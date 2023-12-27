“Oddly Specific Shirts”: 43 Funny Times People Had Just The Right T-Shirt
It appears that prints on clothing have a timeless presence. Both images and text are rather common features of T-shirts, jumpers, or even trousers. Often, people decide on a particular top without acknowledging the meaning of what’s printed on it. But what if the same T-shirt is more than just a random piece of clothing? What if it carries a message, and its print holds a deeper meaning or a strong statement? This situation might lead us to quickly regret not paying more attention to our choice of what we wear and in the best-case scenario, may result in a bit of embarrassment. Nonetheless, as long as it doesn't hurt anyone's feelings, it’s all good—a lesson learned as we move on and try to choose our outfits more wisely!
Today, we'd like to share with you a collection of pictures from the 'Oddly Specific Shirt' community. Some of the slogans featured on these shirts are humorous, while others are a bit weird or perhaps even cursed. Scroll down to see the best examples we've selected for you, and let us know in the comments below which one you’d like to add to your T-shirt collection.
This post may include affiliate links.
Trust Issues
Cheeseboi
I Should Have Bought It
Found At My Local Thrift Store
I’d like to see a crazy chicken lady vs crazy cat lady fight
Smokey Bear Tells It Like It Is
I’m Very Excited For This Shirt That I Found At Goodwill Today
😆 Definitely for mom. Otherwise, there isn't a trucker alive that would be caught dead wearing those colors and fonts.
Duality Of A Man
What The Shrek Is Going On
Send A Special Message To That One Douche In Your Life
I can smell the downvotes from here but I mean, is it wrong to think what's true?
Old Guy Antic
I Found This While Thrifting The Other Day
I Mean, Same, But I Kinda Think It Goes Without Saying
I Am Lithuanian (Not Me, The Shirt!)
I Can't Disagree With The Shirt. This Is One I Wouldn't Mind Actually
I Have Never Been Metal Detecting In My Life
Don’t Talk To Me Until I’ve Had My Gabapentin
Found This For You Guys (Via Twitter)
“What Is This?”
Not Sure If It Counts As Oddly Specific, But Definitely Notable
Spotted In Disney Springs
Only Realized Today That Me Circa 2015 Was A Perfect Fit For This Sub
I’ve Never Wanted A Clothing Article So Bad
This Girl Was Sitting Across From Me On The Train Home (In Tokyo)
Age 3-4
I'm ten. Five and five is ten, not fifty five.
Death To Nestle
I Have Mental Illinois
If only I could make a joke here using another state but I don’t have the mental capacity for that right now
A Woman I Used To Go To Church With Just Got A Hip Replacement
Im sure a hip replacement is as horrible as it sounds. Especially the hospital bills.
I’m Just Gonna Leave This Here
Yes, I Vape
😱
Cold Flea
All Found Within Five Minutes At My Local Goodwill Today
That’s from green eggs and ham why is the grinch there?
True Fear (Via Twitter)
Stolen From Twitter
Someone Lost A Bet… At Least I’m Hoping
I Want One
Can Someone Please Explain This??
Found This Shirt At Goodwill. Yes I’m In My 20s And I Bought It For Myself
Request Resigned!😂🤭😂🤭😂😆😅😂😆😂😅😂😆😆😅😹😹😹
He has insta, fb, an YT... https://youtube.com/@LouisArmstrongOfficial?si=gryHgWTfNDY66rgc . Well not HIMSELF, but any other superstar would have a team that handle stuff like that anyway. 🙃