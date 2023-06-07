So a forward-thinking internet user decided to do us all a favor and ask around for the best travel tips that might not be that well known. We also got in touch with Travel Blogger/Photographer Jon Miksis , to learn more. From unexpected, to downright genius, frequent fliers and other veterans shared all the insights they had picked up over the years, so be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own tips below.

Traveling to a new place can be scary, even after perusing the entire location on Google Maps and downloading the local language into your translation apps. But when you exit the airport, train station, or whatever other conveyance you’ve picked, you are hit with the reality that now it is up to you to handle everything.

#1 Having light rain gear on a rainy day can make normally packed activities wait free.

#2 I always take some sandwich bags. There's always a half eaten pastry, or leftovers etc when you're out. That way I can pop it in my bag for later

#3 It’s ok to be sitting in your hotel room, across the street from the Eiffel Tower/palace/mountain and decide…today is a sit in my room and order an amazing pepperoni pizza and binge a tv show day.



You travel to relax, not to run a marathon of “how much can I fit in”.

Bored Panda got in touch with veteran traveler Jon Miksis, from the Global Viewpoint travel blog and we were gracious enough to answer some of our questions. We wanted to know what would be your number one tip or resource for a novice traveler looking for advice? "Nowadays, there's an app for everything, so it's never been easier to research, plan, and book vacations. So instead of recommending specific tips or resources, here is some general advice that is no less impactful..." My single greatest piece of advice is to stay open-minded and flexible when you travel. Having this mindset will make your travel experiences that much more enriching. Here's why: When you step foot in a foreign place, you are immersing yourself in a different culture, with its own customs and way of life. Embrace the opportunity to learn and understand these differences. Immerse yourself in local life by trying their cuisine, chatting with locals, and participating in cultural activities."

#4 When traveling off the beaten track where personal safety is less certain ( basically anywhere that you're not supposed to be out at night ) carry at least $50 to $100 in cash in a separate pocket from your money/cards/etc. That's enough to give a potential assailant that warm feeling of achievement, so they will let you go.

#5 When visiting a city get up before sunrise and walk as the city wakes up. I did this in Venice and it was magic!

#6 It is not a requirement to pack your bag as full as possible

"For instance, if you find yourself in Morocco, dive into the world of its souks and haggling culture. Wander through the bustling markets of Marrakech or Fes, where vibrant textiles, intricate ceramics, and aromatic spices awaken your senses. Engage with local artisans and shopkeepers, learning the art of bargaining and gaining insights into their crafts. These interactions will not only enrich your understanding of Moroccan craftsmanship but also create a deeper connection with the locals, leaving you with lasting memories of Moroccan culture." "Be open to whatever comes up. And when you see things that don't align with your preconceived ideas or expectations, or otherwise make you feel uncomfortable, take a step back and try to understand the context behind them. This will help you broaden your horizons and gain a deeper appreciation for the diversity in the world. Flexibility is another key aspect of a successful travel experience. No matter how meticulously you plan, there will always be unforeseen circumstances that can alter your itinerary. Flights get delayed, transportation systems may be unreliable, or weather conditions may force you to change your plans." "Rather than letting these obstacles dampen your spirits, view them as opportunities for unexpected adventures. Embrace the detours and explore alternative routes or activities. Sometimes, these unexpected turns lead you to hidden gems that aren't found in guidebooks or travel blogs. Serendipity often rewards the flexible traveler."

#7 For some reason it’s often difficult to find sunblock and mosquito repellent in countries with lots of sun and mosquitoes. Take them with you!

#8 Brushing your teeth is the quickest way to feel human again after long flights. Have toothpaste and brush ready so you can do this before you leave the airport.

#9 Two things:

1) Make a color photocopy of your passport to carry with you and leave the original in your hotel safe

2) Learn a few simple words in the local language. Hello, goodbye, thank you, at a minimum. It will go a long way to making people friendly to you

We also wanted to know if the idea of “travel tips” is overrated and if people should just learn from experience, or if is it best to go prepared. "I think that like anything else in life, balance is key. While it's helpful to have a rough guide of what the trip will look like, being overly prepared is not the answer. It's a good idea to equip yourself with some tips that will make traveling easier and more convenient, but do not go overboard with this. Ultimately, the best way to learn and grow through travel isn't by reading, but by doing. Though researching in advance will help you save money and avoid some mistakes."

#10 Set your watch and phone to the timezone of arrival once you’re on the plane. Frame the flight around this timezone whether that means taking sleeping pills or drinking caffeine, you will avoid jet lag like a champ.

#11 Never pass up a bathroom.

#12 Google local scams in the area before visiting somewhere new. It's helped me not fall for a few.

Lastly, we also wanted to hear if Jon had any horror stories or expectedly positive stories. "Thankfully, I don't have any horror stories from traveling, though I do have my fair share of challenging moments. When I was in Bali earlier this year, I crashed into a ditch on the side of the road while riding a moped. I ended up with some ugly scrapes and bruises, and was totally shaken up by the experience. But I was also blown away by the kindness of the locals, who pulled over to help me out of the ditch and help me look for my phone.".

#13 If you need to poo in the center of a city, search for a public library and enter confidently. Library toilets tend to be much cleaner than those in other public buildings and are free.

#14 If I’m going to a sketchy country, I carry a fake wallet. I have expired drivers license and credit cards in it and at the beginning of the day I put the amount of cash I expect to spend that day in it and that’s it. If I get mugged they won’t be spending the time to check expiry dates and they won’t get ALL my cash. I keep the rest of the cash and my functional credit cards somewhere else on me.

#15 “Do what the locals do” is awful advice and can make a lot of novice travelers feel like they are doing something wrong.



Fact is, you’re going to end up going to tourist spots because… you’re a tourist. That’s okay.



You’ll get some misses on food or you may not be able to navigate markets effectively if you have a language barrier. That’s okay.



You might not meet a bunch of people with similar interests who you party with and make lifetime friends with. That’s okay.



Go and do your best. You won’t regret it, even if it sometimes feels like you might have made the wrong choice on dinner or an attraction.

"One guy spent 15 minutes alone searching through brush and shallow water with his bare hands to help me find it. Afterward, when I was walking the bike back to my accommodation (it was unusable), two more locals pulled over and helped escort me to a nearby mechanic shop down the road. Up until this moment, I knew the Balinese locals were kind and friendly, but this experience really showed me just how warm and caring they are." You can find more information on the Global Viewpoint travel blog, Jon's Instagram, and TikTok.

#16 Try searching for flights in the airline’s original language. I once saved $700 when booking tickets for a trip to Peru by using Spanish rather than English.

#17 Always schedule a quiet day after you arrive, especially if you’re coming off a long flight, jet-lag is a real thing



And always have spare days in your itinerary for either weather events, or just things you discover while you’re there



Carry more than one credit/debit card

#18 what’s available offline from google is insane. downloading an offline map on google maps for a region helps you navigate whether you have cell service or traveling on airplane mode. if in a country w a language barrier, you can download languages in google translate for offline use, and while you may not have a deep intellectual convo, you can get by with basics like food, bathroom, etc. particularly helpful in countries with different alphabets, as you can scan a photo you take or play out loud a phrase for someone helping you

#19 If you are in a country where you don’t speak the language and might be taking taxis, have the staff at your hotel record a voice memo on your phone explaining how to get back to the hotel. Then just play it for your taxi driver. Or use this strategy for allergy messages to play in restaurants , or basically any message you can anticipate needing.

#20 I always take 2 or 3 sarongs. They’re so thin and fold up so small, but they are useful for SO much.



They can be used as towels for the beach and as wrap-around clothes such as a skirt/dress, for getting changed under at the beach or wearing over your swimsuit when you’re heading back - they’re thin enough that they dry quickly.



They can be used as a headscarf if you want to cover up in certain places, or as a shawl/scarf/shoulder wrap if you want to protect your skin from the sun or if you feel a bit chilly after the sun goes down.



They can be folded/scrunched to use as a pillow during travel, or as a blanket if you’re resting somewhere. They can be a buffer on a cold bench or a hard seat.



They’re light and small enough to throw one in your day pack for any eventuality. I recommend it to everyone!

#21 I have one that won’t be helpful to everyone, but hopefully convenient for some.



I’m one of those people with a mild coffee addiction, where if I don’t have at least a cup by 11am my time, I develop a splitting headache or migraine. On busy travel days where I don’t have time to stop for a coffee, it can be miserable.



So, I always travel with either a box of the espresso Clif bars to stick in my bag or, if I’m really tight on space, Excedrin. One dose of Excedrin has 65mg of caffeine, almost as much as coffee. So it’s like having a bottle of 50 cups of coffee for when I’m short on time



Maybe not recommended for everyone but it’s helped me out a LOT



Edit: just not a fan of the instant coffees I’ve tried, and the Excedrin doubles as part of my medicine kit for traveling (although I prefer the espresso bars). I’ll have to try the travel french presses though!!



Also, while I’m sure people mean well… I only drink a cup a day, ever. I’m just sensitive to caffeine. Needing one cup a day isn’t really a concern for me

#22 Get travel insurance… simple but seen many people forgetting and regretting

#23 in the EU and UK, carry about a dollar's / euro's / pound's worth in change, because some public restrooms charge.

#24 If someone smiles a lot and appears overtly friendly when talking to you, leave.

#25 When abroad in an area that you can’t drink tap water, buy your “recovery” water BEFORE you go out partying. Woke up at 4am and had to wait until shops opened hours later.

#26 Almost all shower products come in solids. Some people hate them, but I love them: Bar soap, shampoo bars, face wash, etc. I never have to worry about spilling, not having enough because I'm limited to 3.4oz, having to find products that work for me abroad. If it's a shorter trip, you can also cut the bars even smaller and stick them all together in one soap container.

#27 Always bring ear plugs and an eye mask

#28 Basic: Hand towel in the airport/plane so that I can wash my face and get rid of the plane sweat. It’s not as bulky as a full towel but more effective than a washcloth.



More obscure: Mosques are a great, free space to rest that are open from dawn until dusk.



If I ever arrive too early for check in at my accommodation, I’ll go to a mosque and avoid dragging my bags around for hours. It’s also great if I’m ever out on a day trip and need to sit and rest somewhere quiet and cool. I’m autistic so certain conditions that are too hot or too noisy can give me sensory problems. I’ve used this mostly in the UK but it works in nearly every mosque.



Muslims wash their hands and face before prayer so all mosques have areas you can sit and wash yourself. Think like a sink bath but with a chair to sit on. Some bigger mosques I’ve been to even have a shower.



I’m sure some people here are going to be unsure about it but once you’ve visited a mosque, you really won’t overthink it:



• Don’t wear super revealing clothing



• Take off your shoes



• Offer a quick greeting if anyone’s there when you walk in



• Don’t walk in front of anyone praying.



• Don’t be loud



• If it’s time for prayer just sit in the back.



Basic respectful behavior, it’s that simple. Nobody will care if you’re not muslim, and if you do get asked questions tell them that you’re traveling and know that the mosque is a safe place to go. Islamic culture is very accommodating to travelers.



Further detail for women, children:



Some mosques don’t have a women’s area, those are usually small ones. A scroll through google reviews will tell you whether or not there’s a women’s section. It’s an incredibly safe and comfortable space for women, and there are no men in women’s areas. Most European mosques won’t mind if you don’t have a head covering, just avoid short skirts and shorts. Some may offer you a loose dress you can put on over your outfit. Outside of Friday and prayer times, you’ve got a good chance of being the only woman there.



Children are welcome everywhere in the mosque, if you’re traveling as a family. My friend has a 1 year old and they go to mosques when it’s her baby’s nap time.

#29 For planning I found that the rule of 1/3rds works well for me. 1/3 touristy spots, 1/3 random local activities/things I'd never consider doing and the final 1/3 is totally unstructured spontaneous just have fun or rest days for longer trips

#30 Never travel with brand-new sneakers. Visiting a new place where you're walking a ton is not the right time to break in those new sneaks. Rather, pack your favorite comfy pair that is already worn in and won't give you blisters while you're out exploring.

#31 Take a trip to a local grocery store whenever you're in a foreign country. I'm always surprised to see how much I learn about the local culture just by spending 10 minutes walking around a market, browsing what's available in the different aisles, and watching locals do their grocery shopping. It's so fascinating.

#32 For beginners: Don't be too stressed out about the culture shock.



The internet seems to be drowning in scare stories about you doing the wrong thing and causing an international incident. But if you aren't being an obvious a*****e tourist jumping into water fountains or something, you are going to be fine. You might have a waiter rolling his eyes behind your back about your lack of proper local etiquette but most people know you are a tourist and give you the benefit of the doubt.



This isn't to say you shouldn't do a bit of research beforehand.

#33 Every mediocre meal is a wasted opportunity.



A little advance planning can improve the chances that you'll have great and memorable dining experiences. And if nothing else, a few default destinations will eliminate the stress of trying to make decisions when you're tired, jet-lagged, and hangry.



e.g. Research restaurants before you go. Find a few near your hotel and major sites that you'll visit during meal times (lunch or dinner). Mark them on a map.



You don't have to go to your pre-picked restaurants. You may stumble on better options. Follow the locals! But it's always nice to have some easy default destinations at hand.



——————————

Research:

Ex-pat bloggers are a great resource. Trip-Advisor is unreliable and often overwhelming; it's better used to screen selections, e.g. see photos of the restaurant and make sure they aren't tourist traps with terrible ratings.

#34 When getting local currency from an ATM, use a weird dollar amount to get smaller bills. So if I need 2000 and the machine dispenses in 20s, I will withdraw 1980 so I’ll get an assortment of smaller bills rather than big bills that no one will break for me.



Also, I will always bring an after-bite stick for anywhere that has mosquitos. You will get bit at least once even if you’re good with the repellents and it will itch like hell. The after bite stick helps it itch less.

#35 Text all the luggage you think you will bring including your personal carry-on. Walk up and down a flight of stairs three times, then walk around the block five times with your phone in one hand looking at a map. Then and only then will you understand that you will absolutely hate yourself if you bring too much luggage. Oh oh and by the way, make sure you're wearing the shoes you would wear and you're walking on cobblestone streets :-D

#36 Be prepared to get lost. Sometimes the best way to explore a new place is to get lost. This will force you to wander around, talk to locals and discover new things. You might even find some hidden gems you would have missed if you had stuck to the beaten path.

#37 For those who menstruate - take extra sanitary stuff. It can be hard to get it, especially in remote places, or those where having your period is taboo. I’ve also cut up pads to use as make-shift band-aids when I’ve run out of gauze strips…as you’d imagine, they’re very absorbent! (For that matter, always take a little roll of microporous tape with you, to stick down non-sticky band-aids).



Oh, and always take your own TP or a pack of tissues … many bathrooms do not have anything to wipe on! 🧻

#38 I carry my student ID with me even though I’m not studying. Gets me discounts into museums and stuff.

#39 When buying a bus ticket, note the general direction the bus will be going and the position of the sun for the majority of the trip. Pick a seat on the side away from the sun.

#40 Always bring an extra pair of underwear and non perfume deo-wipes on longhaus so that you can wipe your crotch and armpits and change underwear before landning. Yes, it might sound a little bit strange but feeling fresh downstairs and under your arms really makes security, getting to your destination and baggage claim a lot nicer.

#41 I keep scanned copies of all of my documents in a Manila envelope labeled “LUTEFISK RECIPES”



In case someone ever digs through my stuff.

#42 I take a spork thing that also has a (albeit very blunt) serrated edge - easy to tuck away in a side pocket but comes in handy if you pick up something yum to eat from a cafe/bakery/market etc only to get back to your accommodation and realise it didnt come with cutlery and it’s going to be a bit too awkward/messy for fingers.



A wide scarf can be handy too - makeshift blanket, can scrunch it up as substitute pillow, or can use to cover your face if wanting to nap on a plane/train etc. Hoodies with a zip at the front can also work - wear it backwards but if crampt seating be careful you dont accidentally punch the person next to you trying to get it on/off. But then you dont need to lug around a travel pillow that only has one use and higher chance of being dropped, hit the bathroom floor if you put your bag down, or left behind accidentally.



A smallish pouch, around 1L can be handy for long haul flights. Attach it to the seat in front / put in the seat pocket so it’s easy to access during the flight without disturbing the person next to you getting things out of your bag & potentially risking concussion if the person in front has put their seat back. Decanter items into it once you’ve gone through TSA so you can easily pull it out once you’ve got to your seat. Put small things you may want to have easy access to mid-flight: mints/gum, tissues, sanitiser, hydration/face spray, lip balm, hand cream, headphones, usb charging cord, phone, passport, pen for any customs forms. Bonus if you’re a glasses wearer as you can pop them in there if you want to nap & avoid the risk of leaving them behind on the plane.

#43 When you have the opportunity, sit at the bar or counter for dinner. After a day of traveling (solo or with a companion), there isn’t as much conversation since you both did the same things that day. At the bar/counter, you’re bound to have at least some level of additional interaction. My husband & I have gotten some of our best travel tips from bartenders & other people seated at the bar.

#44 An oldie but a goodie: you must always bring a towel

#45 When arriving at an airport and having someone pick you up, have the pick you up on the departures level. There’s no one there

#46 carry a few bandaids with you.



otherwise you'll be dealing with a small finger cut that won't stop bleeding while rushing through an airport...

#47 If you can, choose a hotel with a good breakfast spread. I find that fuelling up on a solid breakfast is good enough to get me through a day of sightseeing and also I'd prefer not to have to go looking for breakfast outside my hotel first thing in the morning.

#48 Learn the country's emergency number. It's crazy the amount of times people get in trouble abroad and try to call their home country's emergency number.

#49 Always without fail place anything liquid (body wash, shampoo, lotion, shaving cream, even toothpaste inside a ziplock bag before packing it in anything else!!



Made the mistake of not doing it once and only once…

#50 Instead of asking the hotel concierge or Airbnb host where they recommend you go out to eat, ask them where they like to eat with friends and family. This will probably keep you away from tourist traps and make you more likely to learn about local gems.

#51 Consider using a travel agent. Most people don’t realize that a travel agent can do all the research for you and find the best deals, resorts, and flights, and they often don’t cost the traveler a dime. Many are structured so they get commissions from the resorts. So why not let someone else do all the busywork for you?

#52 Clip your nails before the trip. Toes and fingers.

#53 Hope I'm saying the obvious here but I find it essential - try to not stop to talk with street sellers or fund collectors. They will always find a way to trick you into giving them money. 'Cause also once you do somehow get convinced (perhaps in an attempt to make them leave you alone), they will not stop on that - like a shark after a stain of blood in the water - they will aim at exploiting you and your funds.



Also before leaving your place of stay - try to somewhat plan your day / route. So you won't look lost wherever you are going.

#54 Don't overplan.



Planing everything can destroy the magic of every place.



In my past travels I always looked at everything with Google Sat/Streetview first. When I was there, there is not much left to discover.



Do not do that. Please.

#55 When staying on an island, clarify ferry/boat schedule prior to buying your plane/train/bus tickets, make sure to take possible weather issues into account and thus water transport halt on your way back.

#56 Nap when you land when you have jet lag *especially* if you’ll be driving.



Don’t plan your trip around ideas you got from social media because reality v. instagram is real. Keep in mind also travel forums are full of people who make things up/advise on things they’ve not done or experienced so get a breadth of feedback to consider.



Pack antidiarrheal medications no matter where you’re going.

#57 Pick out a scent for the trip. It could be a cologne, perfume, room diffuser, candle, etc. Use it. And use it. And use it.



When you get back, any time you smell that fragrance in the future, it will teleport you back.



edit: because folks have commented on it... yea, be respectful of your neighbors. don't walk around in a cloud of fragrance with a lot of projection. keep it personal. nothing worse than walking through one cloud of aqua di gio after another.

#58 If you are traveling with someone put a change of their clothes in your checked bag and a change of your clothes in their checked bag. Then put a change of clothes for you in your carry-on and they do that same. This way if one of you gets your luggage lost, you at least have 2 days of clean clothes.

#59 Always try to learn how to say “please” and “thank you”, “yes” and “no”, “I’m sorry” and “cheers” in the local language. You’ll be surprised just how much good will comes from locals that feel you’ve made an effort.



If you learn a funny saying or swear word that makes them laugh, you’ll be part of the family in no time…!

#60 Figure out a plan for phone and internet/data access. And have a backup just in case.

#61 My obscure tip is obscure because it will only apply to a small percentage of the population.



If you're vegan or vegetarian, download the app HappyCow. It has a world map of user-sourced restaurant recommendations sorted into categories (vegan, vegetarian, veg-friendly) with detailed reviews and photos.



I've had some of the best meals of my life from places I found on this app, and it's helped me find places that seem like they wouldn't be vegetarian-friendly except for reviews that say things like "chef used to be vegan so there's always one vegan special."

#62 If you’re going on a hike, bring a bag of Fritos. If you ever need to make a fire, Fritos light quickly and burn slowly like a candle.

#63 Have a day mid trip with nothing planned. Hang out in the room, go for a walk, sit on a bench in the park, order room service for dinner. Just have a day of nothing to recharge mid trip.

#64 bring a power strip with you!!

#65 Google local holidays/festivals on your period of travel. With details. Sometimes a bunch of businesses you expected to be open will be closed. Sometimes the main square or a central road will be closed. Sometimes hundreds of people will douse you in water if you are anywhere in public.



Edit/ and of course there’s opportunity as well as risk. You may want to amend your plan to enjoy the celebrations.

#66 Packing suitcases…roll up all of your clothes for less wrinkles and much more space for packing

#67 Check for bed bugs

#68 Please call the hotel and make sure your phone number is on file. Please. I work at a hotel and about everyday there is a problem and go to call the guest and no phone number.

#69 Use bottled water to brush your teeth

#70 Baby powder in your shoes before long flights.

#71 Pack as many “disposable” clothes as possible. There’s your souvenir space in your suitcase. We all have jam jams that are near the end. Pack those instead of your nice ones, and toss ‘em at the end of the week. Or locally donate that super thick sweater. Come home with something new and better that reminds you of your trip.

#72 If traveling with others, especially kids, have an emergency snack/treat. This should be their favorite snack or candy for each person. There will come a time on the trip where something goes wrong, or people are just stretched thin, and that’s the perfect time to pull this out.



All the better if you keep it a surprise.

#73 I download maps.me before I arrive and place pins for my accommodation and top sites so I can navigate wifi free. This has probably saves my life more than once. You can even use it in the souks of Morocco effectively.

#74 Pack a positive attitude!

#75 I always try to plan a 'soft day' midway through my trip to give myself time to rest and get my energy back up. Depending on the place, I usually work in some form of spa treatment, a beach 'do-nothing day,' a trip to relax in a hot spring, or just an afternoon set aside to picnic and drink wine.

#76 My travel medicine kit: the stop and go set (imodium and senna laxative), along with a blister pack sheet each of paracetemol, rennie (i.e., tums), and chlorphenamine (antihistamine for allergies). Fits in a tiny makeup bag and has saved me loads of trips to foreign pharmacies to attempt to make my way to some common medication for a minor complaint.

#77 Always check the refund/cancellation policy of any booking before making payment

#78 So many places require timed entry reservations to avoid standing in line for hours. We make reservations for one place a day, then roam the rest of the day. I try (not always possible) to alternate the reservations. Paid reservation one day, free reservation the next. That way if we want to skip a reservation we skip the free one.

#79 Travel is dependent on health, time and money. When you are young you have lots of time and no money. When you have young kids/middle age you usually have health but no time and no money. If you decide to not have kids you have health, some time and some money. When the kids leave home you have some health, some time and some money. When you retire you may have poor health but lots of time and money. Make the most out of what you have! You may never have all three simultaneously so plan your travel accordingly and live life! Also, don’t put it off for retirement as you don’t know how your health might be.

#80 When staying in a large touristy city, stay near a landmark. That way when you are walking around, there will be signs pointing you to the landmark or you can easily ask, how do I get to that landmark. If not a landmark, then a tall building will help you find your way back. It’s more comforting walking around - allowing one to get “lost”, knowing you can find your way back to your room easily.

#81 When I was a hostel hopping vagrant I would always carry a high quality cotton sheet and use that as my bed cover, and the supplied sheets as a curtain (always get the bottom bunk)

#82 scammers are part of the scene in many cities



KEEP WALKING when someone tries to get your attention



DO NOT STOP. as soon as you stop you are in their game and it will be harder and more uncomfortable to get out of it



i just smile, say "no thanks" with a palm down wave of my hand, like i'm polishing a table top, and keep walking.

#83 I like to bring a couple rolls of toilet paper. It’s nice to have the good stuff.

#84 When flying long haul return with the same airline, I like to go at the end of one month and come back in the next month so the films are different!

#85 Open a Schwab checking account. Their debit cards can be used at any atm everywhere around the world. When the atm says you'll be charged hit ok and then Schwab will refund the charge. Makes getting out cash so much easier when you don't have to worry about fees.

#86 Move really fast when you get off the plane so you can pass all the people you could potentially be waiting behind in the immigration line

#87 I always bring a pillow case - it has many unexpected uses (a towel, bag for errands… a pillow case)



Download your destination on maps.me (free open source map to download a whole country/region easily)

#88 As a glasses wearer, you MUST have an extra pair of glasses with you. Research the best way to get tickets and rent bikes. Also, sunscreen and baby wipes.

#89 Throw a couple command hooks in your suitcase.