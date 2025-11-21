Paulina Porizkova, 60, Embraces Her ‘Perfect Imperfections’ In Unfiltered Underwear Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 60, sparked a wave of conversation after posting an unfiltered “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram, in which she stripped down to her underwear and revealed her hip replacement scars.

The former Sports Illustrated cover model used the trend to deliver a message about aging, body image, and perfection standards, telling fans she wanted them to see she’s “not perfect either.” Her candid post urged followers to embrace imperfections as what makes each person a “perfect original.”

Porizkova let her social media followers see what she “really” looks like as she gets ready for the day

Paulina Porizkova, 60, smiling with long wavy hair, wearing a black top, embracing her perfect imperfections.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

The viral GRWM video began in the most relatable way, with Paulina standing in her living room wearing a beige bathrobe, matching slippers, and glasses.

“There’s something very calming in watching videos of women getting dressed for the day. And, so, here’s my contribution,” she said as she untied the robe, turned around, and then faced the camera again in a lavender lace bra and beige underwear.

Paulina Porizkova posing confidently in black underwear, embracing her natural look with perfect imperfections in a studio setting.

Image credits: X/curvesahead

She highlighted that her video is not to showcase what is new. “A five-year-old bathrobe, four-year-old underwear from Victoria’s Secret, a bra from ThirdLove (which by the way is great), and here are my hip scars from my lateral hip replacement,” she told viewers while striking poses.

Porizkova continued this theme as she got dressed, according to Fox News. She wore her “very favorite” Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans, as well as a squirrel-print sweater bought by her fiancé Jeff Greenstein. She paired these with her “very old Victoria’s Secret” shearling slippers

Paulina Porizkova, 60, in a beige robe and slippers, embracing her perfect imperfections in a cozy home setting.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

She also put in her contacts, joking, “This is what I have to do as a nearly-blind person,” before tying her long hair into a topknot.

She finished the look with only the lightest touch. “My only makeup will be a pinch of color,” she said, slightly pinching her cheeks. By the end, she was smiling, fully dressed, and ready to spend the day on her typewriter.

Paulina Porizkova, 60, embracing her perfect imperfections in unfiltered underwear photos at home.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

The supermodel’s caption turned the moment into a message of compassion and self-acceptance

Paulina Porizkova, 60, in unfiltered underwear photo embracing natural body and perfect imperfections at home.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

In the caption, Porizkova went deeper into her message. She explained that while she loves watching others’ GRWM videos, she has always found dressing herself “boring.”

Thus, instead of creating a curated morning routine, she wanted to show what her everyday life actually looks like.

Paulina Porizkova, 60, in unfiltered underwear, confidently embracing her perfect imperfections indoors.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

“I’m showing you what I really do to start my day, which will mostly be sitting by my computer to write,” she said.

“If you’re like me, you will also zero in on the shape of my body, and hopefully, think with relief, ‘Ah, she’s not perfect either.’”

Paulina Porizkova, 60, with natural look and bare shoulders embracing perfect imperfections in unfiltered underwear photos.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

She then ended her post’s caption with a word of encouragement to her followers. “Then you can give yourself a little break and wrap your arms around your imperfect self and give it some love. Because our imperfections are what make us a perfect original,” Porizkova wrote.

Her message is the same one she’s been championing for years. Long before this post, she had been sharing unedited selfies, bare-faced photos, and bikini shots, a sort of visual rebellion against an industry that once demanded impossible perfection.

Twitter post praising Paulina Porizkova, 60, for embracing perfect imperfections and natural beauty without fillers.

Image credits: Aku_700

Porizkova’s post resonated with numerous netizens.

“Thanks for sharing that so generously! Women our age need to love ourselves and each other, and you are such a wonderful example of this for everyone,” one commenter wrote.

Paulina Porizkova at 60 in unfiltered underwear photos embracing her natural body and perfect imperfections.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

Porizkova has long rejected filters and celebrated aging as power, not decline

Paulina Porizkova, 60, smiling and sitting on a bed in a rustic room, embracing natural beauty and imperfections.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

Porizkova has been very vocal about aging and being true to oneself for some time. In a 2023 interview with People magazine, she explained that she does not alter her appearance in her social media posts.

“As soon as you start filtering yourself or auto-tuning your photos and stuff, well then, it’s not really all that authentic anymore. I feel a responsibility to put myself out there as I am.”

Paulina Porizkova at 60, embracing natural beauty and perfect imperfections in a casual selfie inside a car.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

She also spoke candidly about the freedom that comes with age. “One of the incredible things about aging is that you care less and less about what other people think,” she said.

“You’re like, ‘You know what? I’ve done my bit. I’ve been serving everybody else for 50 years. Now, it’s my turn.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

The supermodel also noted that, while she is still seeking “ultimate freedom” from society’s expectations, she is grateful for the wisdom that has come with age.

“I know without a doubt that I am the best that I’ve ever been,” the “Thursday” actress said.

Paulina Porizkova, 60, wearing a red dress, smiling and seated against a vibrant orange background in a relaxed pose.

Image credits: Getty/David Dee Delgado

“Why do I need improvement? I’m in my prime right now. I’m sorry that you think my wrinkles dismiss me from being in my prime, but as a person, as a fully formed woman at the height of her power, this is it.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Porizkova’s new Instagram video on social media

Comment on skin texture and aging, mentioning loose skin and lack of elasticity related to Paulina Porizkova’s perfect imperfections.

Comment praising Paulina Porizkova as a beautiful, intelligent, and authentic woman who is an inspiration.

Comment on social media post showing admiration with emojis related to elastic waistband, highlighting casual tone about Paulina Porizkova's unfiltered underwear photos.

Comment from user traysgoinggray expressing excitement and approval with emojis in a social media post.

Paulina Porizkova, 60, poses confidently in unfiltered underwear photos embracing her perfect imperfections.

Comment praising Paulina Porizkova's unfiltered underwear photos, celebrating her perfect imperfections and real truth.

Comment on social media from user ericvassy reading: As beautiful as ever, praising Paulina Porizkova embracing her perfect imperfections in unfiltered underwear photos.

Comment praising a preschool teacher’s outfit and hairstyle, mentioning sneakers and photographer squirrels.

Comment praising Paulina Porizkova for embracing perfect imperfections and inspiring self-love in women her age.

Comment praising Paulina Porizkova for embracing perfect imperfections and spreading genuine humanity today.

Paulina Porizkova, 60, posing confidently in unfiltered underwear photos embracing her perfect imperfections.

Comment from user teraohara laughing about pressure to create a fabulous outfit but appreciating being real and authentic.

Comment on social media post expressing admiration and calling the person awesome and ridiculously beautiful with heart and hands raised emojis.

Comment praising natural beauty on a social media post featuring Paulina Porizkova embracing her perfect imperfections.

Paulina Porizkova, 60, confidently posing in unfiltered underwear photos embracing her perfect imperfections.

Paulina Porizkova, 60, posing confidently in unfiltered underwear photos, embracing her perfect imperfections.

Comment praising Paulina Porizkova’s confidence and humor in a GRWM video with multiple clapping emojis.

