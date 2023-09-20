They say you'll discover who your true friends are when life throws challenges your way. Yet, at times, these challenges aren't even necessary. For instance, one lady's 'bestie' moved in with her boyfriend... Talk about real friendship here.

We've gathered stories of some absurd situations from X thread, where people realized that some friends weren't really true or even hated them. So sit back, take a look, and when you're done, send a heartfelt message to that one friend you can always count on.

﻿Image credits: bontlendlovu__

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

_kyanaaaa Report

11points
POST
View more comments

Families are important to many people, and so are friends. Surprisingly, a study from 2017 in the journal Personal Relationships suggested that, especially for older adults' happiness and health, friendships might matter more than family ties. But to truly be happy and healthy, you need real friends, not those who pretend to care about you. 
#2

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

mqoqiwokuhle Report

10points
POST
der sebbl
der sebbl
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of trash you have to be not inviting the one person who helped you planning the wedding?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

lesegofifty Report

9points
POST

Fake friends are the ones who only act like friends but don't genuinely care about your well-being or what's best for you. Clinical psychologist Aishwarya Raj, based in Gurugram, explains that fake friends can be insincere, opportunistic, or just interested in what they can get from the friendship.
#4

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

regseb1 Report

9points
POST
I’ve Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you have to put out the garbage!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Kamo96BucsBABY Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#6

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

yandiswa_calane Report

9points
POST

Figuring out someone is fake often happens when an important event occurs in your life, one that shakes your stability. People who are thriving, happy, and successful are more likely to attract fake friends, as some people may secretly wish for their downfall and want to be part of it.
#7

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Intelligently4U Report

9points
POST
#8

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

APinkStarBurstt Report

8points
POST
#9

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

swazikush Report

6points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WELL HOT DAMN. She dodged two bullets at once

1
1point
reply

When you have a setback, these insincere people tend to gradually fade away, leaving you with few or no friends, except for those who stood by you during your difficult times, when you were struggling. It's during these times that fake friends reveal their true colors, as they change their behavior towards you, making their insincerity apparent.
#10

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Simply_Sayo Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

BasetsanaMokgo5 Report

6points
POST
Tessa
Tessa
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely not a friend

0
0points
reply
#12

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

shaTIRED Report

6points
POST
I’ve Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More like wasting your time with those two

0
0points
reply

Fake friends may resort to taunting when you're down because they know it hurts you. They taunt and wear a smile, singling you out and making you feel insignificant, as if you don't deserve to recover and regain your footing.
#13

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

ODigopoleng Report

6points
POST
FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They both failed the loyalty challenge.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

richer12_ngcobo Report

6points
POST
#15

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

debbiDBR Report

6points
POST

While you may tend to see the best in people, it's also valuable to be aware of indicators that can help you spot fake friends. Here are some telltale signs of fake friendships:

  • Fake friends aren't very interested in your life, feelings, or problems. They tend to focus on themselves, making it all about "me, myself, and I."
  • Fake friends only reach out when they need something from you, and when you need support, they won't answer calls or respond to messages.
#16

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

gaecokayne Report

5points
POST
#17

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

nqobelamanguni Report

5points
POST
#18

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

KagisoMokhuse Report

5points
POST

More signs your friend might be fake include:

  • They might feel envious or jealous of your accomplishments and instead of celebrating your success, they try to compete with you.
  • Fake friends might spill your secrets even when you've asked them to keep it confidential. They might gossip about you or betray your trust.
  • They don't make an effort to keep the friendship alive, often cancel plans, or prioritize others over you
#19

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

shalomdfirst Report

5points
POST
FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why didn't you wish her happy birthday?

1
1point
reply
#20

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

BrooksieCFonta1 Report

5points
POST
#21

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

alleygorey Report

5points
POST

Identifying a fake friend can be tough, but here are some straightforward strategies to deal with them:

  • If something doesn't feel right in the friendship, listen to your instincts.
  • Tell them what you need from the friendship and watch how they respond.
  • If they consistently let you down, talk to them about what's bothering you. Be ready for them to get defensive or deny their behavior.
  • Make your boundaries clear, and don't offer help or favors unless things change.
#22

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

ranjisheesahi Report

5points
POST
#23

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

MosesLauren Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#24

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

NovBaby13 Report

5points
POST

More ways to deal with fake friends:

  • If they keep disrespecting you, be prepared to distance yourself. It's okay to put your happiness and well-being first.
  • Talk to trusted friends or family about your feelings, and consider professional help if you're struggling to cope.
  • Focus on activities that make you feel good about yourself and your life.
  • Spend time with friends who genuinely care about you and are there for you. Prioritize those who bring you joy and support.
#25

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

TSiebane Report

5points
POST
#26

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

BiancaCave1 Report

5points
POST
#27

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Jay_Mzulu Report

5points
POST
Jessamyn Zolczynski
Jessamyn Zolczynski
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay but...why didn't you bring food?

0
0points
reply
#28

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Mangoesandcats Report

5points
POST
#29

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

naiyasaira Report

5points
POST
#30

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Jenny_msJ Report

5points
POST
#31

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

uKhali_indoni Report

4points
POST
#32

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Matema_ Report

4points
POST
#33

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

KhumaloDanica Report

3points
POST
#34

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

wmacgwenzi Report

3points
POST
#35

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

SavMondo Report

3points
POST
#36

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Owakhe254090 Report

3points
POST
#37

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

JewlxPetra Report

3points
POST
#38

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Ree_gaugetsoe Report

3points
POST
#39

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

lastnumber999 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

ke_moyo Report

3points
POST
#41

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

ZamaWaMosotho Report

3points
POST
#42

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

minie029 Report

3points
POST
#43

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

kenna500000 Report

3points
POST
#44

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

its_justWJ Report

3points
POST
#45

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

_McGyver365 Report

3points
POST
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't pitch? What is that

0
0points
reply
#46

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

CandiceDXi Report

3points
POST
#47

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

tshegofatsowMat Report

3points
POST
#48

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Who_is_kayy Report

2points
POST
#49

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

LeeraMthethwa Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

spe_dfire Report

2points
POST
#51

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Luscooo Report

2points
POST
#52

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

MadamTsheplala Report

2points
POST
#53

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Annie_Modiba Report

2points
POST
#54

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

sum109 Report

2points
POST
#55

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

FifiliciousB Report

2points
POST
#56

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

BriKGibson Report

2points
POST
#57

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

HemlockAutumn Report

2points
POST
#58

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

nerdyniisha Report

2points
POST
#59

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Editor's note: (in southern Africa) an African custom by which a bridegroom's family makes a payment in cattle or cash to the bride's family shortly before the marriage.

MatheZee Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

Proudly012 Report

2points
POST
#61

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

shutupenrique Report

2points
POST
#62

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

payi_asive Report

1point
POST
#63

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

ed_gera7 Report

1point
POST
#64

People-Realised-Friend-Hated-Them

sir_simplicity Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!