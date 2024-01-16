ADVERTISEMENT

To have been alive during the early to mid 20th century one was able to witness the growth of technology that was going on during that period of time. Nowadays it may seem old-fashioned but transportation of the 1900 to 1950 time frame played a large role in the growth of this nation. The new technology in transportation of the 21st century has come a long way since the days of steam power and early diesels that eventually came on the scene. Today's locomotives may be bigger and more powerful but they seem to have lost their individual identity. They're all big rectangular shapes on wheels, with only colors separating ownership.

Since there is no time machine to go back and relive those glorious steam days and the transition years to early diesel years, one way is to replicate history with photography, using miniatures. So, I present my renditions of the good old days of the early and mid-20th century.

#1

Pan Handle Action

#2

Awaiting Power Exchange

#3

Foggy Morning In The Rail Yard

#4

The Broadway Limited

#5

Silhouetted Power

#6

Galloping Thru Western Pennsylvania

#7

Changing Of The Guards

#8

2nd Generation On The Property

#9

Commuter Power Sisters

#10

Cattle By Rail

#11

Changing Of The Guard, #2

#12

On The "Ready Tracks"

#13

High And Wide Shipment

#14

Battery Check

#15

Ore Train On The Move

#16

"The Pennsylvania Limited" At The Turn Of The Century, The 20th Century

#17

The "Big Engine", The Pennsylvania S1 Class

#18

Freshly Shopped, Waiting For Service

#19

Cab View

#20

Warehouse Shifting

#21

Little B6sb Shifter Stretching Her Legs On The High Iron

#22

Eyes Straight Ahead, All Signals Clear

#23

Living, Breathing Machine

#24

Yard Work

#25

Additional Pennsylvania Railroad Views

