I am a Los Angeles-based artist, Alexandra Dillon. I paint portraits of imagined people on found objects such as worn paintbrushes, vintage padlocks, rusty axes, and old shovels. I let the object itself suggest the personality of the character.

Everyday tools get painted faces, eyes, or lips to become surrealistic pieces. Dresses are adorned with silent film-era starlets. But it is the portraits on paintbrushes, the tool of my trade, that have won me international media attention, loyal collectors, and a huge Instagram following. Inspired by historical styles, such as Roman-Egyptian mummy portraits and Old Master painting, my paintbrush people range from regal women to shady characters. They all have their own souls, and everyone I paint has a story to tell.

And I keep adding to my collection. I just love making these pieces, I never know who is going to show up.

