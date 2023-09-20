64 Times So-Called ‘Besties’ Showed Their Real Face And Proved To Be Horrible Friends
They say you'll discover who your true friends are when life throws challenges your way. Yet, at times, these challenges aren't even necessary. For instance, one lady's 'bestie' moved in with her boyfriend... Talk about real friendship here.
We've gathered stories of some absurd situations from X thread, where people realized that some friends weren't really true or even hated them. So sit back, take a look, and when you're done, send a heartfelt message to that one friend you can always count on.
Families are important to many people, and so are friends. Surprisingly, a study from 2017 in the journal Personal Relationships suggested that, especially for older adults' happiness and health, friendships might matter more than family ties. But to truly be happy and healthy, you need real friends, not those who pretend to care about you.
Fake friends are the ones who only act like friends but don't genuinely care about your well-being or what's best for you. Clinical psychologist Aishwarya Raj, based in Gurugram, explains that fake friends can be insincere, opportunistic, or just interested in what they can get from the friendship.
Figuring out someone is fake often happens when an important event occurs in your life, one that shakes your stability. People who are thriving, happy, and successful are more likely to attract fake friends, as some people may secretly wish for their downfall and want to be part of it.
When you have a setback, these insincere people tend to gradually fade away, leaving you with few or no friends, except for those who stood by you during your difficult times, when you were struggling. It's during these times that fake friends reveal their true colors, as they change their behavior towards you, making their insincerity apparent.
Fake friends may resort to taunting when you're down because they know it hurts you. They taunt and wear a smile, singling you out and making you feel insignificant, as if you don't deserve to recover and regain your footing.
While you may tend to see the best in people, it's also valuable to be aware of indicators that can help you spot fake friends. Here are some telltale signs of fake friendships:
- Fake friends aren't very interested in your life, feelings, or problems. They tend to focus on themselves, making it all about "me, myself, and I."
- Fake friends only reach out when they need something from you, and when you need support, they won't answer calls or respond to messages.
More signs your friend might be fake include:
- They might feel envious or jealous of your accomplishments and instead of celebrating your success, they try to compete with you.
- Fake friends might spill your secrets even when you've asked them to keep it confidential. They might gossip about you or betray your trust.
- They don't make an effort to keep the friendship alive, often cancel plans, or prioritize others over you
Identifying a fake friend can be tough, but here are some straightforward strategies to deal with them:
- If something doesn't feel right in the friendship, listen to your instincts.
- Tell them what you need from the friendship and watch how they respond.
- If they consistently let you down, talk to them about what's bothering you. Be ready for them to get defensive or deny their behavior.
- Make your boundaries clear, and don't offer help or favors unless things change.
More ways to deal with fake friends:
- If they keep disrespecting you, be prepared to distance yourself. It's okay to put your happiness and well-being first.
- Talk to trusted friends or family about your feelings, and consider professional help if you're struggling to cope.
- Focus on activities that make you feel good about yourself and your life.
- Spend time with friends who genuinely care about you and are there for you. Prioritize those who bring you joy and support.
Editor's note: (in southern Africa) an African custom by which a bridegroom's family makes a payment in cattle or cash to the bride's family shortly before the marriage.
Would love to hear the other side of some of these stories.
Seems like a very strange and limited demographic among contributors to this thread. A strange and unfamiliar world they inhabit.
