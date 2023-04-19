Parents Sue Second Child After First-Born Dies Without Leaving Them Anything

A Reddit user shared their heartbreaking story on r/TIFU about their sister’s death and the subsequent legal battle they were facing with their parents.

After she passed away, the woman left everything to her sibling, including her home, money, and other assets. However, their parents were unaware of their daughter’s investments and tried to sell the house without their second child’s consent.

When confronted, the parents were shocked to find out that they were not entitled to anything and decided to sue their own child.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DragonImages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: AmnajKhetsamtip (not the actual photo)

After the story went viral, its author released an update on the situation

Image credits: TIFUwhyyyyyyymeeeeee

The post also sparked a discussion on greed and entitlement in families, and some people even made suggestions on how the original poster (OP) should proceed