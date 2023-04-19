Parents Sue Second Child After First-Born Dies Without Leaving Them Anything
A Reddit user shared their heartbreaking story on r/TIFU about their sister’s death and the subsequent legal battle they were facing with their parents.
After she passed away, the woman left everything to her sibling, including her home, money, and other assets. However, their parents were unaware of their daughter’s investments and tried to sell the house without their second child’s consent.
When confronted, the parents were shocked to find out that they were not entitled to anything and decided to sue their own child.
After the story went viral, its author released an update on the situation
When i had my will done I wanted to leave something for my parents inn case I went before them. They shut that down with a big hell no you don't. They want their grandchildren, my nieces and nephew plus my sister, if she survives me, to be the beneficiaries only as they had never ,lived life planning for their children's money to care for them.
It’s disappointing that the parents even have a case here. The will is meant to be the end-all, be-all in terms of leaving a dead person’s property to the correct hands; it’s literally the “last will and testament” of the deceased. Yet if relatives were excluded, often for good reason, they can claim they were forgotten and steal the property off of the rightful owners in violation of the will just like that?? I understand inquiries in suspicious circumstances but come on. This, people, is why some people have the need to leave $1 sums to their otherwise excluded relatives; to ensure that they can’t sue. The fact it has to come to methods like that is disgusting.
