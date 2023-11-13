ADVERTISEMENT

The person who created the idea of personal space might have done that because they felt awkward because of someone standing too close to them. Or, they might have also done that because the person pressing up against their grill had BO and bad breath. Those are the kinds of people who usually have secrets to tell. No thanks.

But this can be taken to a whole new level if you add entitlement into the mix. Because why else would you demand a first class seat claiming someone else reeks of rotten eggs and vinegar when it’s you who’s the reeker?

There isn’t much that you can do you find yourself with face-melting body odor on a seal-tight mode of transport, like a plane

Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)

Unless you consider blaming your own lack of hygiene on an innocent plane passenger a solution

Image credits: Hanson Lu (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dring157

While the flight was fine, the loud and obnoxious plane passenger did make the author of the post feel uneasy with the odor and unsolicited medical advice

Redditor u/dring157 was recently flying together with this older gentleman who made himself heard almost immediately after boarding his flight. Yes, it was the negative kind of being heard.

It didn’t take long for the loud-mouth aeronautical patron to start stirring trouble for OP personally. OP was out of the blue accused of smelling bad. They weren’t—all signs lead to the not-so-gentleman wanting a seat upgrade to first class with that poor excuse. The tactic didn’t work out in the end, but it also didn’t stop the patron from being obnoxious.

Towards the very end of the flight, after a short instance of insecurity regarding body odor, OP noticed that it was the old loud-mouth who was the criminal against hygiene. It didn’t help that he also felt the need to get too close to OP and to proceed to give them medical advice about a skin condition they have. An unpleasant situation all around. At least the flight itself was fine.

It didn’t take long for the post to draw a crowd that speculated why the guy was nasty and provided some possibly counter-shenanigans

The story soon found its way on r/mildlyinfuriating, where OP vented their frustration and asked what the guy’s problem was. Most guessed that this was just an attempt at getting a seat upgrade without actually paying for one. But others also guessed that it might have been a petty attempt at scapegoating OP, projecting or flat out losing his marbles.

Others were surprised at the amount of patience OP had, suggesting they could’ve maybe had some fun with it by throwing out the idea of having leprosy and it being contagious within 2 feet. Or maybe the flight attendant could’ve trolled the smelly gentleman by putting OP in first class.

Others shared their stories and typical approaches to situations like this. Some fight fire with fire, and if someone is rude to them, they become petty and nasty, leading to stomping on the foot of someone who couldn’t keep their feet within their seat space. Others have a headphone policy where they only take them off once, and otherwise never take them off again. Even more so if the person is a combination of two cheeks.

Experts see an increase in on-flight incidents over the past years with 6,000 reports registered in 2021

You’d think that people would be happy about partaking in the miracle of flight. Alas, that is not the case as unruly conduct happens on flights and there has been a significant increase of them over the pandemic.

In 2019-2020, the number of unruly passenger reports on flights was at around 1,000. However, the number quickly increased to an all-time high in 2021 with nearly 6,000 reports (with 72% of them being masking rule violations), but dipped to nearly 2,500 next year, which is still far above the initial levels.

Before this, the most common reasons behind unruly behavior on planes were non-compliance with on-flight orders, verbal abuse, and intoxication.

Experts speculate that there might be a number of reasons why aggression on flights is a thing. High ticket prices, changes in flight quality, delays and cancellations combined with the post-pandemic mental health issues and the generally exhausting experience of travel make up anything but a pleasant service.

With that said, we’d love to hear from you. How do you deal with bad BO and other problems others might be inflicting upon you on flights? Share your tactics, takes and stories in the comment section below!

The post garnered 3.5K upvotes with folks sharing stories, reasons for why the guy chose violence and how to best deal with it