Pedro Pascal Is Praised For Taking His Sister Lux As His Date To The 75th Emmys’ Red Carpet

Pedro Pascal stole the spotlight at the Emmys, showcasing sibling solidarity with his sister, Lux Pascal. Pedro, who was nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Last of Us at the 75th Emmy Awards, showed up with a special date to the red carpet on Monday (January 15).

The 48-year-old actor had decided to take his sister, Lux, sparking praise for his open support of the LGBTQ+ community, seeing that his sister is an openly transgender woman.

The glamorous duo showed up to the event wearing matching black ensembles, with Pedro wearing a sheer black jumper and matching straight-leg trousers with a white shirt and black tie to top off the look.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pedro also managed to make his arm sling just as stylish — a fashion statement he first introduced while at the Golden Globes one week earlier after a mystery falling accident.

Lux, on the other hand, graced the red carpet donning a classic halter-neck gown with a mermaid tail. Her hair was pulled to one side, revealing a pair of statement silver earrings.

Pedro’s visible support for his sister amassed positive reactions on social media, as a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Pedro Pascal is such a mensch. He took his trans sister as his date to the Emmys. That’s true family love and support.”



Pedro referred to his younger sister as “one of the most powerful people” he’s ever known

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Another X user commented: “And just when I thought I couldn’t love Pedro Pascal more, he used his plus one to brag on his gorgeous and talented sister who also happens to be trans.

“What a guy. What a brother. THAT is an artist. This is dope as hell. And Miss Mamas is BAD. #Emmys.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Pedro Pascal took his sister as his date to the Emmys – modelling what loving your trans fam looks like.”

The Narcos star has been vocal about being an LGBTQ+ ally, especially for his sister, in the past.

In an interview with Esquire in April last year, Pedro referred to his sister as “one of the most powerful people” he’s ever known.

With trans rights under attack in the United States, the interviewer asked the actor “what this moment in time” was like for Lux.

He replied: “I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf. But she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known.

“My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

“My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family,” Lux has said in the past

Image credits: luxpascal_

The Chilean and American talent further opened up about their childhood, highlighting that his sister was the favorite child growing up.

He recalled: “She ruled the household right away. When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders.

“Our mother was her mother, but for us to think that we were entitled to this woman’s attention in any way was absurd.”

Pascal also spoke about how their busy schedules kept them from seeing each other as much as he would like.

“I get anxious about when I’ll be back again,” the actor said about being in New York City to watch his sister perform in the Ayad Akhtar play The Who & the What. “I’m just trying to see her as much as possible.”



The actress revealed that Pedro was “one of the first people to gift [her] the tools that started shaping [her] identity”

Image credits: luxpascal_

In a separate interview with Ya in 2021, Lux spoke of her transition, stating that she first identified as non-binary before realizing she was actually trans.

The 31-year-old actress explained: “My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family. It’s almost something that they expected to happen.

“[Pedro] was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

Lux, who is 17 years younger than Pascal, hosts a podcast about identity, Love in Gravity. While she’s happy to engage in conversations, she told Remezcla last year that she also values her privacy.

“I want to be private about certain stuff,” she said. “I don’t want to have to answer all these questions about my identity. Sometimes I just want to chill and have a beignet.”

