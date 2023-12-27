ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that prints on clothing have a timeless presence. Both images and text are rather common features of T-shirts, jumpers, or even trousers. Often, people decide on a particular top without acknowledging the meaning of what’s printed on it. But what if the same T-shirt is more than just a random piece of clothing? What if it carries a message, and its print holds a deeper meaning or a strong statement? This situation might lead us to quickly regret not paying more attention to our choice of what we wear and in the best-case scenario, may result in a bit of embarrassment. Nonetheless, as long as it doesn't hurt anyone's feelings, it’s all good—a lesson learned as we move on and try to choose our outfits more wisely!

Today, we'd like to share with you a collection of pictures from the 'Oddly Specific Shirt' community. Some of the slogans featured on these shirts are humorous, while others are a bit weird or perhaps even cursed. Scroll down to see the best examples we've selected for you, and let us know in the comments below which one you’d like to add to your T-shirt collection.

#1

Trust Issues

Mander_Em Report

#2

Cheeseboi

MrScant Report

#3

I Should Have Bought It

bloated_snail Report

#4

Found At My Local Thrift Store

reddit.com Report

#5

Smokey Bear Tells It Like It Is

manxtales Report

#6

I’m Very Excited For This Shirt That I Found At Goodwill Today

bloated_snail Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😆 Definitely for mom. Otherwise, there isn't a trucker alive that would be caught dead wearing those colors and fonts.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Duality Of A Man

mer9256 Report

#8

What The Shrek Is Going On

specificlads Report

#9

Send A Special Message To That One Douche In Your Life

cb1216 Report

bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can smell the downvotes from here but I mean, is it wrong to think what's true?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Old Guy Antic

gooobermcgee Report

#11

I Found This While Thrifting The Other Day

ahishurhopeitdoes Report

#12

I Mean, Same, But I Kinda Think It Goes Without Saying

AuthorCornAndBroil Report

#13

I Am Lithuanian (Not Me, The Shirt!)

PrincessGump Report

#14

I Can't Disagree With The Shirt. This Is One I Wouldn't Mind Actually

wiseupu Report

#15

I Have Never Been Metal Detecting In My Life

MarkToaster Report

#16

Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Gabapentin

Necessary-Art-9259 Report

#17

Found This For You Guys (Via Twitter)

xtrasmols Report

#18

“What Is This?”

reddit.com Report

#19

Not Sure If It Counts As Oddly Specific, But Definitely Notable

dancingsk8board Report

#20

Spotted In Disney Springs

regnese Report

#21

Only Realized Today That Me Circa 2015 Was A Perfect Fit For This Sub

reddit.com Report

#22

I’ve Never Wanted A Clothing Article So Bad

Green_Mammoth_7966 Report

#23

This Girl Was Sitting Across From Me On The Train Home (In Tokyo)

madebyyouandi Report

#24

Age 3-4

-owouwu- Report

#25

Knuckles The Echidna

reddit.com Report

#26

Death To Nestle

Sanslution Report

#27

I Have Mental Illinois

goodgirlgonzo Report

elliottberry65 avatar
theincrediblebatcat
theincrediblebatcat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only I could make a joke here using another state but I don’t have the mental capacity for that right now

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

A Woman I Used To Go To Church With Just Got A Hip Replacement

elliebelliemk Report

lemuelh avatar
Lavern Defazio
Lavern Defazio
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im sure a hip replacement is as horrible as it sounds. Especially the hospital bills.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

All I Got Was An Odie Pen

estone0808 Report

#30

I’m Just Gonna Leave This Here

le_zuc Report

#31

Yes, I Vape

goodgirlgonzo Report

#32

😱

donkeyshit53 Report

#33

Cold Flea

jacksquar3d Report

#34

All Found Within Five Minutes At My Local Goodwill Today

vegan_beanz Report

#35

True Fear (Via Twitter)

xtrasmols Report

#36

Stolen From Twitter

Wonderful_Top8505 Report

#37

Someone Lost A Bet… At Least I’m Hoping

pei2son Report

#38

I Want One

Popsychology Report

#39

Can Someone Please Explain This??

prisongovernor Report

#40

Found This Shirt At Goodwill. Yes I’m In My 20s And I Bought It For Myself

reddit.com Report

#41

Request Resigned!😂🤭😂🤭😂😆😅😂😆😂😅😂😆😆😅😹😹😹

piano_043 Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has insta, fb, an YT... https://youtube.com/@LouisArmstrongOfficial?si=gryHgWTfNDY66rgc . Well not HIMSELF, but any other superstar would have a team that handle stuff like that anyway. 🙃

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

No Cowboys In Heaven Sorry

your_dads_elbow Report

#43

This One’s So Mean

Evrytg Report

