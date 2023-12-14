ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a mystery for centuries, an unsolved jigsaw that's been keeping generations busy, trying to find out… What hides in a cat's mind? Why are they made this way? How can they act like sneaky creatures while being the most affectionate and adorable at the same time?

The question of a real cat's nature is purrfectly shown in the single-panel comics by the British illustrator Anthony Smith. His series 'Learn To Speak Cat' depicts cats and the lives they get to live by their own rules. If you missed our previous post featuring earlier works by this artist, make sure to check it out.

Scroll down to see the best comics from the series and to find out more about its author by reading our interview.

More info: gocomics.com | Facebook | Instagram | anthonysmithillustration.com