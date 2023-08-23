“I Have To Gulp Some Self-Acceptance”: 58-Year-Old Supermodel Opens Up About Ageing And Botox

Paulina Porizkova, a supermodel known for her stance on plastic surgeries, fillers and botox, has been displaying her 58-year-old visage, both with and without makeup.

Last Monday, the supermodel posted a video on Instagram of her on a photoshoot set. The clip showcased her transformation from having her makeup professionally applied by Ivana Tokarska to revealing her face in its natural state after being cleansed.

Porizkova, who steadfastly asserts her absence of plastic surgery or cosmetic injections, playfully contorted her facial expressions for the camera, highlighting the natural lines on her forehead and around her eyes.

Recently, the 58-year-old supermodel appreciated how she looks both with and without makeup

“This is a 58-year-old face without fillers, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup,” she explains in the caption.

Porizkova, the first woman from Eastern Europe to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, attributed her vibrant skin to her “religious” use of SPF since her early twenties and her engagement in diverse laser treatments such as Ultherapy and Morpheus8.

“I have chosen not to put anything ‘into’ my face but even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen — I am aging”

She highlighted that although the treatments might enhance her skin, they won’t reverse the passage of time.

“I have chosen not to put anything ‘into’ my face,” Porizkova said, adding, “but even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen — I am aging.”

“Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it’s lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade-off. Other days, (and this is mostly only if I do a photoshoot), I have to gulp some self-acceptance. I have changed.”

The author of ‘No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful’ also revealed that her partner, Jeff Greenstein, a TV writer and producer, adores her look. However, she emphasized her commitment to embracing her evolving facial features even before they became a couple.

“But! I was on the same path before meeting him. I wanted to be able to accept myself as I am. And needed to know that those who love me – love me for the truth of who I am rather than who I pretend to be or who I’m expected to be.”

Porizkova had been in a 30-year marriage with rocker Ric Ocasek when his untimely passing due to cardiovascular disease occurred at the age of 75 on September 15, 2019.

You can watch the inspiring clip yourself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

During the time of his passing, they were living apart and in the midst of a divorce process. Tragically, she discovered his lifeless body inside their shared Manhattan townhouse.

Soon after The Cars frontman’s demise, she was informed that he had recently removed her from his will, alleging that she had ‘abandoned’ him. This action left her without any financial support, even depriving her of her own earnings (per New York state law, Porizkova was able to receive one-third of Ocasek’s assets).

In March, Paulina initially disclosed her involvement with someone new, a time when she and Greenstein were still in the initial stages of their relationship. However, she maintained secrecy regarding his identity.

A couple of months later, she took their romance public on Instagram. She shared a picture of them removing the Raya app, the platform where they encountered each other, from their smartphones. In the post, she tagged him, making their relationship officially known.

“This is what commitment looks like these days,” the caption of the post said.

People online showered Paulina with nothing but support and kind words