Bored Panda reached out to redditor u/masterbuildera , the author of the viral thread, and they were kind enough to share their thoughts with us.

Even though we personally enjoy experimenting with various weird works of writing, things are a bit different when you’re a parent. Case in point, some grownups spilled the tea in a r/AskReddit thread about what books they read back in school that they’d never, ever want their own children to read. Scroll down to see their opinions and the reasons behind them.

If you’re anything like us, dear Pandas, then you’re simply obsessed with reading. We devour books one after the other, speed-read chapters during our coffee breaks, and may or may not literally be reading 8 books at the same time. Physical, digital, imaginary—we don’t care about the format.

#1 Go Ask Alice or Jay’s Journal. The “anonymous” person who wrote it was not a young girl or a guy it was a woman named Beatrice Sparks (and probably other who collaborated). She was a conservative and wrote the books based on those ideals in order to “save the children”. Absolute s**t writing and s**t person.



#2 Dianetics, or anything else by L. Ron Hubbard.



Edited to explain why "Dianetics" was read in school: I was a junior in high school. Our AP world history teacher assigned us a project to research a "world religion" outside of the "big 3". Half of the students chose Buddhism, a few chose Hinduism, a few Taoism, a few LDS, etc. But this was '05-'06, and the "Trapped in the Closet" episode of South Park had just come out. Having never before heard of Scientology, I *had* to know if the episode was accurate.

#3 "A Day No Pigs Would Die" was pretty rough in 6th grade. Basically Charlotte's web with HAUNTINGLY graphic depictions of animal husbandry and slaughter. I don't remember getting a lot of value out of it at 11 years old, just pig-blood soaked nightmares lol

We got in touch with redditor u/masterbuildera, who started up the viral r/AskReddit thread, and asked them to share a few thoughts. We were curious how they had decided to ask such an unusual and interesting question in the first place. "I started the thread because I read a book that was not suitable for my age," they opened up to Bored Panda. They said that they were "traumatized because of it." However, they were unsure if their experience was unique. "So I decided to ask people on Reddit to see if they had read a book like that," u/masterbuildera shared that they were curious how widespread this phenomenon really was. According to the OP, whether or not banning books makes them more likely to be read by people will depend a lot on the context. The redditor noted that "if the book has strong content," then it wouldn't necessarily be something that others might be very curious about.

#4 I know it’s weak, but the ending to Of Mice and Men really messed up my 13 year old brain.

#5 F**k catcher in the rye, holden is a whiny little b***h

#6 Lord of the Flies. I hate that s**t.



This isn’t about censorship, if my kid wants to read that dogshit book, of course they can. But I’d never recommend it to anybody, or encourage anyone to read it if they were on the fence.

Bored Panda wanted to get the thread author's opinion on where the line between censorship and protection lies. We were curious where they think the line is between being too strict and wanting to protect children from being traumatized by books, just like they were in their youth. "From my perspective, schools need to ban books that are meant for adults," the redditor said that books that are clearly marked mature, meant for 18 and over, shouldn't find themselves in the hands of school kids. Meanwhile, they added that parents should also observe what books their kids read and what reading lists schools have. However, it's not all doom and gloom. The redditor noted that even though they were traumatized by a book in their past, they've also found some books that had some tips that directly improved their life.

#7 I read a book about King Arthur, I think it was just called "Arthur The King". I enjoyed royalty, Knights, and historical fiction, so it looked like a great pick for me for this book project. It was in my teacher's classroom on a list of approved options.



Y'all, I was not READY for the amount of rape and sodomy in there. It was absurd. I think the book was actually meant to be an erotic novel, it's the only reason I can think of for that much adult content. I'm positive the teacher had never read it herself.



I'm all for kids being exposed to a variety of topics, and teens can be exposed to sexuality, and I was sixteen or seventeen at the time. But this was just beyond anything.

#8 My mum used to use The Giving Tree to guilt me. That book is too easily weaponized

#9 I don't have or want kids but Flowers In The Attic by V.C. Andrews. I was maybe 11 or 12 when I saw it in my school library and remember my mum mentioned she'd read it in school. Holy hell that was not a book that should have been in a primary school library, the fact it was required reading in my mum's school when she was 14 is even more messed up.

Being a parent is tough. When it comes to reading, you have to find the right balance between protecting your kids from extremely unsettling ideas while also allowing them to grow and develop their thinking. You can’t expect them to ever think outside the box if they’re kept firmly within it. When it comes to visual media like movies and TV shows, things are slightly simpler: there are age ratings that help guide parents. However, while some books do have recommendations for age groups, it’s not like you can declare that George Orwell’s ‘1984’ is only ‘meant’ for those 18 years old or over. Imagine the outrage! The desire to limit people’s access to reading material, in order to protect them (or society at large), can quickly devolve into censorship. However, we all know that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. You have to trust that people will be able to deal with the uncomfortable things they read on a page.

#10 Maybe this isn’t the question, but I read A Child Called ‘It’ as an elementary aged child. I bought it at the school’s Scholastic Book Fair, and was maybe 9 years old. Why on earth they thought that was an appropriate book for small children to be purchasing and reading, I will never know. The 90’s were a trip.

#11 My 5th grade teacher read the Stephen King short story Survival Type to the class. For those who haven’t read: the narrator / mc is a drug smuggler who crash lands his plane on a deserted island. He ends up doing all the heroin he recovered from the crash and cannibalizes himself. We didn’t know at the time our teacher had early onset dementia..

#12 The Scarlett Letter that s**t was a grind. I love to read, but I wanted to claw my eyes out so I could stop reading it.

Meanwhile, if we’re talking about kids, parents can either help contextualize these ideas or simply explain that the themes are slightly too mature for them at this moment. There’s nothing wrong with putting a book off for a couple of years. Though, naturally, you might make your children even more curious to read them if you ban those novels outright! If it’s forbidden, we can’t help but be even more intrigued… Reading is such a natural part of our daily lives that some of us can forget that there are plenty of people out there who are illiterate. It’s a luxury to consider what books should or should not be read by our children. ‘Think Impact’ reports that in the United States, 79% of adults are literate. Though this might sound like a big number, it means that a jaw-dropping 21% of all American grownups cannot read. Meanwhile, 54% of adults have literacy below the 6th-grade level. The World Population Review notes that the 10 least literate countries include Chad (with a 22.31% literacy rate), Guinea (32%), South Sudan (34.52%), Niger (35.05%), Mali (35.47%), the Central African Republic (37.40%), Burkina Faso (41.22%), Benin (42.36%), Afghanistan (43.02%), and Sierra Leone (43.21%). Poverty and illiteracy are closely linked together. Areas that are deeply affected by poverty offer fewer opportunities for education and, by extension, reading. Meanwhile, instead of going to school, children from poor families might instead find work to help out their families financially. There are around 781 million adults around the globe who cannot read or write, and two-thirds of them are female.

#13 I recall being in 6th grade and a fellow student writing a book report on an erotic novel she had read about an extremely overweight man collapsing on a hooker while mid intercourse and she rips off his jaw and uses it to sever off one of his limbs and get out from under him.





I remember being 13 years old and thinking “this is pretty f****d up for a 13 year old.”

#14 American Psycho.

#15 Les Miserables. Sophomore year. Just too long. I failed English because of it. It was just a basic English class not English Literature.

I read it years later and it is long but, one of the best endings of any novel ever.

#16 Shakespeare. Not because it is bad but because it's not really meant to be read. It's a performance your supposed to watch it.

#17 The Kite Runner....my dad saw me pick that up at a book store when I was in the 7th grade and he said no, I wasn't allowed to read that till I got older. Me being the rebellious little s**t I was convinced my friend to buy it and we took turns reading it. Yeah that book is not for kids....I learnt some things that day :(

#18 Was given The Things They Carried in HS and had nightmares for weeks because I had a brother overseas in combat at the time. Part of me never wants my kids to read it because of how much it negatively effected me, which I know isn't a good reason. I do think it is a worthwhile book but it will always, always make me uncomfortable.

#19 Hear me out, this is a weird take:



**Cyrano de Bergerac**



Not because it isn't a good story, it is. But because I think high school boys get the wrong message from it and it fuels this incel, neckbeard fantasy of "*I am truly special, and I will pursue this woman until she realizes how special I am. She only likes that other guy because he's cute, it definitely isn't that I'm an a*****e.*" I don't think that's healthy for them, I think a lot of them don't get that it's satire because it's in middle english.



I'm not saying they *can't* read it, but it shouldn't be required as part of the curriculum either (it was for me at least).

#20 I was in a gifted class and we read 1984...in the fourth grade. Great piece of literature, but maybe a titch intense for nine-year-olds, y'know?

#21 Where the Red Fern Grows- I wept like a baby when I read that book. I don’t want to subject my little one (who loves dogs) to that heartbreak.

#22 The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison was rough.



As a victim of childhood SA I wish I didn’t have to quietly relive that trauma in a freshman English classroom full of strangers.

#23 Red Badge of Courage was so ungodly boring it almost drove me insane so I would save them that headache

#24 Heart of Darkness. It's just so f*****g boring and a waste of hours of my life.



The worst part is it has the potential to be exciting and interesting. Cannibals and wild animal attacks. But the God damn main character is more focused on how many bolts and nuts he needs to fix his damn boat.

#25 I was supposed to read Night John in 4th grade. We stopped when parents complained about the vivid description of a slave being ripped apart by dogs. I’d definitely let me kids read it but not in 4th grade.

#26 I'm of the controversial opinion that not many things are truly inappropriate for children if they're capable of actually grasping the subject matter.



But for me, there is one thing I feel was GENUINELY not appropriate and that I regret exposing myself to:



A Million Little Pieces by James Frey. In 7th grade I stole that book from my parents room [the cover was cool and I loved reading edgy YA fiction].

And just... yeah, I ABSOLUTELY didn't need to be consuming that novel as a 12 year old. I was easily old enough to grasp drug abuse and rape, but it was just... a f*****g LOT. I don't recall the experience very fondly.

#27 Gone with the Wind. Not because it's offensive (it is) or because it has rape scenes that portray the main character as liking them (it does) or because it depicts slavery from the wrong side of history (it definitely does). No, because it's a 900+ page book that ends and begins without really doing anything, and it doesn't even attempt to show one battle of the Civil War. It's basically Waiting for Godot, but instead of God it's a prissy Southerner who never loved the main character anyways, while the real lover has to rape her to show how much he loves her. It's utter trash.