After Intoxicated Man’s Horrifying Threat To Flight Attendant, Supermodel Wife Defends His “Pain”

The wife of Salman Iftikhar, the disgraced executive jailed for violently threatening a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant, has publicly defended her husband just days after his sentencing.

Abeer Rizvi, one of Ifitkhar’s two wives, and a prominent Pakistani model with over half a million followers on social media, shared a cryptic message on social media urging the public to consider the mental health struggles behind her husband’s behavior.

Highlights Salman Iftikhar was sentenced to 15 months in prison for threatening a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant during a flight in 2023.

Iftikhar's wife, model Abeer Rizvi, defended him by citing mental health struggles.

Rizvi asked for people to "be kind" to her husband, a plea many saw as insulting in light of his actions.

However, for many online, the petition rang hollow, as the same empathy was not extended to the victim of Iftikhar’s rage.

“Mental health? He was very drunk and was told no. This isn’t mental health, this is entitlement,” a reader said.

Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

“Mental health is not a joke. Behind every story, there’s pain you don’t see,” Rizvi wrote. “Before judging, try understanding. Be kind. Be human.”

The 37-year-old founder of the recruitment firm Staffing Match was sentenced to 15 months in prison on August 5 at Isleworth Crown Court after admitting to making racially charged threats to fatally injure Angie Walsh, a Virgin Atlantic attendant.

https://youtube.com/shorts/2jsLpz4RzpI?feature=shared

Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

During the eight-hour flight from London to Lahore in February 2023, an intoxicated Iftikhar launched a vile tirade at Walsh, who has worked at the airline for close to four decades.

Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

The incident unfolded after Ifitkhar, who was drinking champagne in front of his wife and three children, was asked by Walsh to not grab ice from the counter with his hands.

‼️ Unacceptable ‼️ First class passenger threatened air #stewardess with gang rape. Salman Iftikhar, 37, was flying first class from London Heathrow to Lahore on a #Virgin#Atlantic flight when he told crew member Angie Walsh that she would be dragged out of her hotel room,… https://t.co/etjKjg0bcFpic.twitter.com/qE80vhD1I1 — Make Europe Great Again – M.E.G.A (@ScaryEurope) August 7, 2025

Iftikhar erupted into a sadistic rage, threatening to orchestrate Walsh’s brutal degradation by multiple men and vowing to set fire to the hotel where she was due to stay in Pakistan.

Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

At the hearing on August 5, 2025, Walsh spoke in detail about the lasting trauma caused by the ordeal, describing how it shattered her sense of safety and confidence, putting her livelihood in danger.

Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

“I am a strong, brave, happy stewardess, and loved my job. But this incident has broken me. Never in my entire career flying for 37 years have I felt so lost. He has taken that away from me.”

Ifitkhar was known for flaunting his wealth despite his businesses being millions in debt

Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

Despite the gravity of his actions, Iftikhar was allowed to leave the plane without arrest upon landing in Pakistan, only being detained months later in his affluent Buckinghamshire home.

Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

The case caused indignation all over the world, and further scrutiny into Ifitkhar’s daily life. Neighbors came forward, describing him as an irresponsible and arrogant figure who had grown accustomed to flaunting his wealth and degrading others.

Meanwhile, his recruitment company, already on the verge of bankruptcy, collapsed following his arrest, burdened with close to $30 million in debt.

Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

This isn’t the first time Ifitkhar has put his lavish lifestyle before his businesses. According to reports, his previous recruitment company, Core Labour Supply, entered administration with nearly $23 million in debt.

Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

Taking this into consideration, Rizvi’s call for understanding and her attempt to brush her husband’s actions off as the result of a mental health breakdown were seen by many as tone-deaf, especially compared to Walsh, whose life and career were deeply affected by the incident.

Image credits: Instagram / abeeriftekhar

“While we do need to be kind and be human, that doesn’t mean we need to simultaneously tolerate someone threatening to attack us,” one user said.

“And does she think his husband is being kind and human with that attitude?” another asked.

The airline stood behind the flight attendant, congratulating her for maintaining her composure while being berated

Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

Virgin Atlantic, on the other hand, stood firmly behind Angie Walsh throughout the court proceedings.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority, and we take a zero-tolerance approach to any disruptive or abusive behaviour on board our aircraft.” the statement read.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Angie and our cabin crew onboard who dealt with this distressing situation in a calm, courageous and professional manner.

We are proud of Angie for her bravery in court and we will continue to offer her our full support.”

Image credits: Instagram / salmaniftekharofficial

Meanwhile, Salman Iftikhar has remained publicly silent since his sentencing. For many online, the collapse of his business, arrest, and the complete destruction of his public image served as a long-overdue reckoning for a man accustomed to looking down on others.

“Be kind? Be human? Obviously her husband does not practice what she preaches,” a user wrote.

“He threatened her.” Netizens considered Ifitkhar’s actions unforgivable

