History has a lot to tell us, and photography offers a fascinating way to peek into the past. A single old pic, captured half a century ago, placed side by side with a contemporary one, can show big differences.

The subreddit r/OldPhotosInRealLife does just that. It uses rephotography to show us old pictures of places, people, and moments from the past, combined with how they look today. Whether you're a history lover or a person captivated by the art of visual storytelling, you'll definitely want to explore our fresh compilation of these pictures from the online community.

#1

Usually It’s The Other Way Around, But This Is So Nice! 1980s vs. 2022

Usually It’s The Other Way Around, But This Is So Nice! 1980s vs. 2022

WhiskeyAndGingerAle Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Utrecht, The Netherlands.

Just like books, photography can take us on a journey through time. It's a relatively young art form, starting with Joseph Nicéphore Niépce's earliest photo in 1826 or 1827. If pictures from a hundred years ago reveal this much change, think about what we could uncover with images from the medieval or Stone Age periods.
#2

Rio De Janeiro's Reforestation

Rio De Janeiro's Reforestation

GabrielLGN Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Originally they just wanted a long, narrow strip of foliage.

#3

Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet In Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later

Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet In Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later

alanboston Report

The 'Old Photos In Real Life' subreddit focuses on a particular style of photography called 'rephotography' or 'repeat photography'. It involves taking a picture at two different times in history and placing them next to each other. For instance, satellite images of a place before and after a flood, or photos of a person at various ages.
#4

My Hometown Kharkov In Ukraine 2022-2022

My Hometown Kharkov In Ukraine 2022-2022

DmitriyBragin Report

#5

Opening Up The Original River Through Gent, Belgium. 2009 vs. 2022

Opening Up The Original River Through Gent, Belgium. 2009 vs. 2022

jumbo04 Report

Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to see more of these!

#6

The Same Whale Photographed 35 Years Apart! Both Photos Taken Off The Coast Of Mexico.⁣ The Recent Image Is From 2020, While The Old Photo Dates From 1985

The Same Whale Photographed 35 Years Apart! Both Photos Taken Off The Coast Of Mexico.⁣ The Recent Image Is From 2020, While The Old Photo Dates From 1985

thehimalayanviews Report

Rephotography started in the natural sciences to reveal changes in the environment, like erosion or melting glaciers. It's also used in sociology to show how towns and cities transform. In education, rephotography can uncover changes in schools and campuses.
#7

1887 Queen Anne Victorian Brought Back In Remarkable Restoration (Photos)

1887 Queen Anne Victorian Brought Back In Remarkable Restoration (Photos)

mrl33602 Report

Iva Kazalova
Iva Kazalova
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t believe quite how they actually kept the original features the house looks nothing like a Victorian mansion

#8

Tried My Best To Find The Same Location. Satiam Wagon Road, Oregon. 2022 vs. Date Unknown. Road Was Used 1860-1930s

Tried My Best To Find The Same Location. Satiam Wagon Road, Oregon. 2022 vs. Date Unknown. Road Was Used 1860-1930s

llaawwll Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You did a great job with the location.

#9

Haarlemmerdijk Street In Amsterdam, Netherlands (1971 And 2020)

Haarlemmerdijk Street In Amsterdam, Netherlands (1971 And 2020)

Mackelowsky Report

Iva Kazalova
Iva Kazalova
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

They increased pavement space and reduced the road, because Amsterdam is the Mecca of murderous cyclists so that takes less in lane width but protects the innocent passerby?

Rephotography is cool because it can show how cities change, and can also demonstrate the effects of climate change. For example, a picture from 2004 might capture a boat sailing along a waterway, whereas a photo from 1899 taken at the same spot shows a massive glacier. On the edges of the waterway, there are now lots of green trees and bushes growing on what used to be a snowy rocky area a hundred years ago.
#10

Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1851 vs. 2021

Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1851 vs. 2021

dctroll_ Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there, it's an amazing place

#11

Unlucky House In San Francisco, 1936 And 2022

Unlucky House In San Francisco, 1936 And 2022

Pandalism Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That place needs its own airbags.

#12

The Ancient Theatre Of Delphi, Greece

The Ancient Theatre Of Delphi, Greece

sunyatayo Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool that the Ancient Greeks had photography.

Using old photos of Alaska as his guide, photographer Ron Karpilo embarked on an journey through mountains, rivers, and untamed terrain. His mission? To recreate views captured by photographers of the past, showing the impact of climate change. Through his lens, Karpilo captured the transformation of melting glaciers, plant life, and landscapes over time.
#13

Oxford

Oxford

clusterlove Report

Hooked
Hooked
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just as stunning as it was. As it should be !

#14

Environmental Changes

Environmental Changes

MrMacBro Report

#15

The Cultural As Well As Human Cost Of A 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake; Gaziantep Castle, Turkey, At The Start Of The Month vs. The End

The Cultural As Well As Human Cost Of A 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake; Gaziantep Castle, Turkey, At The Start Of The Month vs. The End

Brooklyn_University Report

In a conversation with 'Yale Climate Connections,' Karpilo shared his thoughts about using pictures to tell stories. He used beautiful pictures of Alaska's changing environment to keep people interested and curious. "You're showing pretty pictures of Alaska, and they get interested, and so it kind of hooks them and makes it so they can understand," Karpilo explained. This idea connects with a lot of people: "Everyone's taken pictures, everyone can see what's happening. And so it's really a tool that speaks to anyone, and that's my favorite part about it."
#16

An Abandoned Victorian Home Has Been Dramatically Restored In Rarden, Ohio, USA

An Abandoned Victorian Home Has Been Dramatically Restored In Rarden, Ohio, USA

SteveSmithz Report

Lyop
Lyop
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is 100% haunted.

#17

Bran Castle/Dracula's Castle, Romania (1920s And 2022)

Bran Castle/Dracula's Castle, Romania (1920s And 2022)

Mackelowsky Report

#18

Saw This Post On R/Battlepaintings And Did Some Poking Around. Battle Of Vimeiro (Portugal) 1808 By Patrice Courcelle… And Today

Saw This Post On R/Battlepaintings And Did Some Poking Around. Battle Of Vimeiro (Portugal) 1808 By Patrice Courcelle… And Today

stumpjungle Report

Karpilo's photo project clearly shows the impact of climate change. "When you show a glacier that's just not there anymore, it's hard to dispute," he emphasized. "It's disappearing, something is changing, and so that's what's made it such a good tool." By combining art and caring for the environment, Karpilo not only takes pictures of how Alaska is changing, but also inspires people to take action.
#19

A Whole City Submersed In Itá - Brazil (1985 - 2020)

A Whole City Submersed In Itá - Brazil (1985 - 2020)

ozobguy Report

#20

Pripyat - Ukraine - 1986 2016

Pripyat - Ukraine - 1986 2016

soupytimeesoup Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The wildlife is thriving in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Except for last year in spring, when putin's army invaded the area (including the red forest)

#21

Woodstock

Woodstock

Throwway-support Report

We hope Karpilo's journey and discoveries gave you some food for thought and inspired for some positive environmental action. If not now, then when? And if these insights don't confirm global warming, what will?
#22

The Oldest Surviving Camera Negative – Lacock Abbey, England, 1835 And 2022

The Oldest Surviving Camera Negative – Lacock Abbey, England, 1835 And 2022

miiyouandmii2 Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They filmed scenes of the Harry Potter films at Lacock Abbey.

#23

1878 - 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It's Neat

1878 - 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It's Neat

andeo1996 Report

#24

The Curecanti Needle, Black Canyon, Colorado, 1880s vs. 2023

The Curecanti Needle, Black Canyon, Colorado, 1880s vs. 2023

kredditork Report

DebB
DebB
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot nicer now. That's not usually the case.

We can make a positive impact on environmental change by adopting sustainable habits. Using renewable energy, recycling, and protecting nature is key. Educating others and working together in our communities can create a big difference. With smart choices and teamwork, we can create a better future for our planet and the next generations.
#25

Abandoned Subway, New York City. Built In 1904

Abandoned Subway, New York City. Built In 1904

yongwin304 Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks awesome, and reminds me of Ghostbusters 2

#26

So Refreshing. No Skyscrapers Or Parking Lots In Sight!!

So Refreshing. No Skyscrapers Or Parking Lots In Sight!!

carmensax Report

#27

Warsaw City Centre, 1944/2022

Warsaw City Centre, 1944/2022

mieszkogs Report

The r/OldPhotosInRealLife subreddit acts like a digital time machine, bringing generations together. It's a bridge connecting the past and today, offering a fascinating and heartwarming visual link to history. Keep scrolling and explore more pictures by the group. Find additional historical gems in our earlier editions: here, here, here, and here.
#28

Monaco In To Catch A Thief In 1955 And In 2021

Monaco In To Catch A Thief In 1955 And In 2021

BricksHaveBeenShat Report

#29

Sydney, Australia - 1932 vs. 2022

Sydney, Australia - 1932 vs. 2022

theferrolgamer Report

#30

Van Gogh In Arles 1888 And Locations Now

Van Gogh In Arles 1888 And Locations Now

stumpjungle Report

Hooked
Hooked
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that is the same tree in the foreground : wow !

#31

Point Dume, Malibu, California. Ad 2023 And Ad 3978

Point Dume, Malibu, California. Ad 2023 And Ad 3978

Stotallytob3r Report

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You manics! You blew it up!!!

#32

Boston - Elevated Highway Moved Underground, Replaced With Green Space. (1990s V. 2010s)

Boston - Elevated Highway Moved Underground, Replaced With Green Space. (1990s V. 2010s)

rrsafety Report

DebB
DebB
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another w/ a better after photo.

#33

Statue Of Liberty Under Construction In Paris, Circa 1882. Photo Composite By Julian Knez

Statue Of Liberty Under Construction In Paris, Circa 1882. Photo Composite By Julian Knez

Dave-1066 Report

#34

Route 66 Between Barstow And Oro Grande, Ca. 1917 And 2023

Route 66 Between Barstow And Oro Grande, Ca. 1917 And 2023

cappycorn1974 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yayy!! They left that little hill! 🤪

#35

Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022

Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022

HD_Adventure Report

Kali Chaos
Kali Chaos
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof, that's not sobering at all.../s

#36

Looking North On The East Side Of 5th Avenue From East 34th St In Midtown Manhattan, New York. (1910's vs. Today)

Looking North On The East Side Of 5th Avenue From East 34th St In Midtown Manhattan, New York. (1910's vs. Today)

morganmonroe81 Report

DebB
DebB
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except for the people's fashion, it looks the same!

#37

Church Of The Redeemer In Toronto, 98 Years Apart

Church Of The Redeemer In Toronto, 98 Years Apart

jayatil2 Report

tom
tom
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

at least they got rid of those overhead power lines

#38

Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1670-1860s-2021

Acropolis Of Athens (Greece) 1670-1860s-2021

dctroll_ Report

#39

San Francisco 1920 And 2020

San Francisco 1920 And 2020

Redditmemebotlol Report

#40

An Elephant Protecting Its Herd, Charges And Derails A Train (128 Years Ago Today)

An Elephant Protecting Its Herd, Charges And Derails A Train (128 Years Ago Today)

Dennis_Gachanja Report

#41

The Same View Of Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016

The Same View Of Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016

biwook Report

Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Top pic, beautiful. Bottom pic, dystopian.

#42

Naples, Italy

Naples, Italy

Mahammad_Mammadli Report

#43

My. Rushmore Before And After Carving

My. Rushmore Before And After Carving

mrl33602 Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The before picture is unpresidented. (Joke nicked from comments on similar pictures before)

#44

Süreyya Beach In 1940s And Nowadays, Istanbul

Süreyya Beach In 1940s And Nowadays, Istanbul

Mahammad_Mammadli Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

im sceptical about this you telling me they paved over the sea

#45

Kedarnath Temple, Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, India. Photos From 1882 And 2022

Kedarnath Temple, Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, India. Photos From 1882 And 2022

1NbSHXj4 Report

#46

Escobar Street In Havana 1950 And Now

Escobar Street In Havana 1950 And Now

alely92 Report

#47

The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 157 Years Apart

The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street, England. 157 Years Apart

JesusPrice31 Report

DebB
DebB
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thar's pretty cool.

#48

Parthenon (Athens, Greece). 1875 vs. 2022

Parthenon (Athens, Greece). 1875 vs. 2022

dctroll_ Report

tom
tom
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hurry up and finish it

#49

Miami X-Ray Clinic 1942 And 2023. Dr. Samuel H. Johnson Became The First Black Radiologist In South Florida To Serve The Area’s Black Population For Those Denied X-Rays At The Hospital

Miami X-Ray Clinic 1942 And 2023. Dr. Samuel H. Johnson Became The First Black Radiologist In South Florida To Serve The Area’s Black Population For Those Denied X-Rays At The Hospital

alanboston Report

#50

London In 1980 vs. Now

London In 1980 vs. Now

Real_Madrid007 Report

Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect example of why Lord Sugar and his friends want you back in the office. Can't make money on their investments if all those buildings are half empty.

#51

Intersection Of Beaufait And Darby Avenues, Porter Ranch, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles - From A Scene In “E.t.” In 1982 And In 2022

Intersection Of Beaufait And Darby Avenues, Porter Ranch, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles - From A Scene In “E.t.” In 1982 And In 2022

theemmyk Report

#52

Ouro Preto, Brazil

Ouro Preto, Brazil

lorthemario Report

#53

The Home Of Al Capone In Chicago In The Late 1920s

The Home Of Al Capone In Chicago In The Late 1920s

reddit.com Report

tom
tom
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

somewhat understated

#54

Australia’s Wonderland, Sydney. Now Lost

Australia’s Wonderland, Sydney. Now Lost

bong_cumblebutt Report

tom
tom
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how in such a short space of time?

#55

Grossinger’s Outdoor Pool, Olympic-Sized. Built In 1949 At A Cost Of $400,000 (About $5 Million In Today’s Market.)

Grossinger’s Outdoor Pool, Olympic-Sized. Built In 1949 At A Cost Of $400,000 (About $5 Million In Today’s Market.)

bong_cumblebutt Report

#56

The Boyle Hotel In Los Angeles Has Undergone A $24.6 Million Renovation

The Boyle Hotel In Los Angeles Has Undergone A $24.6 Million Renovation

stevejollifee Report

#57

Southern Suburb Of Beirut (Lebanon) 2006 vs. 2021

Southern Suburb Of Beirut (Lebanon) 2006 vs. 2021

dctroll_ Report

#58

Trevi Fountain, Rome

Trevi Fountain, Rome

hankmeisterr Report

#59

1901 Mail Coach At The Alice Springs Telegraph Station 2019

1901 Mail Coach At The Alice Springs Telegraph Station 2019

twosharprabbitteeth Report

#60

Ray Liotta And Joe Pesci Outside A Queens, NY Diner In The Movie Goodfellas (Filmed In 1989)

Ray Liotta And Joe Pesci Outside A Queens, NY Diner In The Movie Goodfellas (Filmed In 1989)

reddit.com Report

#61

My Kids Playing Along The Shoreline At Our Camp In 2022 And My Brother And I Back In 1991

My Kids Playing Along The Shoreline At Our Camp In 2022 And My Brother And I Back In 1991

jrinneard Report

#62

10 Years In Detroit. 2009 And 2019. House Proud Lawn Mowing To Abandoned Debris

10 Years In Detroit. 2009 And 2019. House Proud Lawn Mowing To Abandoned Debris

Christopherfromtheuk Report

tom
tom
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's progress

#63

The Maplewood Hotel In Pittsfield, Mass In The Early 1900s, And The Same Spot In 2016

The Maplewood Hotel In Pittsfield, Mass In The Early 1900s, And The Same Spot In 2016