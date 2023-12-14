These One-Panel Cat Comics By Anthony Smith Purrfectly Capture What Having A Cat Is Like (50 New Pics)Interview With Artist
It’s been a mystery for centuries, an unsolved jigsaw that's been keeping generations busy, trying to find out… What hides in a cat's mind? Why are they made this way? How can they act like sneaky creatures while being the most affectionate and adorable at the same time?
The question of a real cat's nature is purrfectly shown in the single-panel comics by the British illustrator Anthony Smith. His series 'Learn To Speak Cat' depicts cats and the lives they get to live by their own rules. If you missed our previous post featuring earlier works by this artist, make sure to check it out.
Scroll down to see the best comics from the series and to find out more about its author by reading our interview.
More info: gocomics.com | Facebook | Instagram | anthonysmithillustration.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Anthony Smith and asked some questions regarding his work. First, we wanted to know what influenced the artist’s unique style in creating comics. Anthony shared with us: “I grew up in the UK and at the time there were a variety of comics and publications that inspired me. I actually mainly loved Marvel Comics at the time and would purchase all the UK weekly reprints published by Marvel UK. However, my first paid assignments were for less realistic work (local papers and so forth), so I developed a more cartoony style.
Ironically one of those early paid assignments was at Marvel UK, but rather than drawing superheroes they wanted me to draw puzzle pages for their comics aimed at younger readers, which was great at the time. (I was a mere 16 years old!)”
Asked how he comes up with ideas for new comic strips, Smith answered: “I still read a lot of comics as well as other literature, and like everyone, I think I just absorb concepts and ideas which pop out in another form later on.
I'm also inspired by real life or events, especially when doing work for the likes of Private Eye which is a satirical and current affairs news magazine published in the UK.”
We were curious how Anthony’s style or approach evolved over the course of his career, and we found out: “I think it's been less about my style evolving and more about developing new styles for various jobs. I think you need flexibility these days.”
Lastly, we were wondering if Anthony could give any advice to aspiring comic artists looking to break into the industry. Smith said: “That's tricky because opportunities in the local press and small publishing houses aren't what they used to be and that's how I started.
On the flip side, there are now so many opportunities to showcase work on online platforms, so I think if I were starting out again, I'd concentrate on building a presence online.”