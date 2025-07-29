Supermodel, 60, Shows What Her Body Looks Like Without Filters And Gets Praised

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of supermodel Paulina Porizkova congratulated her after she embraced her age and her body with unfiltered honesty.

At 60, the Czech-born, Swedish-raised model took to Instagram yesterday (July 28) to share two contrasting photos of herself: one polished and posed, the other taken in the mirror without perfect lighting and curated angles, letting herself show exactly as she is.

Highlights 60-year-old Paulina Porizkova shared unfiltered photos showing her real body.

Fans congratulated her for embracing aging with honesty and no filters.

Paulina has long criticized the beauty industry for pressuring women to fear aging and erase wrinkles.

“This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot,” Porizkova wrote of the first image, in which she stands tall in a white bikini against a picturesque lakeside view.

“This is also me,” she wrote in the accompanying bathroom selfie. “Home, not great light, not posing.”

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova was praised by fans for uploading an unfiltered bathroom selfie at 60

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

The post struck a chord with fans, drawing praise as the model shed light on the reality behind curated images on social media.

“She was always one of my favorite models, along with Iman. They both are still gorgeous,” one commenter wrote.

“I grew up in the 80s and Paulina Porizkova was the most beautiful of all the models at that time even now,” another added. “Her beauty is timeless and classic.”

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

Not all reactions were glowing, however, as some commenters expressed exhaustion at what they believed to be a vain attempt by the model to earn moral praise for her pictures.

“Dang, I thought when she got engaged she was done with the narcissistic ‘look at me’ pics.”

A minor but not less vocal segment of viewers were more blunt in their criticism.

“Honestly, without filters not so great of shape,” one wrote.

The model took the chance to reflect on her life, sharing her struggles with her followers

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

Still, for Porizkova, the post was about something deeper than aesthetics. It was about reflecting on her life and the body that has carried her through it all.

“This is 60. This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not,” she wrote.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

“60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things over and over again and again,” she continued.

“It’s 60 years of learning what works and what doesn’t. And just as I think I’ve figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again.”

Now she said she learned to value the journey over perfection.

“The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is in the lesson, not passing the exam.”

Porizkova has been a vocal critic of the beauty industry, particularly for pressuring women to look eternally young

Image credits: Ida

Despite being at the forefront of the beauty industry, Porizkova has long spoken out against the fear of aging it instills in women.

Appearing on the Today show earlier this year, she addressed the stigma head-on.

Image credits: Ida

“We’re so terrified of wrinkles because I suppose wrinkles make us no longer relevant, no longer sexy, no longer desirable,” she said.

“And as women, that has been sort of our calling card. It’s tagged with us for such a long time.”

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

She added, “I keep looking at wrinkles. Mine, yours, any woman that I see. And I think, ‘It’s your map of life.’ Why would you want to erase it? Why do we make wrinkles on the same par as acne?”

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

This reflection on aging comes during a transformational period in Porizkova’s life. Six years after the passing of her husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, she recently became engaged to TV producer Jeff Greenstein, known for his work as the showrunner of Will & Grace.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

In the wake of Ocasek’s passing, Porizkova faced a complex legal battle over his estate. Despite being estranged, the frontman had disinherited her in a new will, alleging abandonment.

The dispute was settled in 2021, with Porizkova receiving a third of the estate.

Image credits: paulinaporizkov

“She is stunning. I am almost 60 and I don’t have that body. My husband adores me anyway, so that makes me happy,” one viewer wrote.

“I should start the gym . I think that’s what makes the difference.”

“All our bodies age with time, and each age brings its own beauty with it,” another added.

“Sixty-three and still going strong!” a user shared. “I am doing my core strength training workouts all by myself and I’m incredibly proud!”

“I love it! Normalize NORMAL! Stop making us women feel like we are not enough:”

“Beauty has no age.” Netizens felt inspired by the model’s post and congratulated her online

