Orchid Festival At Kew Gardens, 2023 (15 Pics)

Hello! I recently went to the Orchid Festival at Kew Gardens in London, and thought I’d share! It was beautiful and a lovely experience. I really recommend if you’re in London!

This year, the festival was inspired by the lush biodiversity of Cameroon. There are so many beautiful plants and a few plant sculptures of animals! Unfortunately no elephants. Anyway, I hope you enjoy this post, apologies for poor quality of photos, was taken by my phone. Thanks for reading, and have a lovely day!