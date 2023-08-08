79 ‘Then And Now’ Pics That Show How Times Have Changed, Shared On ‘Old Photos In Real Life’ (New Pics)
History has a lot to tell us, and photography offers a fascinating way to peek into the past. A single old pic, captured half a century ago, placed side by side with a contemporary one, can show big differences.
The subreddit r/OldPhotosInRealLife does just that. It uses rephotography to show us old pictures of places, people, and moments from the past, combined with how they look today. Whether you're a history lover or a person captivated by the art of visual storytelling, you'll definitely want to explore our fresh compilation of these pictures from the online community.
Usually It’s The Other Way Around, But This Is So Nice! 1980s vs. 2022
Just like books, photography can take us on a journey through time. It's a relatively young art form, starting with Joseph Nicéphore Niépce's earliest photo in 1826 or 1827. If pictures from a hundred years ago reveal this much change, think about what we could uncover with images from the medieval or Stone Age periods.
Rio De Janeiro's Reforestation
Originally they just wanted a long, narrow strip of foliage.
Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet In Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later
The 'Old Photos In Real Life' subreddit focuses on a particular style of photography called 'rephotography' or 'repeat photography'. It involves taking a picture at two different times in history and placing them next to each other. For instance, satellite images of a place before and after a flood, or photos of a person at various ages.
My Hometown Kharkov In Ukraine 2022-2022
Opening Up The Original River Through Gent, Belgium. 2009 vs. 2022
The Same Whale Photographed 35 Years Apart! Both Photos Taken Off The Coast Of Mexico. The Recent Image Is From 2020, While The Old Photo Dates From 1985
Rephotography started in the natural sciences to reveal changes in the environment, like erosion or melting glaciers. It's also used in sociology to show how towns and cities transform. In education, rephotography can uncover changes in schools and campuses.
1887 Queen Anne Victorian Brought Back In Remarkable Restoration (Photos)
I can’t believe quite how they actually kept the original features the house looks nothing like a Victorian mansion
Tried My Best To Find The Same Location. Satiam Wagon Road, Oregon. 2022 vs. Date Unknown. Road Was Used 1860-1930s
Haarlemmerdijk Street In Amsterdam, Netherlands (1971 And 2020)
They increased pavement space and reduced the road, because Amsterdam is the Mecca of murderous cyclists so that takes less in lane width but protects the innocent passerby?
Rephotography is cool because it can show how cities change, and can also demonstrate the effects of climate change. For example, a picture from 2004 might capture a boat sailing along a waterway, whereas a photo from 1899 taken at the same spot shows a massive glacier. On the edges of the waterway, there are now lots of green trees and bushes growing on what used to be a snowy rocky area a hundred years ago.
Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1851 vs. 2021
Unlucky House In San Francisco, 1936 And 2022
The Ancient Theatre Of Delphi, Greece
Cool that the Ancient Greeks had photography.
Using old photos of Alaska as his guide, photographer Ron Karpilo embarked on an journey through mountains, rivers, and untamed terrain. His mission? To recreate views captured by photographers of the past, showing the impact of climate change. Through his lens, Karpilo captured the transformation of melting glaciers, plant life, and landscapes over time.
Oxford
Environmental Changes
The Cultural As Well As Human Cost Of A 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake; Gaziantep Castle, Turkey, At The Start Of The Month vs. The End
In a conversation with 'Yale Climate Connections,' Karpilo shared his thoughts about using pictures to tell stories. He used beautiful pictures of Alaska's changing environment to keep people interested and curious. "You're showing pretty pictures of Alaska, and they get interested, and so it kind of hooks them and makes it so they can understand," Karpilo explained. This idea connects with a lot of people: "Everyone's taken pictures, everyone can see what's happening. And so it's really a tool that speaks to anyone, and that's my favorite part about it."
An Abandoned Victorian Home Has Been Dramatically Restored In Rarden, Ohio, USA
Bran Castle/Dracula's Castle, Romania (1920s And 2022)
Saw This Post On R/Battlepaintings And Did Some Poking Around. Battle Of Vimeiro (Portugal) 1808 By Patrice Courcelle… And Today
Karpilo's photo project clearly shows the impact of climate change. "When you show a glacier that's just not there anymore, it's hard to dispute," he emphasized. "It's disappearing, something is changing, and so that's what's made it such a good tool." By combining art and caring for the environment, Karpilo not only takes pictures of how Alaska is changing, but also inspires people to take action.
A Whole City Submersed In Itá - Brazil (1985 - 2020)
Pripyat - Ukraine - 1986 2016
Woodstock
We hope Karpilo's journey and discoveries gave you some food for thought and inspired for some positive environmental action. If not now, then when? And if these insights don't confirm global warming, what will?
The Oldest Surviving Camera Negative – Lacock Abbey, England, 1835 And 2022
They filmed scenes of the Harry Potter films at Lacock Abbey.
1878 - 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It's Neat
The Curecanti Needle, Black Canyon, Colorado, 1880s vs. 2023
We can make a positive impact on environmental change by adopting sustainable habits. Using renewable energy, recycling, and protecting nature is key. Educating others and working together in our communities can create a big difference. With smart choices and teamwork, we can create a better future for our planet and the next generations.
Abandoned Subway, New York City. Built In 1904
So Refreshing. No Skyscrapers Or Parking Lots In Sight!!
Warsaw City Centre, 1944/2022
The r/OldPhotosInRealLife subreddit acts like a digital time machine, bringing generations together. It's a bridge connecting the past and today, offering a fascinating and heartwarming visual link to history. Keep scrolling and explore more pictures by the group. Find additional historical gems in our earlier editions: here, here, here, and here.
Monaco In To Catch A Thief In 1955 And In 2021
Sydney, Australia - 1932 vs. 2022
Van Gogh In Arles 1888 And Locations Now
Point Dume, Malibu, California. Ad 2023 And Ad 3978
Boston - Elevated Highway Moved Underground, Replaced With Green Space. (1990s V. 2010s)
Statue Of Liberty Under Construction In Paris, Circa 1882. Photo Composite By Julian Knez
Route 66 Between Barstow And Oro Grande, Ca. 1917 And 2023
Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022
Looking North On The East Side Of 5th Avenue From East 34th St In Midtown Manhattan, New York. (1910's vs. Today)
Church Of The Redeemer In Toronto, 98 Years Apart
Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1670-1860s-2021
San Francisco 1920 And 2020
An Elephant Protecting Its Herd, Charges And Derails A Train (128 Years Ago Today)
The Same View Of Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016
Naples, Italy
My. Rushmore Before And After Carving
The before picture is unpresidented. (Joke nicked from comments on similar pictures before)
Süreyya Beach In 1940s And Nowadays, Istanbul
im sceptical about this you telling me they paved over the sea
Kedarnath Temple, Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, India. Photos From 1882 And 2022
Escobar Street In Havana 1950 And Now
The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 157 Years Apart
Parthenon (Athens, Greece). 1875 vs. 2022
Miami X-Ray Clinic 1942 And 2023. Dr. Samuel H. Johnson Became The First Black Radiologist In South Florida To Serve The Area’s Black Population For Those Denied X-Rays At The Hospital
London In 1980 vs. Now
Perfect example of why Lord Sugar and his friends want you back in the office. Can't make money on their investments if all those buildings are half empty.