Parenthood is always a challenge, but there’s also no denying that it has varied wildly throughout the ages. Two popular accounts on Instagram gather people’s pictures of their moms and dads to help us take a journey back through time and see the world our parents lived and raised us in.

In addition to the wacky outfits and haircuts, there are some fascinating cultural differences. Some of the parents are, ah, engaged in activities that we might not condone in parents today! Attitudes towards safety have also changed. Do any of these pictures remind you of your own childhood?

#1

I've Had The Time Of My Liiife

I've Had The Time Of My Liiife

#2

#3

I'm In The Import/Export Business

I'm In The Import/Export Business

#4

His Alarm Clock Is Set

His Alarm Clock Is Set

#5

Topsider In The Streets Insider In The Sheets

Topsider In The Streets Insider In The Sheets

#6

Damn Dad Save Some Pussy For The Rest Of Us

Damn Dad Save Some Pussy For The Rest Of Us

#7

Licensed To Impregnate On Sight In All 50 States

Licensed To Impregnate On Sight In All 50 States

#8

Hey There Sexy. We Noticed You From Across The Room And Dig Your Vibe. Can We Buy You A Drink?

Hey There Sexy. We Noticed You From Across The Room And Dig Your Vibe. Can We Buy You A Drink?

#9

Boom!!! You're Pregnant!

Boom!!! You're Pregnant!

#10

Me Pulling Up To McDonald's When I Hear About Their Adult Happy Meal

Me Pulling Up To McDonald's When I Hear About Their Adult Happy Meal

#11

Get A Load Of The Butte On That

Get A Load Of The Butte On That

#12

Is This Tabby Chic Or Meowed Century Pawdern?

Is This Tabby Chic Or Meowed Century Pawdern?

#13

#14

Tell Me You Already Spent The Drug Money Without Telling Me

Tell Me You Already Spent The Drug Money Without Telling Me

#15

The Ljs Stay On During S*x

The Ljs Stay On During S*x

#16

My Eyes Are Up Here

My Eyes Are Up Here

#17

Cannonball Smuggler

Cannonball Smuggler

#18

Dickle Me Elmo's Best Friend?

Dickle Me Elmo's Best Friend?

#19

#20

This Guy Slides Into Your Dms And Says "You're Alright, Kid" What Do You Do?

This Guy Slides Into Your Dms And Says "You're Alright, Kid" What Do You Do?

#21

Pspspspspussy Magnet

Pspspspspussy Magnet

#22

Was Sorry To Hear You Died, Glad To See You Went To Heaven

Was Sorry To Hear You Died, Glad To See You Went To Heaven

#23

What If The Real Secret Ingredient Is Just The Friends We Make Along The Way?

What If The Real Secret Ingredient Is Just The Friends We Make Along The Way?

#24

The Higher The Hair The Tinier The Hare

The Higher The Hair The Tinier The Hare

#25

Don't Move...i'm Taking A Picture Of An Absolute Babe Of A Person...hold Steady

Don't Move...i'm Taking A Picture Of An Absolute Babe Of A Person...hold Steady

#26

Glad To See The Doobie Brothers Finally Settled Down

Glad To See The Doobie Brothers Finally Settled Down

#27

Fanny Packer

Fanny Packer

#28

Deface Pennies Or Dis Face In Dem Panties Am I Right?

Deface Pennies Or Dis Face In Dem Panties Am I Right?

#29

Bussssniff In The Front Party In The Back

Bussssniff In The Front Party In The Back

#30

#31

When You Find Out Your Wife Might Be Growing A Penis...⁣ ⁣ Because Shes Pregnant

When You Find Out Your Wife Might Be Growing A Penis...⁣ ⁣ Because Shes Pregnant

#32

Bummed The "Layaway" Program Wasn't What I Thought It Was

Bummed The "Layaway" Program Wasn't What I Thought It Was

#33

"No, No, No, Baby. This Here's My Lucky Hat, And It's The Only Protection We'll Need Tonight."

"No, No, No, Baby. This Here's My Lucky Hat, And It's The Only Protection We'll Need Tonight."

#34

The Old Ball And Chain

The Old Ball And Chain

#35

Every Room In The House Is A Ballroom If You Pick The Right Outfit

Every Room In The House Is A Ballroom If You Pick The Right Outfit

#36

Step Aside. This Is Between Me And The Bird

Step Aside. This Is Between Me And The Bird

#37

Someone Call A Toe-Truck For That Pileup Down Around The Junk-Tion

Someone Call A Toe-Truck For That Pileup Down Around The Junk-Tion

#38

Trickle Down Or Treat!

Trickle Down Or Treat!

#39

Men, What Is Your Excuse For Not Dressing Like This 365 Days A Year?

Men, What Is Your Excuse For Not Dressing Like This 365 Days A Year?

#40

I'll Let You Lick The Lollipop

I'll Let You Lick The Lollipop

#41

Not Too Late For You And Your Diabesties To Commit To A Balanced Diet In 2023

Not Too Late For You And Your Diabesties To Commit To A Balanced Diet In 2023

#42

Dads: Put It Back, It's Not In The Budget. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Budget: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mortgage: $800 Car Payment: $65 Utilities: $40 Cigs, Beer, Go-Kart Parts: $4,355

Dads: Put It Back, It's Not In The Budget. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Budget: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mortgage: $800 Car Payment: $65 Utilities: $40 Cigs, Beer, Go-Kart Parts: $4,355

#43

I'm Perfectly Happy Thank You Very Much

I'm Perfectly Happy Thank You Very Much

#44

Original Mac Daddy

Original Mac Daddy

#45

Cradle The Balls Support The Shaft. Cradle The Balls Support The Shaft. (Or Whatever The Guy From Karate Kid Says)

Cradle The Balls Support The Shaft. Cradle The Balls Support The Shaft. (Or Whatever The Guy From Karate Kid Says)

#46

Too Much Drip. Put Him On America's Moist Wanted

Too Much Drip. Put Him On America's Moist Wanted

#47

One For Each Mustache

One For Each Mustache

#48

King Sh*t

King Sh*t

#49

If You Don't Show Up Like This To The Family Gathering, Just Consider Us No Longer Related

If You Don't Show Up Like This To The Family Gathering, Just Consider Us No Longer Related

#50

Overall, How You Rate His Fit?

Overall, How You Rate His Fit?

#51

Holiday Season Is Mostly Just Repeating "We Don't Do That In Our House" To Dads Who Parented With Smokes In Hand

Holiday Season Is Mostly Just Repeating "We Don't Do That In Our House" To Dads Who Parented With Smokes In Hand

#52

Just Top Er Off

Just Top Er Off

#53

If The Love Is Not Like This I Don't Want It

If The Love Is Not Like This I Don't Want It

#54

My Neck, My Back, Now I Need A Straw To Drink My Six Pack

My Neck, My Back, Now I Need A Straw To Drink My Six Pack

#55

Porsche 930 Turdbo

Porsche 930 Turdbo

#56

You Shoulda Put A Rink On It

You Shoulda Put A Rink On It

#57

If You Invite Me To Your Kid's Stupid Birthday Party, This Is 100% The Energy I'm Bringing. Just So We're Clear

If You Invite Me To Your Kid's Stupid Birthday Party, This Is 100% The Energy I'm Bringing. Just So We're Clear

#58

Cute As A Bug

Cute As A Bug

#59

Same

Same

#60

I Say If They're Old Enough To Walk To The Liquor Store And Buy You A Pack, They're Old Enough To Smoke Around

I Say If They're Old Enough To Walk To The Liquor Store And Buy You A Pack, They're Old Enough To Smoke Around

#61

So Tired Of People Saying America Has No Culture

So Tired Of People Saying America Has No Culture

#62

Anyone Else Hungry For A Grandwich?

Anyone Else Hungry For A Grandwich?

#63

Some Of Y'all Have Never Met At A Pre-Arranged Spot After A Concert, And It Shows

Some Of Y'all Have Never Met At A Pre-Arranged Spot After A Concert, And It Shows

#64

Can't Spell 'Cypress' Without 'Yess'

Can't Spell 'Cypress' Without 'Yess'

#65

That Face When The Frank Kent Cadillac Dealership In Ft. Worth, Texas Calls To Let You Know Your Pink Xt5 Mary Kay Cadillac Is Ready For Pickup

That Face When The Frank Kent Cadillac Dealership In Ft. Worth, Texas Calls To Let You Know Your Pink Xt5 Mary Kay Cadillac Is Ready For Pickup

#66

I Can't Talk Right Now I'm Doing Hot Girl Sh*t

I Can't Talk Right Now I'm Doing Hot Girl Sh*t

#67

Dress For The Job You Want

Dress For The Job You Want

#68

The Post Let-Down Let Down

The Post Let-Down Let Down

#69

Okay But Why Does It Look Like This Pic Was Taken In Nineteen-Eighty-Two-Thousand-Twenty-Three?

Okay But Why Does It Look Like This Pic Was Taken In Nineteen-Eighty-Two-Thousand-Twenty-Three?

#70

Icon

Icon

#71

Bullsh*t, Give Me Another Reading

Bullsh*t, Give Me Another Reading

#72

All Time [nut] Sack Leader

All Time [nut] Sack Leader

#73

Original Recipe

Original Recipe

#74

Always A Blueberry Never A Bride

Always A Blueberry Never A Bride

#75

How It Started 1988

How It Started 1988

#76

Being Back At The Office Actually Has Some Perks

Being Back At The Office Actually Has Some Perks

#77

Buoys Before Boys

Buoys Before Boys

#78

As One Does

As One Does

#79

Sleepover At Your Glamother's Place

Sleepover At Your Glamother's Place

