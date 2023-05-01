I am a Los Angeles-based artist, Alexandra Dillon. I paint portraits of imagined people on found objects such as worn paintbrushes, vintage padlocks, rusty axes, and old shovels. I let the object itself suggest the personality of the character.

Everyday tools get painted faces, eyes, or lips to become surrealistic pieces. Dresses are adorned with silent film-era starlets. But it is the portraits on paintbrushes, the tool of my trade, that have won me international media attention, loyal collectors, and a huge Instagram following. Inspired by historical styles, such as Roman-Egyptian mummy portraits and Old Master painting, my paintbrush people range from regal women to shady characters. They all have their own souls, and everyone I paint has a story to tell.

And I keep adding to my collection. I just love making these pieces, I never know who is going to show up.

More info: alexandradillon.com | Instagram

#1

Cats On Paintbrushes

#2

"Crying Iron", 2023

#3

"Eves Mouth", Oil On Cleaver, 2018

#4

"Penelope And Hiro"

#5

"Hermione, Regina And Sarita"

#6

"Bert"

#7

"Ladies In Blue"

#8

Three Paintbrush Portraits

#9

"Melissa Axe"

#10

"Spanish Dancer Gloves"

#11

"Queen Of Palmyra"

#12

"Ingenues", Painted Dress

#13

"Luca And Amelia", Paintbrush Portraits

#14

"The Engagement" Oil On Vintage Shovel, Lock

#15

"Asha" A Paintbrush Portrait

#16

A Wall Of Surreal Faces On Axes Cleavers And Other Tools

#17

Portraits On Circular Sawblades

#18

"Phil", Painted Scraper And A Painted Lock

#19

"Four Ladies"

#20

Paintbrush Portraits

#21

Portraits On Burned Paintbrushes

#22

"Lock And Key #1"

#23

"Blue -Eyed Lock And Key"

#24

Portraits On Old Coal Shovels

#25

Coal Shovel Portraits

#26

"Lovers Locks", Oil On Vintage Locks

#27

"Juliet And Xioling"

#28

"Three Ladies In Green", Paintbrush Portraits

#29

Paintbrush Portraits

#30

"Silent Siren", Painted Vintage Dress

#31

Two Blue Brush Ladies

#32

"Summer Friends", Paintbrush Portraits

#33

Painted Vintage Trowels

#34

"Portia And Victoria"

#35

"Christina And Jade"

#36

Paintbrush Portraits

