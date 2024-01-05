Case in point, the r/AskReddit online community recently had a blast opening up about all the ‘outdated’ technology that they don’t plan to stop using any time soon. From Windows XP to good old pen-and-paper, scroll down to see what they shared.

Just because there’s a host of fancy new gadgets and devices constantly being developed doesn’t mean that everyone’s rushing to embrace them. Many people are perfectly happy relying on the things they have and what they’re used to. New doesn’t always mean better… especially when the ‘ancient’ alternative is so reliable.

#1 Physical books. I tried to get into ebooks but it’s just not the same as a physical book. Plus books have that fresh paper smell that’s so nostalgic

#2 It will be a cold day in hell before I get a fridge or a dishwasher with a computer built inside of it.

#3 Menus. I immediately can't stand the restaurant that makes me use a qr code.

‘Outdated’ and ‘obsolete’ tech is harder to root out than you might think. Case in point, Japan is notorious for relying on practically ancient technology, from fax machines to floppy discs. Recently, the nation declared ‘war’ on floppy discs, on which 1,900 law, government, and ministerial procedures still rely. Meanwhile, fax machines are still used very widely in Japanese workplaces, instead of using email. One of the most technologically advanced and innovative countries on our planet still very much depends on ‘outdated’ tech structures.

#4 Drawing with a piece of paper and a pencil. You just can't beat it

#5 Doors with physical keys. I don’t like the idea of every door needing technology to open. It feels less safe.

#6 Physical media. Ain’t no copyright/license b******t can delete anything from my library.

It’s our personal experience that so long as a piece of technology is reliable and does its job well, there’s no need to replace it with the newest model—or a fancy digital alternative. That’s why some of us (hi!) still listen to music on our iPods from two decades ago instead of using wireless headphones linked to our smartphones. You’d also be surprised by how useful a simple notebook and a simple pen are even when you’ve got computers and fancy programs for work. Of course, we’re not discounting the power of tech or innovation: these are hallmarks of human advancement and development. But simpler is—at times—better. And something freshly developed by tech engineers doesn’t instantly invalidate what came before (though some companies would love for that to happen).

#7 Notebook and pen to take notes

#8 Wired ear buds. Much cheaper, last for decades, don't require charging, and much less likely to lose one.



Only downside is cable management which is easy if you take 5 secs to properly bundle it up after use.

#9 Line dried laundry. Not exclusively as it's winter here and I have a dryer, but line drying is just so much better in every way.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting the latest and coolest gadgets. However, it does help if you actually understand why you want them. For many people, buying new tech and programs is a (not-so-subtle) way to show off their wealth, status, and power. Whether they realize this or not, they’re signaling to those around them that they have access to the best of the best. Because human beings are social animals, many of us highly value our reputations. What our family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and even strangers think of us can impact us in a big way. Whether or not you’re a trusted (and trustworthy) member of society plays a huge role in the quality of your life.

#10 CDs. Nothing beats having a physical copy of my favorite albums

#11 My analog watch with the hour, minute, and second hands.

#12 Handheld can openers. Dependable, fast, and portable.

However, it’s not through fancy gadgets that you’ll get other people’s respect. It’s our decisions, actions, values, and character that truly matter. How you connect to people—and doing so in a non-superficial way—is what you should focus on. Cool tech, fancy clothes, and overwhelming wealth can create a powerful first impression. But what matters is what lies beneath all of that. If your reputation hinges on whether or not you’ve got the best car, the newest phone, and access to whatever new and exclusive AI app is trending, then you’re on shaky ground. On the flip side, the things you own and wear can filter out superficial people, too. Someone who treats you poorly because you drive an old but reliable jeep, have an older-gen smartphone, and a durable but tired wristwatch probably isn’t worth getting to know beyond some polite small talk.

#13 Desktop computers. Mouse and keyboard for life. It’s so much easier to be productive.

#14 Paper tickets instead of e-tickets

#15 A physical map when I want to look at countries

#16 Physical calendar on our kitchen wall, with all our family and friends birthdays on it. We transfer the dates to the new calendar every year. Outdated yes, given our phone apps can easily remind us of important events, but the calendar is very visual and makes it easy for us to remember birthdays! Seeing who is coming up in the month, allows for better present organisation.

#17 Real buttons. Not everything has to be touchscreen-compatible and there's no comparison to gaming on a keyboard vs something touchscreen.

#18 Cars that dont have TVs glued to the dash.

#19 A car with a key, not a fob

#20 stick shift

#21 Cash

#22 Corded tools and appliances. So many things I don't use enough to make it worthwhile if it only lasts as long as the battery, and then I have to decide between spending to keep using something old or to just get something new.



That battery powered weed whacker I only need a few times year? The battery is done after a few years anyway. If I get a corded one that sucker will last me decades. Same with lawnmowers, snowblowers, drills, screwdrivers, vacuum cleaners, etc.

#23 Clock radio w/alarm

#24 Writing letters. With paper & pen, through the postal service!

#25 My film cameras

#26 Tube guitar amplifier! I know digital is getting better and better, but you just cant beat the warmth and response of a good tube amp.

#27 I have a 1947 Singer model 15. Sure I need attachments to do button holes and zig-zag stitches but, I couldn't imagine using a modern machine.



Film, while I do have digital cameras as well, despite the incredible rise in cost I have still find myself shooting both 35mm and medium format film. I develop all my black and white film myself too, because the local lab charges more for it.



Vernier calipers, micrometers, etc: Why add a screen to something that never needed one?



Natural fabrics, I sew clothes out of wool, leather, cotton, linen, and silk. The only synthetic fabrics that ever made sense to me was nylon and kevlar, for normal clothes I just don't see the point in polyester, viscose, PU, etc. It is like we have a whole chemical industry researching worse materials to make things out of.

#28 For me, manual brooms/sweepers come to mind.



Robo vacuums just don't interest me. I love advanced tech when it makes sense, but for me this feels like a case of overkill. Not everything needs to be smart/automatic. I'm a big believer the future should be one of mixed-use tech.

#29 Since I work in an industrial setting - Probably Windows XP