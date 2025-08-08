Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Intoxicated Man’s Horrifying Threat To Flight Attendant, Supermodel Wife Defends His “Pain”
Intoxicated man and supermodel wife in black outfits, with the wife smiling while defending his pain publicly.
Entitled People, Relationships

After Intoxicated Man’s Horrifying Threat To Flight Attendant, Supermodel Wife Defends His “Pain”

The wife of Salman Iftikhar, the disgraced executive jailed for violently threatening a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant, has publicly defended her husband just days after his sentencing.

Abeer Rizvi, one of Ifitkhar’s two wives, and a prominent Pakistani model with over half a million followers on social media, shared a cryptic message on social media urging the public to consider the mental health struggles behind her husband’s behavior.

Highlights
  • Salman Iftikhar was sentenced to 15 months in prison for threatening a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant during a flight in 2023.
  • Iftikhar's wife, model Abeer Rizvi, defended him by citing mental health struggles.
  • Rizvi asked for people to "be kind" to her husband, a plea many saw as insulting in light of his actions.

However, for many online, the petition rang hollow, as the same empathy was not extended to the victim of Iftikhar’s rage.

“Mental health? He was very drunk and was told no. This isn’t mental health, this is entitlement,” a reader said.

    Wife of executive arrested for threatening to arrange the assault of a flight attendant was slammed after excusing his actions as the result of bad mental health

    Man in a tuxedo at a formal event, relevant to intoxicated man’s threat to flight attendant and supermodel wife defense.

    Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

    “Mental health is not a joke. Behind every story, there’s pain you don’t see,” Rizvi wrote. “Before judging, try understanding. Be kind. Be human.”

    The 37-year-old founder of the recruitment firm Staffing Match was sentenced to 15 months in prison on August 5 at Isleworth Crown Court after admitting to making racially charged threats to fatally injure Angie Walsh, a Virgin Atlantic attendant.

    https://youtube.com/shorts/2jsLpz4RzpI?feature=shared

    Instagram profile of Salman Iftekhar, award winning entrepreneur and investor with 10.8K followers.

    Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

    During the eight-hour flight from London to Lahore in February 2023, an intoxicated Iftikhar launched a vile tirade at Walsh, who has worked at the airline for close to four decades.

    Man in sunglasses inside black car, raising hand, related to intoxicated man's horrifying threat and supermodel wife defends pain.

    Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

    The incident unfolded after Ifitkhar, who was drinking champagne in front of his wife and three children, was asked by Walsh to not grab ice from the counter with his hands.

    Iftikhar erupted into a sadistic rage, threatening to orchestrate Walsh’s brutal degradation by multiple men and vowing to set fire to the hotel where she was due to stay in Pakistan.

    Supermodel wife posing outdoors in a torn black Balenciaga hoodie, reflecting on pain after intoxicated man's threat to flight attendant.

    Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

    At the hearing on August 5, 2025, Walsh spoke in detail about the lasting trauma caused by the ordeal, describing how it shattered her sense of safety and confidence, putting her livelihood in danger.

    Text post about mental health and unseen pain, highlighting understanding and kindness related to intoxicated man's pain defense by supermodel wife.

    Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

    “I am a strong, brave, happy stewardess, and loved my job. But this incident has broken me. Never in my entire career flying for 37 years have I felt so lost. He has taken that away from me.”

    Ifitkhar was known for flaunting his wealth despite his businesses being millions in debt

    Comment by Paul Brown about kindness and a film title, relating to intoxicated man's threat and supermodel wife defending pain.

    Woman in maroon outfit and gold jewelry sitting on a beige sofa, relating to intoxicated man's threat and supermodel wife defense.

    Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

    Despite the gravity of his actions, Iftikhar was allowed to leave the plane without arrest upon landing in Pakistan, only being detained months later in his affluent Buckinghamshire home.

    Supermodel wife posing elegantly in a sparkling gown, highlighting her defense amid intoxicated man's threat to flight attendant.

    Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

    The case caused indignation all over the world, and further scrutiny into Ifitkhar’s daily life. Neighbors came forward, describing him as an irresponsible and arrogant figure who had grown accustomed to flaunting his wealth and degrading others.

    Meanwhile, his recruitment company, already on the verge of bankruptcy, collapsed following his arrest, burdened with close to $30 million in debt.

    Couple dressed in black taking a mirror selfie in an elevator, related to intoxicated man’s threat and supermodel wife defense.

    Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

    This isn’t the first time Ifitkhar has put his lavish lifestyle before his businesses. According to reports, his previous recruitment company, Core Labour Supply, entered administration with nearly $23 million in debt.

    Supermodel wife affectionately kissing intoxicated man defending his pain after the flight attendant incident.

    Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

    Taking this into consideration, Rizvi’s call for understanding and her attempt to brush her husband’s actions off as the result of a mental health breakdown were seen by many as tone-deaf, especially compared to Walsh, whose life and career were deeply affected by the incident.

    Man and supermodel wife holding hands on red carpet, related to intoxicated man's threat and wife defending his pain.

    Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

    “While we do need to be kind and be human, that doesn’t mean we need to simultaneously tolerate someone threatening to attack us,” one user said.

    “And does she think his husband is being kind and human with that attitude?” another asked.

    The airline stood behind the flight attendant, congratulating her for maintaining her composure while being berated

    Man in a blue suit standing by a luxury blue car, reflecting on the flight attendant incident and related pain.

    Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

    Virgin Atlantic, on the other hand, stood firmly behind Angie Walsh throughout the court proceedings. 

    “The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority, and we take a zero-tolerance approach to any disruptive or abusive behaviour on board our aircraft.” the statement read.

    Comment from Alicia Jeffers about the second wife sharing key details, related to intoxicated man’s threat and supermodel wife defense.

    “We’re incredibly grateful to Angie and our cabin crew onboard who dealt with this distressing situation in a calm, courageous and professional manner. 

    We are proud of Angie for her bravery in court and we will continue to offer her our full support.”

    Family selfie with man wearing sunglasses and woman smiling outdoors, related to intoxicated man's threat and supermodel wife defense.

    Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

    Meanwhile, Salman Iftikhar has remained publicly silent since his sentencing. For many online, the collapse of his business, arrest, and the complete destruction of his public image served as a long-overdue reckoning for a man accustomed to looking down on others.

    “Be kind? Be human? Obviously her husband does not practice what she preaches,” a user wrote.

    “He threatened her.” Netizens considered Ifitkhar’s actions unforgivable

    Apollonia Andolini commenting with the text Excuses excuses in a social media style format.

    Comment stating no excuse and he was drunk, related to intoxicated man’s threat and supermodel wife defense.

    Commenter Lisa Gideon Galloway criticizes intoxicated man’s behavior and defends supermodel wife’s response to his pain.

    Comment accusing intoxicated man of harmful behavior and mentioning supermodel wife defending his pain on social media.

    Comment from Mary Beth Topritzhofer Ragsdale expressing concern about threat to flight attendant after intoxicated man's incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning against drinking too much alcohol after intoxicated man's threat incident.

    Comment about seat button and reclining, shared by a top fan in response to intoxicated man’s threat to flight attendant.

    Comment from Lynn Ann discussing defending an intoxicated man’s threat to flight attendant and supermodel wife’s defense.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Grant Price reacting to a story about an intoxicated man's threat to a flight attendant.

    Comment about intoxicated man's behavior on flight, questioning his mental health after threat to flight attendant.

    Comment discussing the definition of supermodel and mentioning Cindy Crawford, Elle MacPherson, and Kathy Ireland.

    User comment about being polite to flight attendants in response to intoxicated man’s threat defended by supermodel wife.

    Comment about intoxicated man's threat to flight attendant and reflecting on tolerance toward such behavior and pain defense

    Comment from Rosie Tita questioning if this is his first or second wife after intoxicated man's threat incident.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
