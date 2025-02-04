ADVERTISEMENT

The internet pointed fingers at Elle Macpherson and accused her of dramatically editing her images.

The Australian supermodel sat down for a chat with motivational speaker Rich Roll for his recent podcast episode.

Several moments from their time together were shared on social media, prompting accusations of her heavily editing her photos.

Image credits: ellemacpherson

Image credits: ellemacpherson

Eagle-eyed viewers claimed the 60-year-old fashion icon’s skin looked drastically different in the still photos, while her aged facial appearance was initially visible in a short preview of the podcast episode that was shared on Instagram.

As the full interview was shared on YouTube, it drew similar criticisms about her face being edited for pictures.

Many speculated whether she was using a face filter, injections, or artificial intelligence for her noticeably different appearance.

Image credits: richroll/ellemacpherson

“Am i the only one who doesn’t recognize her face? what did she do and why is everyone glorifying this?” one asked.

“New face,” one exclaimed in the comments section while another speculated, “Filter in her face? Or A.I.”

“I think there is a filter on these photos because if you watch the video (which you can see part of on her instagram) she looks ‘unfiltered,’” read another comment.

Netizens were surprised to see her face in the photos looking dramatically different from the video clip

Image credits: richroll/ellemacpherson

“Face app abuse lady, you’ve put a baby filter 😂😂 lookin as 16yo,” said another. “Put on your reading glasses.”

One assured her that she didn’t need any kind of filter, saying: “Elle – you are still so beautiful – you don’t need this weird filter on the photo.”

This isn’t the first time Macpherson has been accused of a photo-editing fail online. Back in 2022, she had taken a trip to Paris and kept her followers updated on her time in the city.

Image credits: richroll/ellemacpherson

One of the images captured herself looking at her own reflection in a mirror inside.

Netizens were quick to notice one wall looked stretched in the mirror’s reflection. It is unclear whether it was merely an illusion or if the image was actually doctored.

In a video of the recent podcast episode with Roll, Macpherson touched upon different topics such as her spirituality and sobriety. She said her whole life has been a “journey from [her] head to [her] heart.”

“Face app abuse lady, you’ve put a baby filter,” read one comment online

Image credits: Rich Roll

“It is to have a connection, to have a relationship with your heart, not just your head. And that will express itself in a million different ways,” she shared with the podcast host.

Social media users appreciated her pearls of wisdom, with one saying: “Thank you. Needed to hear this today.”

“Grateful for this reminder!” said another.

Image credits: richroll/ellemacpherson

Many praised her for being “relatable” and “so very real and honestly amazing.”

“It makes a whole lot of sense,” another said. “I’m surprised how wise she is, honestly, I’ve never perceived her as such. Beautiful message.”

Standing at five foot 11 inches, Macpherson was known as Australia’s first supermodel and nicknamed “The Body” for her figure.

Fans praised her pearls of wisdom following the podcast episode

Image credits: Rich Roll

“I never took it personally. I embraced my Amazonian athleticism,” she told Hello! about the nickname in 2023.

“I wasn’t the ‘norm,’” she said, noting that there were, indeed, times where she felt “out of place” because of “The Body” tag on her. But she said she continued to use it.

“It’s easier to use it then lose it,” she told the outlet.

She asserted that it’s “impossible” for anyone to fit into one body type and, above all, believes “health and wellbeing” never go out of fashion.

“Also being in your own uniqueness, that’s always fashionable,” she added.

Known as Australia’s first supermodel, the fashion icon has been open about sobriety and her experience with cancer

Image credits: Rich Roll

The founder and CEO of WelleCo has been open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past and celebrated 20 years of sobriety in 2023.

“You can’t be well and present in your life if you’re not present and well, and alcohol doesn’t really support that. It’s very difficult to get to know yourself if you’re numbing yourself,” she previously told Body+Soul.

In 2024, she also revealed that she was in remission after keeping her breast cancer diagnosis a secret for about seven years.

The WelleCo founder said she said “no” to chemotherapy after her breast cancer diagnosis

Image credits: Rich Roll

After consulting 32 doctors and experts, she refused chemotherapy and opted for an “intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach.”

She detailed her battle with cancer in her new memoir titled Elle, in which she said she was diagnosed with HER2 positive estrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma—a specific type of breast cancer characterized by excessive copies of the HER2 gene.

When she said “no” to the standard medical solutions of chemotherapy, she admitted some people thought she was “crazy,” she told Australian Women’s Weekly.

The supermodel then spent eight months alone in a house in Phoenix, Arizona, where she was “focusing and devoting every single minute to healing [herself].”

Her non-clinical approach was under the guidance of several specialists, including her primary doctor, a doctor of naturopathy, a holistic dentist, an osteopath, a chiropractor, and two therapists, she said.

“I don’t care if she got work done. She looks fantastic,” one social media user said

