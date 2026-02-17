Olympics Fans Stunned To Learn How Much Jutta Leerdam Could Make After Flashing Her Underwear

ADVERTISEMENT

Jutta Leerdam didn’t just walk away with an Olympic gold medal and a new Olympic record, but also a potential seven-figure bonus to top it all off.

The 27-year-old smashed the 1,000m record on February 9 at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Her reaction to winning gold could be worth a fortune.

RELATED:

Jutta Leerdam may be getting a seven-figure bonus to add to her Olympic victory

Jutta Leerdam in Team NL Olympic suit indoors, posing confidently as fans discuss earnings and underwear reveal.

Highlights Jutta Leerdam may be getting a seven-figure bonus to add to her Olympic victory.

The Dutch speed skating star smashed the 1,000m record on February 9 at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Experts believe her subsequent reaction could make her bank account richer by seven figures.

Image credits: juttaleerdam

After clinching gold in the 1,000m, Jutta Leerdam tearfully unzipped her suit to reveal her Nike undergarment.

Experts believe the split-second moment of raw emotion could make her richer by seven figures.

Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam competing at the Olympics, wearing orange and navy racing suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TNT Sports

“With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million,” advertising expert Frederique de Laat, founder of female athlete marketing agency Branthlete, told AD.

Additionally, the Dutch speed skating star, who has 6.2 million Instagram followers, could also earn around one cent per follower if she agrees to share sponsored posts.

That would mean she earns a figure to the tune of $73,500 per Instagram upload promoting Nike, according to Meindert Schut, editor-in-chief of business magazine Quote.

Experts believe her suit-unzipping moment could make her richer by about $1 million

Olympics fans reacting to Jutta Leerdam’s performance and earnings after a surprising wardrobe reveal during the event.

Image credits: TNT Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Leerdam’s spotlight-stealing moment also caught the attention of Dutch retailer Hema, which joked about her make-up running down as tears of joy streamed down her face.

“Water-resistant, even with tears of joy,” the brand said on social media.

Netizens had wild reactions to the skating star earning a fortune by showing her undergarments to the world.

Jutta Leerdam smiling in orange sportswear being carried by a man at an indoor event with people in the background.

Image credits: juttaleerdam

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Lee Si'i Matakaiongo in a social media post reacting to Olympics fans stunned by Jutta Leerdam’s earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I flash my underwear, they call the cops!” one said.

Another quipped, “How much faster could she have gone if it wasn’t for the 4 pounds of makeup…???”

“Perhaps it’s everything wrong with the world right here.. it almost seems it was planned, who knows did she get some PR spin advice prior to competing from the marketing execs over there at Niki.. given her b.f is also a PR hounddog .. ” said another.

“She got a million for flashing a Nike br*!? I sell them, where my million,” one commented online

Olympics athlete Jutta Leerdam in orange suit wiping tears during competition, showcasing fans’ stunned reaction and earnings.

Image credits: Wang Xianmin/CHINASPORTS/Getty Images

Comment discussing the tightness of competition suits and mentioning Olympics fans surprised by Jutta Leerdam earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nike also took a moment to appreciate the skating star by sharing a post that said, “Speeding permitted,” alongside a photo of her.

“When you’re this fast, you don’t ask for permission,” the sportswear brand wrote in the caption. “@juttaleerdam breaks the Olympic record in the Speed Skating 1000M and wins her first Gold.”

About two months ago, Leerdam said on social media that she was a Nike Athlete and called it a “blessing” to be part of the “NIKE family.”

“I’m a @nike athlete!!” she wrote on social media. “I still can’t quite believe it yet. The little girl in me is smiling so big, and the woman I’ve become is so proud.”

Close-up of Jutta Leerdam’s Nike underwear visible beneath an orange garment, relating to Olympics fans’ interest.

Image credits: Wang Xianmin/CHINASPORTS/Getty Images

Comment by R Rw Burne questioning if Jutta Leerdam’s underwear reveal was planned as a PR move linked to Olympics fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speed skater said it was always her “dream” to become a Nike athlete and “never settled for less.”

“For NIKE to come on my path and want to work together is an honour beyond words,” she wrote. “The fact that they believe in what I stand for on and off the ice is the biggest compliment of all.”

After she snagged the Olympic gold medal, not everyone was appreciative of her suit-unzipping moment.

Former Dutch footballer turned analyst Johan Derksen, in particular, took offence and said, “She’s already living like a millionaire, with private jets and everything.”

“Her behavior is horrible to me, like that of a diva. If I were her coach, I wouldn’t tolerate that,” Derksen added. “Gradually, the whole of the Netherlands is starting to get a bit fed up with her behavior.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics claimed people were “starting to get a bit fed up with her behavior”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jutta Leerdam at the Olympics wearing an orange jacket and holding a mascot, fans stunned by potential earnings.

Image credits: TNT Sports

Days after winning gold in the 1000m, an Olympic record-breaking time, Leerdam won silver in the women’s 500m on February 15,

She finished second, right behind her Dutch teammate Femke Kok.

“I want them [kids watching] to never get discouraged by people saying you can’t do it,” Leerdam told Olympics.com after the 500m race.

Jutta Leerdam in motion during Olympic speed skating 1000m event, showcasing her athletic performance and focus.

Image credits: nike

Comment by Stephen Hill expressing surprise as everyone becomes a speedskating enthusiast during the Olympics event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-time world champion reflected on how she landed a spot on the podium, despite people telling her to “quit” competing in 500m races.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this distance, a lot of people in the media always told me I should quit because I didn’t make the podium as many times,” she said.

Leerdam said people told her to “quit” competing in 500m races

Jutta Leerdam celebrating gold medal win in speed skating 1000m at the Olympics, fans amazed by her earnings.

Image credits: nike

“They always said I should stop focusing on this distance, and now I have Olympic silver, so they should never listen to that,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Leerdam clinched victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics, she had her fiancé, Jake Paul, cheering for her in the crowd and celebrating her win.

“Man, words can´t even describe it. It’s the greatest feeling (of) anything I’ve ever witnessed, to be honest,” the boxer-influcer said after his girlfriend’s gold-winning performance.

“Just the amount of hard work that goes into it. Like 99.9 per cent of people will never understand,” he added. “And she pulled it off, under the most amount of pressure ever.”

“I’d flash anything they needed to for $1M. Where do I sign up?” read one comment online

Online comment praising athlete Jutta Leerdam as a boss and supporting her closing deals after an incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Ella discussing an Olympic athlete and the focus on her personal life over achievements.

Comment about overheating in suit and quick way to cool down to prevent collapse, shared in an online discussion.

Comment from Summer Forsyth reacting to Jutta Leerdam flashing underwear, mentioning making a million selling Nike bras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Wendy Weilbacher criticizing a fine as sexist and urging Nike to sponsor Jutta Leerdam instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Marty McFLy expressing annoyance that Jutta Leerdam is not simply accepted by her first name.

Comment by user Yoshi praising how Olympic athletes like Jutta Leerdam deserve to earn more beyond their medals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment from a user named Naomi discussing views on women at the Olympics with a neutral face emoji.

User comment on social media expressing hope Jutta Leerdam, Olympics athlete, earns millions like other superstars

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by JustSteph expressing frustration with the treatment of women in sports on a social media platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising an iconic queen for collecting money, featuring Canadian flag emoji and money bag emoji.

Comment from user praising Jutta Leerdam for making money after Olympics success, highlighting her as a girl boss.

Social media comment discussing Nike and deals, related to Olympics fans and Jutta Leerdam's earnings buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Jutta Leerdam and her earnings after flashing her underwear.

Screenshot of a social media comment about speed skating, referencing skaters and fan reactions online.

Comment from rubywillow7 about a male speed skater compared to Jutta Leerdam, discussing critics and outdoor activity.

Comment on a social media post reacting to Jutta Leerdam’s earnings and unexpected moment at the Olympics event.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying she knows exactly what she’s doing, posted by a user named Sure Jan with an eye-roll emoji.

Comment on social media about comfort after no longer needing large chest support, related to Olympics fans and Jutta Leerdam earnings.

Comment by Glenski with Canadian flag and camera emojis, joking about flashing for money and asking where to sign up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment about famous person’s clothing choices, reflecting fans’ opinions on fashion and image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media discussing gender pay disparity among women athletes related to Olympics fans and Jutta Leerdam.

Comment on social media discussing Olympics fans surprised by Jutta Leerdam's earnings after a wardrobe incident with emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user Leaf reacting to a perceived automatic disqualification in a sports-related discussion.

Comment by Fer Cortes, a photographer, expressing disbelief about something valued at 1 million, with a casual tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT