“Pick The Odd One Out: Head, Shoulders, Knees, Feet”: This & 25 More Questions For You To Spot The Odd Option

We are back with another round of Odd-One-Out trivia… 🫨 💯 Your mission? Simply read the set of answers attentively and spot the option that doesn’t belong.

We’ve gathered 26 pop culture questions – from movies and hit songs to celebrities, and there’s something for everyone in this trivia. If you can easily spot the odd one out in “Harry, Zayn, Shawn, Niall” or “Bohemian Rhapsody, Forrest Gump, Rocketman, Ray”, then this trivia is made for you. Get started and show off your skills, as most likely you’ll… Ace it. 🫡 ✅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: