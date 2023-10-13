Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married for 10 years, and share two daughters together, Lincoln and Delta.



The actors shed light on how they kept their children grounded.



In a 2020 interview with Self, the Frozen star said: "It’s very important to me that they share a bedroom.



“I think their lives will be easier than most other people’s on the planet, and to develop a good character, it’s important to always be going through something.



"I like the fact that they will have to figure out how to share a bedroom, figure out how to share your closet, figure out how to share your space.



"If that’s the worst thing about your life, that you have to share a bedroom with your sister, you’re going to be OK."



The mom-of-two also revealed that she had implemented strict screen-time rules, which she eased up a little on the weekends.



Kristen explained: "They’re not allowed to play with our phones or have any screens, really.



“They are allowed to watch TV on the weekends, and we’re pretty liberal with it, which I’ve been considering paying more attention to.



"But since they’re not allowed at all during the week, they will wake up at 6:30 on a Saturday morning, and they will watch TV until noon.



“I will also sleep until 9:45, which is really nice, and then get stuff done.



"But I will say, I notice how hard it is to pull them away from the TV at noon."