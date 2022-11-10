Many years ago, Albert Einstein stated that everything in this universe is relative. Of course, the great physicist did not mean such an ordinary thing as food, but still, if we talk about the scale of the Universe, then food also fits these criteria. Especially since Einstein was one hundred percent right about food - and here's why.

Have you ever felt like you hated certain foods as a child? Just imagine that your parents put a plate with something on the table for you, and you literally turn inside out just from the smell or appearance of this dish. It's quite possible that it happened.

And then, after many years or even decades, as adults, we go to a restaurant or visit someone, and we are offered the very same dish. Of course, we flatly refuse - after all, we know what unimaginable muck it is, but we are somehow persuaded... And then a real miracle happens: only after tasting, we suddenly realize how incredibly delicious this dish is!

The whole point, it turns out, is that our parents simply did not know how to cook - either in general, or this particular dish. For example, they did not add spices, oils, or, say, just overcooked it. But in fact, one has only to turn over the stove to a skilled chef, and it turns out that this is a real culinary masterpiece, and we desperately regret those years that we did not touch this masterpiece, sincerely believing it to be inedible and disgusting. Damn it, old Albert, how right you were!

A similar question was asked recently on the AskReddit community: "What food did you hate as a child because of the way it was prepared only to find out as an adult it was amazing when made correctly?" And you know what? It turns out that there are hundreds and thousands of people like us! At least right now, the original thread boasts over 2.1K upvotes and nearly 2.8K various comments, behind almost every one of which is a heartbreaking story of pure kitchen hatred and sudden epiphany.

Bored Panda has compiled for you a list of the most popular, original and interesting tales of the original thread, so now please feel free to scroll to the very end, mark your favorite submissions and be sure to share your own story if this happened to you as well. In the end, as the same Einstein said, "common sense is nothing more than a deposit of prejudices laid down in the mind before you reach eighteen."

More info: Reddit