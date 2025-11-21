Paulina Porizkova, 60, Embraces Her ‘Perfect Imperfections’ In Unfiltered Underwear Photos
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 60, sparked a wave of conversation after posting an unfiltered “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram, in which she stripped down to her underwear and revealed her hip replacement scars.
The former Sports Illustrated cover model used the trend to deliver a message about aging, body image, and perfection standards, telling fans she wanted them to see she’s “not perfect either.” Her candid post urged followers to embrace imperfections as what makes each person a “perfect original.”
- Paulina Porizkova, 60, shared a “Get Ready With Me” video where she stripped down to lingerie to show her real, unedited body.
- The supermodel revealed her hip replacement scars while encouraging followers to embrace imperfections.
- She reminded fans that “our imperfections are what make us a perfect original.”
Porizkova let her social media followers see what she “really” looks like as she gets ready for the day
Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy
The viral GRWM video began in the most relatable way, with Paulina standing in her living room wearing a beige bathrobe, matching slippers, and glasses.
“There’s something very calming in watching videos of women getting dressed for the day. And, so, here’s my contribution,” she said as she untied the robe, turned around, and then faced the camera again in a lavender lace bra and beige underwear.
Image credits: X/curvesahead
She highlighted that her video is not to showcase what is new. “A five-year-old bathrobe, four-year-old underwear from Victoria’s Secret, a bra from ThirdLove (which by the way is great), and here are my hip scars from my lateral hip replacement,” she told viewers while striking poses.
Porizkova continued this theme as she got dressed, according to Fox News. She wore her “very favorite” Rag & Bone sweatpant jeans, as well as a squirrel-print sweater bought by her fiancé Jeff Greenstein. She paired these with her “very old Victoria’s Secret” shearling slippers
Image credits: paulinaporizkov
She also put in her contacts, joking, “This is what I have to do as a nearly-blind person,” before tying her long hair into a topknot.
She finished the look with only the lightest touch. “My only makeup will be a pinch of color,” she said, slightly pinching her cheeks. By the end, she was smiling, fully dressed, and ready to spend the day on her typewriter.
Image credits: paulinaporizkov
The supermodel’s caption turned the moment into a message of compassion and self-acceptance
Image credits: paulinaporizkov
In the caption, Porizkova went deeper into her message. She explained that while she loves watching others’ GRWM videos, she has always found dressing herself “boring.”
Thus, instead of creating a curated morning routine, she wanted to show what her everyday life actually looks like.
Image credits: paulinaporizkov
“I’m showing you what I really do to start my day, which will mostly be sitting by my computer to write,” she said.
“If you’re like me, you will also zero in on the shape of my body, and hopefully, think with relief, ‘Ah, she’s not perfect either.’”
Image credits: paulinaporizkov
She then ended her post’s caption with a word of encouragement to her followers. “Then you can give yourself a little break and wrap your arms around your imperfect self and give it some love. Because our imperfections are what make us a perfect original,” Porizkova wrote.
Her message is the same one she’s been championing for years. Long before this post, she had been sharing unedited selfies, bare-faced photos, and bikini shots, a sort of visual rebellion against an industry that once demanded impossible perfection.
Image credits: Aku_700
Porizkova’s post resonated with numerous netizens.
“Thanks for sharing that so generously! Women our age need to love ourselves and each other, and you are such a wonderful example of this for everyone,” one commenter wrote.
Image credits: paulinaporizkov
Porizkova has long rejected filters and celebrated aging as power, not decline
Image credits: paulinaporizkov
Porizkova has been very vocal about aging and being true to oneself for some time. In a 2023 interview with People magazine, she explained that she does not alter her appearance in her social media posts.
“As soon as you start filtering yourself or auto-tuning your photos and stuff, well then, it’s not really all that authentic anymore. I feel a responsibility to put myself out there as I am.”
Image credits: paulinaporizkov
She also spoke candidly about the freedom that comes with age. “One of the incredible things about aging is that you care less and less about what other people think,” she said.
“You’re like, ‘You know what? I’ve done my bit. I’ve been serving everybody else for 50 years. Now, it’s my turn.’”
View this post on Instagram
The supermodel also noted that, while she is still seeking “ultimate freedom” from society’s expectations, she is grateful for the wisdom that has come with age.
“I know without a doubt that I am the best that I’ve ever been,” the “Thursday” actress said.
Image credits: Getty/David Dee Delgado
“Why do I need improvement? I’m in my prime right now. I’m sorry that you think my wrinkles dismiss me from being in my prime, but as a person, as a fully formed woman at the height of her power, this is it.”
Netizens shared their thoughts on Porizkova’s new Instagram video on social media
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
The changes in my body from age 52 to 62 were extensive. It's not just the extra 15 pounds, but the quality of my skin. All the sagging, wrinkling, and dimpling ... ugh! I wish you could unzip me at the top and shake all the wrinkles out like you smooth a pillowcase! But as they say, aging happens and it's better than the alternative. She looks great.
When my wife was a teen and her slightly older brother and her would have an argument he would blast The Cars on his stereo in his room knowing she didn't like them and it would annoy her. To this day I am not allowed to play The Cars in our house (I do it when she's not home!).
I have to google yet another person I've never heard of? No, I won't bother, not today.
The changes in my body from age 52 to 62 were extensive. It's not just the extra 15 pounds, but the quality of my skin. All the sagging, wrinkling, and dimpling ... ugh! I wish you could unzip me at the top and shake all the wrinkles out like you smooth a pillowcase! But as they say, aging happens and it's better than the alternative. She looks great.
When my wife was a teen and her slightly older brother and her would have an argument he would blast The Cars on his stereo in his room knowing she didn't like them and it would annoy her. To this day I am not allowed to play The Cars in our house (I do it when she's not home!).
I have to google yet another person I've never heard of? No, I won't bother, not today.
24
3