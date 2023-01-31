Parents Expect Their Son To Pay For His Sister’s College Tuition Just Because They’re Paying For His

Studying is stressful enough as it is. The constant pressure of meeting tight deadlines and cramming loads of information takes its toll. But the load gets a hell of a lot bigger when one has to deal with the financial side of seeking education as well. Students often have to take loans, which means juggling work and keeping up with the university schedule; and that is not an easy task to do.

Some people receive help from scholarships or family members. Yet these options are also not free from obligation. Scholarships often require impeccable grades or exceptional achievements in sports or other activities. As for families, they might have even higher requirements.

A student from the US poured his heart out online after his parents, who encouraged him to pursue a degree and agreed to cover the expenses, surprised him with a request to pay for the education of his younger sister. Bewildered by the situation, the guy turned to Reddit’s AITA community to ask if he’s the jerk for refusing, as this was never mentioned as part of the deal. He shared his story under the username u/snnsbsbssb and received lots of comments and opinions on the matter.

A student opened up on Reddit about his parents requesting to pay for his sister’s education

The student was later surprised with an unexpected statement from his parents

The OP refused to cover the expenses of his sister’s education

Members of the community shared their insight and opinions, most of which agreed the OP is not a jerk