out that if you minimize the screen alerting you that you have ran out of time, you never run out of time. Best summer ever.

#9 I'm not sure if this still works or not, but there used to be a 1-800 number on the bottom of a Wendy's receipt, and if you called it and took a survey they'd give you a free cheeseburger.



The thing is, when you got the free cheeseburger, they'd give you a receipt for the transaction. And at the bottom of that receipt... you guessed it.

#10 In elementary school we had the Accelerated Reading (AR) program. You would read a book, take a test on the computer, and be awarded points based on how well you did. At the end of the year you could buy things at the book store with the points you accumulated. I had just finished reading Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and got a perfect score on the test. The computer was only supposed to allow you to take the test once but I figured out you could take that specific Harry Potter book unlimited times. I racked up so many points and was never found out.

#11 I worked in a call center during college. Our main performance measure was the number of donations solicited PER CONTACT. If the person didn't answer or hung up immediately, it didn't count against you.



I discovered a bug where, if I blew into the microphone just as the phone started to ring, it would register in the computer system as a no-answer and dial the next number. I rode this out for several months before I got tired of blowing my microphone for 8 hours a day and quit.

#12 When vending machines first started accepting credit cards you could swipe your card, select a drink and when the little drink pod starts moving to collect your drink hit cancel. The cancel button would stop the card transaction but not the machine so you could get free drinks.



Was a sad day when it stopped working.

#13 I used to play a lot of backgammon in Yahoo Games - and some people were real jerks when losing. Most commonly they'd stall the game by taking the maximum 5 minutes per move, hoping I'd resign. I learned a way to boot these people off Yahoo for as long as I wanted, by trying to log into their account. When I used the wrong password ten times, the account was locked for 24 hours. They couldn't log in again until I chose to allow it.

#14 I worked at a sandwich shop when I was a young lass. We were allowed one free sandwich for the entirety of our employment there. Being an endless pit of hunger 16-year-olds are, I was determined to get as many free sandwiches as possible. If someone called in a phone order and never picked it up, the sandwich was fair game for employees after an hour. So I would text my friends to call in the sandwich I wanted and then never pick it up. Every day I got free sandwiches. It was amazing. If I didn't eat it, I would bring it to school the next day and sell it.

#15 When I was in high school we had a dress code where the teachers insisted we tuck in our shirts. I (like most of my friends) didn't like this policy, but apparently I was the only one to actually read the rulebook. It said, and I quote: "all shirts and tops must be worn tucked in except for those designed to be worn untucked." So, for the majority of the last three and a half years of high school, I f****n' wore Hawaiian shirts.



Whenever a teacher would tell me to tuck in my shirt, I'd pull out the rulebook and quote it to them. Most would just shrug and let me to carry on my way.

#16 I lived down the street from a rare book store that didn't have a website. I would go in, take pictures of really expensive books, list them on eBay with a reserve of the cost of the book +$50 sometimes they would sell for $500 to $1000 over the price of the book.

#17 There was a Papa Johns coupon for 50% off if the official PJ twitter retweeted you.



I found the code looking through their website.



I got half off pizza for a year and a half.

#18 My friend works for a company where he spends the entire week traveling and staying in hotels and he can expense any hotel. Because of this my roommate and I listed our air mattress on Airbnb for $150 and he's the only one that ever stays there. He's only even in town once every couple weeks but whenever he is we have a small house party entirely on the company's dime!

#19 Bought a s****y sega genesis game, I think it was some flight sim which was the crappiest game I ever played. So I took it back to K-mart and got told "No refunds for opened games. Replacement for the same one if broken." Annoyed that I couldn't get my money back I said it was broken and went for the replacement. They handed me a new copy of the game and my original receipt.



Left and came back an hour later, "I want a refund for this game, here is my receipt and unopened game." Got my money back, went and bought a different s**t genesis game.

#20 My son attends speech and occupational therapy every week. Usually, it is a $35 copay for each therapy, but if I do them on the same day I only have to pay the copay once. Saves me about $140 a month!

#21 In the 80's Chuck E Cheeses didn't shred the tickets you get out of their games and use to buy toys, candy etc. My friends and I were biking one day behind a strip mall practicing our wheelies and jumps. We saw a worker throwing a garbage bag of tickets into the dumpster behind Chuck E Cheese. We grabbed it and then started circling back about once a week. Garbage bags and garbage bags full of tickets. We were doing so well, one of my friends parents got in on it. She would take the mini van behind there and have her kids load up. And this is why tickets are now shredded.



I think I still have a huge stockpile of frisbees and stuffed animals in my parent's attic somewhere.

#22 When my friends and I were in 6th grade we were always looking for a hustle. We would collect our parents empty soda and beer cans to return to the safeway near us for a few bucks to buy candy. One day they installed these big machines that automated the process so the employees didnt have to manually count the cans. You would put your can in the machine through a wide tube, it would roll the can around until it read the bar code, drop the can into a locked storage bin inside and you would repeat this until all of your cans were tallied. It would print a receipt that you would exchange for the cash amount of your cans at the register inside. My friends and I tied a can to the end of a stick, got the machine to read the barcode and then pulled the stick out before the mechanism would force our can-on-a-stick into its belly. We did this once a week and got about twenty bucks each time before we would get nervous and stop so we wouldnt get caught.

#23 I live in the UK and train prices are a joke. They are so expensive. The best way around this is to split your journey. Say you are going from London to Birmingham; would normally cost around £40+, instead find a stop that the train you want to get stops at and do a journey of London to Milton Keynes and then Milton Keynes to Birmingham for example.



This saves you so much money, and is completely legal. You just have to make sure you stay on the same train when doing it, so double check all the timings. It annoys the rail companies as well as I believe they tried to shutdown a website which did this for you.

#24 My university requires that you change your password every few months or so. The new password can't be on that you've used in the past. Naturally this sucks because I have to remember yet another password.



But you "forget" your password and reset it it can be anything, and it counts towards changing your password. I've had the same password for my entire college career.



Edit: Guys I'm aware this is a security risk. You can stop telling me now. I change my important passwords (banking, health insurance, loan accounts etc.) religiously.

#25 Bought a really expensive pair of boots for $350 that were priced wrong for $35. Returned them to the store a week later with no receipt and ended up getting $350 store credit.

#26 Back in the day of flip phones (can't do this anymore). I had a Razr which I f*****g loved and learned that if I dipped the screen in water and the put it in the freezer (freezing the water) the screen would stop working, but everything else continued to work fine. The sticker behind the battery was never touched and didn't change color. I would do this whenever my phone got scratched and then call up saying my screen stopped working. I would send it and they sent me a new one for free. Did it about 5 times.



I discovered this because I left it out in the snow by accident once. It was awesome.

#27 Worked at Wal-Mart. Employees can't take advantage of mismatched prices. See 3DSXL labeled at $70, when they first came out. Friend is with me. Hand him money to pay for it. Get new 3DSXL for $70.

#28 In college I bought a pack of coupons for Hungry Howie's Pizza. It had three coupons for a free pizza, no other requirements, just a completely free pizza. I would call and order my pizza, tell them that I had the coupon for a free pizza, show up and "forget" to give them the coupon every time. I always had it on me as a backup, just in case they did ask for it. But, out of the three coupons, they only asked for it once. I kept using them for months, until the coupons expired, which I am sure they were looking for. I ended up getting a few dozen free pizzas out of them, which was great for a college student.

#29 So I wanted to get cheap coffee filters online as I knew i was going to need them for the foreseeable future and wanted to get a better price on them. So I found a site that had them at half price ($1.95 for 100 filters, usually $3.99 at the store) what I was paying at the store and put them in my cart. When I went to check out it asked me if I wanted to setup an automatic delivery to have them shipped every 2 weeks and they would reduce the price. I said sure why not, after all they were the cheapest i had found and getting them every week would mean i didn't have to keep ordering them. So it brought the price down by like to like $1 for 100 filters. I was thrilled. Then it asked me if i wanted to join the Coffee savers program for more discounts! I said sure! So after joining the savers program it brought the price down to $0.00. I was stunned. I still had to add my credit card but I was never charged. So for 2 years I got 100 filters delivered to my door for free. Never got charged NOT ONCE. One day though I got a notice that said they were going out of business and my free filters would end. I was sad. But the stock pile I amassed them lasted me about 2 years and recently in the past 2 weeks I had to buy new filters. Life will never be the same.

#30 In high school they gave students credit for interning. I started my own corporation and interned at it for my senior year. The boss graded me very highly, as well.

#31 This was more grinding than exploitation, but it was fun.



The grocery store where I lived had a fuel card you could sign up for. If you bought certain items, you would get $.01 or $.02 off per gallon, sometimes more depending on the item or week.



One week, they run a promotion that every one of their store generics would get $.02 off per gallon, per item.



I walk by the powdered KoolAid packets and notice they sell a generic version of that, 10/$1. I do the math.



My vehicle has a 16.5 gallon tank.

Gas costs $3.14 per gallon.

Each packet of drink mix costs .10.

Every packet of drink mix I buy will save me .33 at the pump.

I will need 157 packets of drink mix to get free gas.

This will save me $36.11.



I should do this.



So, I count out 157 little individual packets of drink mix, all kinds of flavors, and go to the checkout. I try to save the guy some time by telling him how many there are in each flavor, but the manager had walked by and stopped to see what was going on with the generic KoolAid. So, the poor guy has to scan every single one. The manager makes an awkward joke about the amount of drink mix I'm buying, but when I pull out my fuel card, my ploy becomes clear. The cashier reads off my new fuel discount and I'm on my way to the gas station, where I proudly fuel up my vehicle. (I still had to pay $0.16, they wouldn't let you reduce the price all the way to zero.)



Then, I took all the generic drink mix and donated it to the local food pantry, because I hate KoolAid.



#32 In elementary school we would individually read books and take an online test on the content. If we got enough questions right it would give us credit based on the amount of words that were in the book. I realized early that I could read the short version of classic books that were meant for little kids and would get credited to reading the full novel. By the end of the year I "read" over 4 million words. Nobody else in the school broke 1 million.

#33 Was in a trivia bowl type competition in college. As soon as the announcer began asking the question you could buzz in and answer. If you got the question wrong you lost no points and the question was skipped. My team answered the first question correctly and proceed to mash the buzzer for the rest of the round, effectively blocking out all the other questions. We won the round with a final score of 1pt.



They changed the rules before the next round. :-)



Edit: Thanks for my first Reddit gold! It pays to exploit loopholes after all. Lol

#34 Years ago when online poker was a thing in the US, there were sites that let you look at statistics on other players. They'd give you like one free look, but I realized you could just manually change the player's name in the link and get unlimited free statistics from them. I used it a lot to see if someone was a good player or not before sitting down at tables with $20+ buy ins.

#35 I spent 5 years on a US navy submarine. Every two years we would do a six month long deployment called Westpac.On my second deployment I got boondoggled with a few other dudes - basically, the boat goes out for deployment without us and we got sent to attend various training schools in Pearl Harbor for the first half of the deployment, then catch a flight to meet the boat. So we watched the boat steam off and then caught a flight to Pearl Harbor.



We show up with our orders to check in, but there was some miscommunication, office personnel done f****d up. We aren't enrolled in any of our classes. We don't have barracks, meal chits, nothing. They had no idea we were coming. They give us something called a "non-availability chit", which allowed us to stay at any reasonably-priced hotel on the gov'ts dime. So naturally we found a palatial estate a block away from Waikiki. We show up for muster the next day and the PO more or less just told us "Yeah, I don't want to see you guys again, ever." We couldn't get a hold of our boat, because it was underwater doing secret things shhh. Once the yeomen got their s**t on straight, they realized that our return plane tickets were already paid for and paperworked up, so they just said f**k it we'll do it live.



We were getting a per diem and having our housing covered by the navy, never had to muster for work, never had to check in anywhere. On top of that, we were still collecting our normal pay and allowances, sea pay, BAH, etc. For three months. I grew a beard, got high as f**k as often as possible, learned to scuba dive, did some surfing, had sex with a bunch of international tourists, went on pub crawls every weekend, did some hiking, lots of snorkelling. Woke up on the beach a few times with no recollection of how I got there. Best vacation ever. Thanks, navy.

#36 They've closed it now but a couple years ago I discovered you could charge an american express 'serve' card with a regular credit card by going to walgreens (or maybe it was rite aid I forget). I have a credit card with 1.5% cash back. Every month I put $10K on the serve card (that was the limit) and then just paid my cc bill with it. I cleared $150/month for free.

#37 Remember 1-800-skypage? No? There was this glitch where, if you dialed that number on a pay phone, then redialled a long distance number, it would connect the call for free with no time limit. I don't remember why, because this was in the late '90s and I'm old now.



Also, we once lived for two solid weeks on free Taco Bell by photocopying the "two free items" coupon they send you if you call 1-800-Taco Bell and complained. My bowels still haven't forgiven me.

#38 This past semester, I needed to take a Biology class with a lab to graduate. I was told that it was one of the easiest classes at my school to take, but as a lit type, I didn't agree much. It was so much information all at once, and I found it really boring, so I didn't do so well on the tests or assignments. I got Cs and Ds, even on the final which I stayed up all night to study for. We also had a class blog. There were about a hundred and twenty of us, and we each had to write three posts per semester on anything biology-related.



I didn't do well in the lab section, either. I failed the multiple choice test *and* the practical, and I assumed I was f****d. However, the professor said that if we made comments on our peers' blog posts, and turned in worksheets to show what edits we made, when, and on what topic, we could get five extra points per edit.



Most kids did two or three. I did 97. Got an A for the semester.

#39 Around 5 years ago I used to work as a Sales Rep at a cell phone booth. Every new smartphone that would be released, the wireless provider would usually send us a demo unit of that phone with a demo line. The demo line would have unlimited talk, text, and data but would deactivate after 2-3 months. This was so we could show customers how the phone works with all of its features.



One time we got a demo line that didn't expire after the 2-3 months. So my manager at the time told me to use it as my work line. I didn't want to carry two cell phones so I cancelled my personal line and used my work line as my personal too. Fast forward one year later, my manager is transferred to another store and we get a new manager. New manager has no idea about my work/personal line. I left the company 6 months later with my demo line and to this day I still use this demo line. Have not had a cell phone bill for over 5 years and counting.



TL;DR - Got a cell phone line that I have been using for free for over 5 years.



EDIT: Just to clarify on a couple of questions that come up a lot. I can upgrade the phone whenever I want but I have to buy new phones for cash, rather than worry about contracts. The talk and text works fine in the US but I am limited to 1 GB of data per month. The line does not seem to work internationally, but I usually use WIFI anyways.



BONUS STORY: Around 2 years my phone got stolen from my car, along with my laptop, hard drive, and tablet. I was utterly devastated, but more for losing my phone line than anything else. After moping around for a few days, I started to think of ideas of how I could possibly get the magical phone line back. I called and texted the phone line non-stop, offering money for just my SIM card back, but no response. I decided to try a different approach. I called my old store I used to work at, pretending to be a customer I asked for my old manager, but I was told there was a new manager and I got his full name. I called my carrier, remembering the protocol from my working days, pretending to be the new store manager and I gave them our authorization code (which I luckily still remembered). Told them one of our demo lines was on the fritz and needed to transfer onto a new SIM, they ask for the phone number of the demo line. I give them the number and they say it's some special line that I have to contact some special department for. They transfer me to special department, I tell special department dude about the situation and he's like he can definitely do the transfer but only through email requests. So I have to send him an email request of the transfer through our store email. SCREWED! Another dead end, so maybe the magical phone line is gone forever, looks like I have to pay for a phone line like the rest of you peasants. But then I had a magical flashback to 5-6 years ago, when I used to work at the wireless store. My then manager asked me to create a store email for our team to use, for whatever use. I couldn't remember the password of that email but I did remember I just made a regular gmail account. So I made a new gmail account for my old store and emailed the special department my phone line transfer request onto a new SIM card, under the guise of that store's new manager. The line was transferred within 2 hours and I got my magical phone line back.



#40 Complained to Chipotle corporate when the hours were wrong on the door and it was closed Sunday during my lunch hour. Got a free burrito card in the mail.



Went back later in the week. Ordered a burrito:



* double chicken

* extra beans

* extra rice

* grilled peppers

* extra cheese

* extra salsa

* DOUBLE GUAC $$$$$$

* Oh s**t this thing is huge you better double up the tortilla.



Man, you should have seen this m**********r drawing up the wrapper with his black marker. Giant C, two circles around it, forward slashes, back slashes, Guac x2 circled, some sanskrit and I'm pretty sure even a tilde.



He followed the burrito to the register like I was going to tuck it under my wing and Marshawn the f**k outta there. He shoulder-surfed the cashier while she rung up this $20 monstrosity.



Shoulda seen the look on dudeman's face when I pulled that card out and smiled and said, "here ya go". God my coworkers are still laughing about it.

#41 The online community that played Diablo 2 created its own form of currency by trading valuable in-game items for rare rings called SOJ's (Stones of Jordan). For instance, if you wanted that rare +attack power armor, you would buy it for 12 SOJ's.



Anyway, I figured out that there was a discrepancy between the worth of an SOJ in-game and it's actual monetary worth on eBay (same with magic items, but in reverse).



I would buy SOJ's on eBay for cheap, go in game, and trade them for rare magic items. Then I would sell those magic items on eBay for way more than I paid for the SOJ's.



I made enough money to pay for college books, and other living expenses.



Blizzard tried to capitalize on this when they released Diablo 3, but they failed miserably by regulating the market too much. The system worked in D2 because it was only regulated by the supply and demand of the users.

#42 Wizard hats were really high for for some reason, like 3-4K each. I figured out I could buy them from NPCs for 10 gp. I just ran around buying up all the hats on all the worlds.

#43 Around Halloween, Peeps website had a code to get 20% off at checkout for any order. It ended up working on all items, including gift cards. So I first bought a $3 gift card, then I used that gift card to by a $4 gift card etc. until I got to an $80 gift card. I then bought $80 worth of peeps with $3. I told one of my friends and he did the same thing but got his gift card up to $1,600

#44 At a bar/pool hall with my mates, I noticed a jukebox. This jukebox had tens of thousands of preloaded mp3s for people to take their pick. Late Saturday night is the pool tournament and it was packed. I realized you could download an app for your smartphone and sync up with the the jukebox, paying with credit cards and choosing music on your phone. In the app, I found that with every "new" account made, you would get a free song of your choice to play. I made several (many) throwaway accounts and played Spongebobs "campfire song" and "best day ever" on repeat. I almost forgot, the grande finale was "raining blood" -slayer, followed by Through the fire and the flames" - dragon force Never told a soul, until now

Edit: words

#45 This is the story of how I passed math and graduated from college. So my university was notoriously awful for their math program. They used MyMathLab and it was just generally s**t. I was terrible at math anyway.



You had the option of testing out of classes. You would go to the testing center, pay five bucks and take a test. So this was my plan to get my math credits. I'd go take the test, find out what I got stuck on and then work on that type of problem until I understood how to do it. Then i'd go back, take the test again. So and and so forth. I probably took the test like 8 times in a semester. Finally I passed that f****r and got my math credit out of the way.



The next semester a new rule was implemented that you could only try and test out of a class twice per semester.

#46 My '96 Jeep Cherokee used to leak transmission fluid really badly.



Luckily, Jiffy Lube offered free "top-offs" on all fluids between oil changes. So I would just pull into Jiffy Lube every couple of weeks and have them fill my transmission fluid back up. They did not like me.

#47 Clipped ALL the Sunday "5 dollar off" coupons for the restaurant i waited tables at, every time someone payed cash, i got an extra 5 dollar tip. I made way too much money doing that.

#48 There was a site where you could upload your own games and make revenue for every time someone visited the page. Turns out just refreshing the page counted as a visit, so I found an auto refresher and left it on 24/7. I made almost $2,000 before they figured out what was happening and now it only works from different IP addresses

#49 A long long time ago Hostess chips (was the major brand in Canada at the time) had a Mario Bros promo. You got a "bingo" card in each bag of chips and every card was a winner. You had to scratch 3 of 9 areas and if you matched the icons you won. One of my friends figured out that using a tin can with a tiny hole punched in the bottom and then dropped down unto a 100W lightbulb, you could see through the card and find the winning spots to scratch. This spread around town and a week later there wasn't a single bag of chips to be found anywhere. Sold out all over town. We all had garbage bags of open chips around. I won 1 grand prize which was a Super Mario Bros game.

#50 There's these 3 Dunkin Donuts in my area that let you buy "Coffee Cards" basically you pay 200$ for the card and can come through any part of the day, how ever much you want a day and get an any size coffee for a year. Well my mom bought one last year and it had expired; she bought another one this year and it looks EXACTLY THE SAME as the old one; They took no effort into changing the card at all, so my mom gave me her old one and I get free coffee whenever I want.

EDIT: They're not scannable cards or gift cards. It's literally just a pink piece of paper in the shape of a card that has the Dunkin Donuts label on it and the locations where it's valid and a managers signature. It does have the date it "expires" on there real small but they have never once checked my card, they only ask me to "flash" it at them; so I guess the day they ask to inspect it the jig is up.

#51 There used to be an electronics store called 'Hastings' where I grew up that sold both new and used electronics. They had a deal that if you traded in 3 used games of a common type (e.g. all ps2 games) you could get a brand new game for free, no strings attached, just free, any game of that system. So I would go into the store buy 3 incredibly cheap used games (bass pro hunting or whatever it was called for 5$, they had dozens) and then walk out, double back, and then trade those in for a $60 brand new game. I did this constantly for a few months while being harrassed by the managers there until they stopped the promotion.

#52 I always bring an old starbucks cup to starbucks and ask for a refill. They always give me a new cup and since I have a "gold" card, its free.



Edit: this does work. I worked at Starbucks for six months, employees don't give a s**t about the coffee- they pour it out every thirty minutes anyway. As far as I know gold cards don't expire. I've had mine since 2009 which is how long I've been doing this

#53 I was in Costa Rica at a casino, losing money left and right on blackjack. I left the table and went to find my buddy, turns out he was playing casino poker, the kind where you play against the dealer. I had never been interested in it before but I was sick of losing at blackjack in Spanish so I sat down and bet.



I was freaked out the first time it happened because I didn't think it was legal, but all 5 players at the table would compare the cards in their hands before the dealer turned over his. This way we knew if we had a shot at winning with a straight or flush, which paid more, or should fold. I don't know if the dealer cared or could not understand English, but we all cleaned up at that table over the course of an hour or so. I walked away with over a grand.

#54 Back when Hollywood Video was around, they would guarantee new releases to be in stock. If they rented out all of their copies in the store then they would give you a voucher for a free rental.





I was in college at the time and would go into the store near my college campus at around 10pm on a Friday night. There was simply no way for them to have any copies left by that time, so I would collect whichever vouchers were available. Rinse, repeat. Cheaper than redbox.

#55 I made tens of thousands of dollars by creating accounts at online casinos, getting "new customer" bonuses, gambling a small amount, and then cashing out.

#56 Back in the 80s. Raffle for a car had write your own entries. Printed off thousands of pages of entries on my printer. Won car.



Unfortunately I was too young to drive. My sister totaled it before I got my license.



Easy come...

#57 Not truly a loophole, but I got a flier in the mail one day from a pizza joint advertising 5 dollar large pizzas on certain days of the week with a code that was valid for another month.



I'm still using the code to this day, three years later. It's only worked at the local branch so far, but I've been riding that gravy train as hard as possible.

#58 I knew a guy in college who would use his foodstamps to buy the expensive milk with a deposit on the glass bottle it came in. He would pour the milk down the drain in the parking lot and return the glass bottles for cash.



Super f****d up and unethical, but it was a loophole and he exploited the F**k out of it for beer money.

#59 Back when you could win a free coke under the bottle cap, I spotted a pattern where the caps that I won had a logo on the top that looked faded, whereas the losers all looked pristine. For 2 weeks, everyday after school I'd stop at the UDF and exchange yesterday's cap for a new coke.



A few years ago, there was a promotional sample of catfood. The bag cost 3 dollars and it had a 3 dollar coupon inside it. The coupon did not have a weight limit on it. So I bought a big plastic bin, put it in my trunk, and for an hour, went in and out of the store filling that plastic bin, one $3 bag of cat food at a time, cashing in the 3 dollar coupon the previous bag gave me. I'm pretty sure I only saved like $20 but as the saying goes, 20 bucks is one less blowjob I have to give for 20 bucks.