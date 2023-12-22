ADVERTISEMENT

Word spreads like wildfire and if it’s not true, then it goes around even faster. That’s one of the ways how gossip, fake news and old wives' tales are born.

To reverse the process is no easy feat, even if we have unlimited resources to fact-check every bit of information we get. So folks on Reddit took it upon themselves to make others aware that you don’t actually use only 10% of your brain and a watermelon won’t grow in your belly if you swallow a seed.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online An undercover cop has to tell you he's a cop if you ask him

LonelyMail5115 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"He? Him?" 🙄 Anyway, here is an article if you want to read more up on it. But if the above rule actually existed, undercover cops wouldn't be able to get anywhere. https://baldanilaw.com/does-an-undercover-police-officer-have-to-tell-the-truth/#:~:text=A%20Myth%20Based%20On%20The%20Concept%20Of%20Police%20Entrapment&text=Plain%2Dclothes%20law%20enforcement%20organizations,real%20concept%20of%20police%20entrapment.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Some people still believe cracking knuckles causes arthritis.

Choice-Grapefruit-44 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It DOES cause swelling and impairment, though... It's still bad for you. Dont do it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Many Koreans still believe that if you sleep in a closed room with a fan on, that you will die. Does that count as an old wives tale?

FabianVG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You won't die, but it does circulate pollen and dust in the air so you may get allergic reactions and stuff. So if you have bad allergies, it's not a good idea as you could suffocate to death.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online That we only use 10% of our brain

Aimless_Scrolls , Amel Uzunovic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
vikrant-talponkar avatar
Vic
Vic
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean.. This one depends.. if your brain is in a crock pot like in the picture above, then probably you are using 0% of your brain..

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online That drinking ice cold water after eating oily foods will solidify the oil and permanently remain in your body.

I informed my coworker that if your body temperature ever reached that point, you’d have bigger problems than weight gain.

chriseo22 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe makes the oil in direct contact slightly viscous for some seconds? Just as bubblegum and red meet will for ever stay in your intestants? 🤭

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Starve a fever; feed a cold.

Edit: well it seems that both versions exist (starve a cold; feed a fever), but I've always heard the Starve a fever version, never the other one. The (wrong) explanation was that if you're hungry and cold, eating will warm you up. Since eating warms you up, you don't want to eat when you have a fever. Technically however, if you're sick, your body needs nutrients to get better, so you should not starve either.

LuvCilantro , Sora Shimazaki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And no one should starve in any way. But here we are 😕

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Was told by young and old alike that I should NOT raise my arms above my head or exert myself in such a manner, because it could cause cord strangulation to my unborn sons and daughters.

Fatmouse84 , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online When I was pregnant I heard some mad s**t about what my cats would do to my baby. “Stealing its breath” was the most fairytale example. Both cats were horrified and disgusted by the baby and didn’t even go near her.

luala , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
vikrant-talponkar avatar
Vic
Vic
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course! What else do you expect when you treat someone else like a baby, when clearly the cats are the babies..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online You can tell the sex of the baby by how you carry

LeastFormal9366 , Leah Kelley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do the tiny genitals make a difference in how you carry the baby??

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online When you shave your hair it grows back thicker.

IgnorantGenius , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It only LOOKS like it grows back thicker because you're so used to having hairless legs. Earlier, you didn't notice how hairy your legs were but now, when it's growing back, you do.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Chewing gum stays in your stomach for 7 years

anon , Sherman Trotz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It usually comes out of your poop, but if you swallow a lot, it can clog up your stomach.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Going outside with wet hair will make you get pneumonia. Or an earache. Or maybe arthritis. Depends on which old wife you listen to.

Joke's on them - I haven't blow dried my hair in decades and usually leave the house with wet hair in the morning. On winter mornings, the tips of my hair get frozen. No ear infections or pneumonia or arthritis yet.

worldbound0514 , Nathan Cowley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe pneumonia, but arthritis is completely unrelated. And you'll only get an earache because your hair will be frozen to your ears.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Carrots improve eyesight and night vision.

It was propaganda spread by the British during WW2 to hide the use of radar systems from the Germans.

Cedar13th , https://www.pexels.com/photo/orange-carrots-on-brown-woven-basket-3650647/ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please don't believe everything you see on the internet! Carrots really do help your eyesight. "carrots are rich in the compound beta carotene, which your body uses to make a form of vitamin A that helps your eyes adjust in the dark." -Health.mil

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online You can suck venom out of a snakebite.

CrunchyKittyLitter , Stephen Joel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, this doesn't work. I looked it up, it'll either make the venom spread to your mouth or do absolutely nothing.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Birds disown their young if you touch them

(To be clear I am saying this is a myth. Despite the post title people are agreeing with this myth. No. A bird did not abandon their baby bc you touched it. Birds have a poor sense of smell, and if you don't believe me go ahead and google it)

Initial_Savings8733 , Tiểu Bảo Trương Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
samanthamannion avatar
Biytemii
Biytemii
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously if u find a baby bird on the ground that cannot fly and u can see the nest always try and pit it back!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online If you’re a woman and you wear opal jewelry but opal is not your birthstone (October), you’ll never be able to have children, or will be widowed, or just generally have bad luck, or something. You can counteract this by having a diamond in the same piece of jewelry as the opal, though.

I have a nice opal ring that my parents gave me years ago, and I’ve had other women give me this “advice” unprompted more than once when I’ve worn it. I have absolutely no idea where it started, but I’m pretty sure this little chunk of silicate rock has no concept of what month I was born in, let alone of how my reproductive organs work.

SmoreOfBabylon , James Petts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online My mil thinks that if I tickle my babies feet he will have a speech delay

EBSD , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online "If you swallow a watermelon seed, a watermelon will grow in your stomach."

OfficialEmeraldChat , Elaine Bernadine Castro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would need dirt and the sun, for one. Hey! I made a couplet! Maybe I should post this to the internet!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Taking vitamin c will kill your cold, flu, etc.

At best it might prevent a cold if taken regularly but even that is disputed. It def wont help if you start taking tons after the fact.

Pretend_Travel_8939 , Lisa Fotios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Vick's Vaporub cures all flu and cold like illnesses - just need to rub it all over.

anon , Tatsuo Yamashita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online That people in Spain speak with a lisp because they didn’t want to embarrass a lisp-having king back in the day.

TheThemeSongs , Chevanon Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Urine is sterile (it is not).

Oskarikali , dirtyboxface Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online That you have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing

Severe_Airport1426 , Ron Lach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a really harmful myth perpetuated by many crime shows. You do NOT have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing, this has resulted in many deaths and people lost forever... I hope you're happy, showriters!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online The cold makes you get sick, not germs

Sector-Away , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online No swimming for 30 minutes after eating

Top-Repair-2586 , Jim De Ramos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online This is a German one, but basically if you give your child a very Americanised name, then the child will be attention seeking and naughty and perform badly in school. It’s called Kevinism.

new_username_new_me , J carter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
thehairyplatypus avatar
Hairy Platypus
Hairy Platypus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this one could be that if you raise your child the americanised way because no offense to my fellow American peers but we do not behave well.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#27

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online You can't get pregnant if you are breastfeeding.

esonic64 , MART PRODUCTION Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
vikrant-talponkar avatar
Vic
Vic
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For guys this is true, even if you are not breastfeeding..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Butter on burns

XeniaDweller , Markus Spiske Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online If you cut your hair, it grows faster. No.

Mini-Heart-Attack , Engin Akyurt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

30 Superstitions And Beliefs That People Still Have In This Modern Day And Age, As Shared Online Only slashing 3 tires won't be covered by insurance

Bourbon_Escape , Magda Ehlers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!