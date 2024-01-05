30 Pieces Of Outdated Technology That These Internet Users Say They’ll “Never Stop Using”
Just because there’s a host of fancy new gadgets and devices constantly being developed doesn’t mean that everyone’s rushing to embrace them. Many people are perfectly happy relying on the things they have and what they’re used to. New doesn’t always mean better… especially when the ‘ancient’ alternative is so reliable.
Case in point, the r/AskReddit online community recently had a blast opening up about all the ‘outdated’ technology that they don’t plan to stop using any time soon. From Windows XP to good old pen-and-paper, scroll down to see what they shared.
Physical books. I tried to get into ebooks but it’s just not the same as a physical book. Plus books have that fresh paper smell that’s so nostalgic
It will be a cold day in hell before I get a fridge or a dishwasher with a computer built inside of it.
Dont mix up « computer » with « connected » Modern fridges have some computing capabilities to adapt to their environment and the contents, decreasing a lot the consumption. And that’s different from connecting it to the internet which is another trend.
Menus. I immediately can't stand the restaurant that makes me use a qr code.
‘Outdated’ and ‘obsolete’ tech is harder to root out than you might think. Case in point, Japan is notorious for relying on practically ancient technology, from fax machines to floppy discs. Recently, the nation declared ‘war’ on floppy discs, on which 1,900 law, government, and ministerial procedures still rely.
Meanwhile, fax machines are still used very widely in Japanese workplaces, instead of using email. One of the most technologically advanced and innovative countries on our planet still very much depends on ‘outdated’ tech structures.
Drawing with a piece of paper and a pencil. You just can't beat it
Doors with physical keys. I don’t like the idea of every door needing technology to open. It feels less safe.
Physical media. Ain’t no copyright/license b******t can delete anything from my library.
It’s our personal experience that so long as a piece of technology is reliable and does its job well, there’s no need to replace it with the newest model—or a fancy digital alternative. That’s why some of us (hi!) still listen to music on our iPods from two decades ago instead of using wireless headphones linked to our smartphones.
You’d also be surprised by how useful a simple notebook and a simple pen are even when you’ve got computers and fancy programs for work. Of course, we’re not discounting the power of tech or innovation: these are hallmarks of human advancement and development. But simpler is—at times—better. And something freshly developed by tech engineers doesn’t instantly invalidate what came before (though some companies would love for that to happen).
Notebook and pen to take notes
Wired ear buds. Much cheaper, last for decades, don't require charging, and much less likely to lose one.
Only downside is cable management which is easy if you take 5 secs to properly bundle it up after use.
Line dried laundry. Not exclusively as it's winter here and I have a dryer, but line drying is just so much better in every way.
Not much use in the winter in Scotland but otherwise agree except towels - but I just whack them in the dryer for 10 mins.
There’s nothing wrong with wanting the latest and coolest gadgets. However, it does help if you actually understand why you want them. For many people, buying new tech and programs is a (not-so-subtle) way to show off their wealth, status, and power. Whether they realize this or not, they’re signaling to those around them that they have access to the best of the best.
Because human beings are social animals, many of us highly value our reputations. What our family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and even strangers think of us can impact us in a big way. Whether or not you’re a trusted (and trustworthy) member of society plays a huge role in the quality of your life.
CDs. Nothing beats having a physical copy of my favorite albums
My analog watch with the hour, minute, and second hands.
Handheld can openers. Dependable, fast, and portable.
However, it’s not through fancy gadgets that you’ll get other people’s respect. It’s our decisions, actions, values, and character that truly matter. How you connect to people—and doing so in a non-superficial way—is what you should focus on. Cool tech, fancy clothes, and overwhelming wealth can create a powerful first impression. But what matters is what lies beneath all of that.
If your reputation hinges on whether or not you’ve got the best car, the newest phone, and access to whatever new and exclusive AI app is trending, then you’re on shaky ground. On the flip side, the things you own and wear can filter out superficial people, too.
Someone who treats you poorly because you drive an old but reliable jeep, have an older-gen smartphone, and a durable but tired wristwatch probably isn’t worth getting to know beyond some polite small talk.
Desktop computers. Mouse and keyboard for life. It’s so much easier to be productive.
Paper tickets instead of e-tickets
They're literally trash. 99.9999% of people aren't sticking their day pass from the Zoo in a scrap book....to say nothing of the even less significant "tickets/passes" which inevitably end up being tossed on the ground, to say nothing of the energy and resources it takes to produce the pointless things.
A physical map when I want to look at countries
Huh. Why? Google earth has fantastic functionalities. Layers and layers of info you don't get from a paper map...
What 'outdated' technology and software do you personally still use and plan to continue using in the future, Pandas? What advantages do you think older tech has over newer inventions? Feel free to share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comment section at the bottom of this article.
Physical calendar on our kitchen wall, with all our family and friends birthdays on it. We transfer the dates to the new calendar every year. Outdated yes, given our phone apps can easily remind us of important events, but the calendar is very visual and makes it easy for us to remember birthdays! Seeing who is coming up in the month, allows for better present organisation.
Real buttons. Not everything has to be touchscreen-compatible and there's no comparison to gaming on a keyboard vs something touchscreen.
Gaming keyboards are the best. I have the same in until he picture. Click Clack
Cars that dont have TVs glued to the dash.
A car with a key, not a fob
Much easier for the average person to steal a car that has a physical key.
stick shift
I drove a stickshift for many years. Did my drivers licence in a stickshift car. And it was really fine. But for most drivers - including myselft - the technology nowadays with the automatic transmissions are really more than fine. They shift well, run smooth, are fuel efficient with 6-10 gears and are really comfy in slow traffic and traffic jams. Except you really are a sporty driver (but where can drive drive as such?), then you won't need a stickshift no more. At least I'm not missing it.
Cash
Corded tools and appliances. So many things I don't use enough to make it worthwhile if it only lasts as long as the battery, and then I have to decide between spending to keep using something old or to just get something new.
That battery powered weed whacker I only need a few times year? The battery is done after a few years anyway. If I get a corded one that sucker will last me decades. Same with lawnmowers, snowblowers, drills, screwdrivers, vacuum cleaners, etc.
We had a $50 cordless drill/screwdriver took 12 years for the battery to c**p out on it. For 99% of tasks you would do around the house, you're never going to run out of juice, and by spending $12 to get another battery, which charges 85% of the way in 20 minutes you've abolished energy issue while preventing the need to run extension cords to cramped or far off places. Same reason that a lot of contractors love cordless tools....but it's a different story if you're working multiple hours a day in a set location like a wood or machine shop. Use case matters. However.....lawnmowers, snowblowers and weedwackers aren't usually "corded" items. Yes, you can find them but they tend to either be "battery" or "gasoline" and battery should win out every time. Those three items emit 20-400x the amount of pollution (depending on pollutant) compared against even a 15 year old truck.
Clock radio w/alarm
Writing letters. With paper & pen, through the postal service!
My film cameras
Eh....kind of? I dislike the fact that everyone thinks they're a "photographer" because they can rattle off 100 shots in a row, pick the best of the lot and pretend they have "skill" or "artistic vision" You don't have that luxury on film, you need to know how to frame the shot, how to use lighting, picking the right lens for the job....all the minutia that people take for granted when they don't have any limitations, and the fact that most short comings can be cleaned up in photoshop. But...once you have the "basics" drilled into you by necessity, there's little practical benefit to sticking with film long term, and the downsides to doing so continue to increase.
Tube guitar amplifier! I know digital is getting better and better, but you just cant beat the warmth and response of a good tube amp.
I have a 1947 Singer model 15. Sure I need attachments to do button holes and zig-zag stitches but, I couldn't imagine using a modern machine.
Film, while I do have digital cameras as well, despite the incredible rise in cost I have still find myself shooting both 35mm and medium format film. I develop all my black and white film myself too, because the local lab charges more for it.
Vernier calipers, micrometers, etc: Why add a screen to something that never needed one?
Natural fabrics, I sew clothes out of wool, leather, cotton, linen, and silk. The only synthetic fabrics that ever made sense to me was nylon and kevlar, for normal clothes I just don't see the point in polyester, viscose, PU, etc. It is like we have a whole chemical industry researching worse materials to make things out of.
I take issue with the Vernier calipers. Perfectly fine if you're doing imprecise work....not so for machining parts. Adding a screen means that even cheap calipers can do 0.01mm increments, while pricier ones are doing 0.001.
For me, manual brooms/sweepers come to mind.
Robo vacuums just don't interest me. I love advanced tech when it makes sense, but for me this feels like a case of overkill. Not everything needs to be smart/automatic. I'm a big believer the future should be one of mixed-use tech.
Since I work in an industrial setting - Probably Windows XP
That's absolutely horrifying. It's a 22 year old OS that's been EOL for a decade at this point. If any of those machines are hooked into the internet....ffs absolutely horrifying.
Fountain Pen 🖋
Mechanical Keyboard
Analogue watch
Most of the items/technology mentioned are not obsolete.
