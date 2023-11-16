ADVERTISEMENT

Tattoos and other body modifications are often costly, as many people would already know.

But for some, such expenses are worth it, and can even become an investment, as this OnlyFans model has proven.

Orylan has confessed to spending over $50,000 and as much as a decade to transform her body, ignoring those who would openly tell her she looked better prior to her alteration.

According to the Daily Mail, the influencer from Houston, Texas, started altering her body at only 14 years old, debuting her modification journey with tattoos.

Influencer Orylan revealed that she spent over $50,000 on body alterations that included splitting her tongue and full body tattoos

Image credits: orylan1999

Image credits: orylan1999

She went on to cover nearly most of her body, including inking her eyeballs, one of the riskier alterations you can pursue.

Eyeball tattoos, professionally known as scleral tattooing, have not been medically or scientifically studied.

As a result, this form of body modification can lead to a range of dangerous side effects including decreased vision or complete blindness, retinal detachment, and infection, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The OnlyFans model also got her eyeballs tattooed, a risky body modification that can cause blindness

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: orylan1999

Image credits: orylan1999

The Texan has previously made headlines after revealing she was making $15,000 a month on OnlyFans, where she has claimed that it was her unique appearance that had helped her achieve such success.

Orylan has reportedly said that her admirers would dub her a “demon”.

“Some people assume I’m evil,” the influencer said

Image credits: orylan1999

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: orylan1999

The influencer has consistently documented her body alterations on her Instagram page, where she is followed by no less than 124,000 people.

She recently said on social media: “I’m unsure how many tattoos I have at this point, I think of them as one big entity.

“I have spent over $50,000 in total on all my modifications including breast implants and liposuction.

“Some people assume I’m evil or demonic because of the modifications I’ve done but it’s not true at all.

“My latest ink is my roses on my face and the butterflies on my chest, my new favorites.

“I plan to get a portrait leg sleeve of my favorite TV show, American Horror Story.

“I plan to get more implants in my arm and my other hand as well.”

Image credits: orylandemondoll

Orylan reportedly started getting tattoos at 14

Image credits: orylandemondoll

Orylan might have been referring to a subdermal implant, a form of body modification placed under the skin, allowing the body to heal over the implant and creating a raised design.

In addition to her impressive collection of tattoos, the model has a split tongue, another type of body modification where a person’s tongue is cut centrally from its tip to as far back as the underside base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orylan has also admitted to having veneers fitted to form fangs, as well as a heart-shaped implant put in her hand.



“I chose to make myself happy rather than make the world happy. Life is short and you should do whatever you want,” she explained

Image credits: orylandemondoll

You can watch her radical transformation below

Even though the social media starlet has confessed to loving her unusual looks, she has also opened up about the constant stream of hate she has been subjected to.

“When it comes to people online, I get so much hate,” she said.

Orylan continued: “They like to hide behind screens and hate on me because they aren’t happy with themselves and that’s fine but I’m happy with me and that’s all that matters.

“I chose to make myself happy rather than make the world happy.

“Life is short and you should do whatever you want.”

While some thought Orylan’s appearance shouldn’t be judged, others questioned her transformation choices

ADVERTISEMENT