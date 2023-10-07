Dad Accused Of “Robbing” His Kids Of Their Inheritance, The Internet Takes Dad’s Side
People in the world are so different and might lead completely distinct lives based on the part of the globe they are in. Some kids only have to worry about themselves and their new families when they grow up. In some other cultures, taking care of your elderly parents is a tradition.
It is also a tradition in redditor u/Quick-Teacher-3016′s family. But his kids decided on a different path. They refused to take care of him when he’s old, so the father was quick to react. He decided to keep his kids’ inheritance. Read the full story below.
Some people argue the family money should be passed on to children
The father in this family decided differently once his kids refused to take care of him when he’s old
Image credits: arkhangelovaoksana (not the actual photo)
Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Quick-Teacher-3016
In some countries, it is lawful to visit your elderly parents often
Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)
Was the father’s decision a chain of consequences? And a call to action? After all, most of the commentators on Reddit proclaimed him NTA. From the perspective of Western countries, the kids should be mostly responsible for themselves and their families. Many of the parents say it’s normal.
It might be a shock if the kids say they won’t care for you when you’re old if it’s deeply ingrained in your country’s traditions, though. For example, China has passed a law not letting children of the family neglect their elderly. According to The Week magazine, “Offspring who fail to visit mom and dad often, regardless of how far away they live, face potential punishment ranging from fines to jail time.”
Similarly to China, kids take care of their elderly parents in most of Asia. It is difficult to imagine such laws in Western countries, but France did in fact pass a similar law, requiring kids to visit their elderly parents. “It was only enacted following two disturbing events, though: One was the publication of statistics revealing France had the highest rate of pensioners taking their lives in Europe, and the other was the aftermath of a heat wave that killed 15,000 people — most of them elderly, and many of whom had been dead for weeks before they were found.”
Whereas in other parts of the world, the whole family lives together, counting in grandparents, children and their children
Image credits: Johnny Cohen (not the actual photo)
In some Latin and Mediterranean countries, like Spain, Greece, Brazil, and Argentina, people tend to live together as one big family – with grandparents, kids, and the grandchildren. If some people want to move out, though, it usually happens in later stages of life. For example, in Greece, contrary to other countries, like the Scandinavian ones, it is considered completely normal to live with your parents in your thirties or for the rest of your life.
It is, however, a law in only a number of countries to take care of the elderly. And just like in today’s story, what are they supposed to do? It is probably only right to keep some of the children’s inheritance money for your own matters. The father in this family decided to travel to some places he’s always wanted to go. Maybe we shouldn’t only do fun stuff while we’re young, but also once we’re older?
My dad has to spend his savings of 100k at 20k per month for long term care before he can get medicaid. Its not a case of care I could provide. He was upset he was spending my inheritance, but I told him I wasn't worried about it and he just needed to do what he needed to do. Similarly my grandma' had more than that in the bank and it all went to medical care in the last month of her life. Our medical system sucks. Nobody other than the rich should expect any inheritance today. Edit: this is how it works in the US
The medical system exists just to get the last of your hard work $ before you die. Obscene.
You should see the funeral industry.
Yeah just buried my dad, we paid $10,000. He had nothing set up, he was 62 and thought he had time.
Yikes! 10k, I couldn't imagine. Our cremation cost in my province (Canda) is about 4 grand tops.
Same cost for my mom. 6 grand was just to RENT a coffin for 1 day for the viewing and funeral. Cremation was only $1,500. Word of advice y'all, buy a cheap coffin
Or build your own. It doesn't have to look fancy if it is going to be burried anyway
For a country (US) that boasts itself as the most powerful country in the world... you certainly are poor and weak regarding your health care system. It's one of the reason I don't visit the US...I can't take the risk getting hurt there and end up in debt because of a sprained ankle
Actually anybody traveling should buy travel health insurance because you can’t expect to go to a hospital outside of your own country and get medical care for free. I knew of a woman who became sick in Mexico and her son was furious that they expected to be paid before she moved to another facility. They didn’t think ahead that insurance or Medicare doesn’t work in other countries. Oh and I doubt you’d go in debt for a sprained ankle. That would take an x-ray at most and we do have express care facilities for minor injuries.
Yeah it's a shame because it doesn't actually suck as much here as it seems, but without international healthcare, you'll be set back a few hundred if you twist something wrong (up to 1000+ if you to the er). Random injuries aren't that big of a deal compared to having chronic conditions though.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
George would be embarrassed to see you using his likeness and talking like that.
George would most certainly agree our healthcare system sucks. He was a liberal.
Tell me you've never heard any of George Carlin's work without telling me you never heard any of George Carlon's work.
Your country has a lot of good things to offer but the healthcare system certainly isn’t one of them.
Yeah we are VERY aware of that.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
yOu dOn'T SaY? we know this. At least those of us who post on BP. You're preaching to the choir. If you really care, then go post that on truth social or some other idiot right wing website.
Tbh, I think everyone, no matter what party you are on, thinks the price of medical care is just not ok.
Yeah my mom would've had to sell her house and assets to pay for care if my husband and I didn't move in so I could care for her and I don't trust nursing homes so to me it wasn't even an option.
Amen! Yet people still want to keep coming here! Boggles the mind!
NTA. I already take care of my parents, and when Dad got his inheritance he straight up said he's going to travel. So we got him his first passport, and I've put my parents on two cruises so far: Los Angeles to Panama and Venice to Lisbon (mom's favorite stop was Cadiz, and dad's was Ibiza). Dad wants to do the Eastern Caribbean next. Honestly, I'm happy af to get them out of the house.
You are a saint!
Wonderful that they have an opportunity to travel! It means a lot despite the age.
I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site… Here is I started.…………>> Www.Moneypay1.com
Inheritance is a privilege, not a right.
My dad has to spend his savings of 100k at 20k per month for long term care before he can get medicaid. Its not a case of care I could provide. He was upset he was spending my inheritance, but I told him I wasn't worried about it and he just needed to do what he needed to do. Similarly my grandma' had more than that in the bank and it all went to medical care in the last month of her life. Our medical system sucks. Nobody other than the rich should expect any inheritance today. Edit: this is how it works in the US
The medical system exists just to get the last of your hard work $ before you die. Obscene.
You should see the funeral industry.
Yeah just buried my dad, we paid $10,000. He had nothing set up, he was 62 and thought he had time.
Yikes! 10k, I couldn't imagine. Our cremation cost in my province (Canda) is about 4 grand tops.
Same cost for my mom. 6 grand was just to RENT a coffin for 1 day for the viewing and funeral. Cremation was only $1,500. Word of advice y'all, buy a cheap coffin
Or build your own. It doesn't have to look fancy if it is going to be burried anyway
For a country (US) that boasts itself as the most powerful country in the world... you certainly are poor and weak regarding your health care system. It's one of the reason I don't visit the US...I can't take the risk getting hurt there and end up in debt because of a sprained ankle
Actually anybody traveling should buy travel health insurance because you can’t expect to go to a hospital outside of your own country and get medical care for free. I knew of a woman who became sick in Mexico and her son was furious that they expected to be paid before she moved to another facility. They didn’t think ahead that insurance or Medicare doesn’t work in other countries. Oh and I doubt you’d go in debt for a sprained ankle. That would take an x-ray at most and we do have express care facilities for minor injuries.
Yeah it's a shame because it doesn't actually suck as much here as it seems, but without international healthcare, you'll be set back a few hundred if you twist something wrong (up to 1000+ if you to the er). Random injuries aren't that big of a deal compared to having chronic conditions though.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
George would be embarrassed to see you using his likeness and talking like that.
George would most certainly agree our healthcare system sucks. He was a liberal.
Tell me you've never heard any of George Carlin's work without telling me you never heard any of George Carlon's work.
Your country has a lot of good things to offer but the healthcare system certainly isn’t one of them.
Yeah we are VERY aware of that.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
yOu dOn'T SaY? we know this. At least those of us who post on BP. You're preaching to the choir. If you really care, then go post that on truth social or some other idiot right wing website.
Tbh, I think everyone, no matter what party you are on, thinks the price of medical care is just not ok.
Yeah my mom would've had to sell her house and assets to pay for care if my husband and I didn't move in so I could care for her and I don't trust nursing homes so to me it wasn't even an option.
Amen! Yet people still want to keep coming here! Boggles the mind!
NTA. I already take care of my parents, and when Dad got his inheritance he straight up said he's going to travel. So we got him his first passport, and I've put my parents on two cruises so far: Los Angeles to Panama and Venice to Lisbon (mom's favorite stop was Cadiz, and dad's was Ibiza). Dad wants to do the Eastern Caribbean next. Honestly, I'm happy af to get them out of the house.
You are a saint!
Wonderful that they have an opportunity to travel! It means a lot despite the age.
I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site… Here is I started.…………>> Www.Moneypay1.com
Inheritance is a privilege, not a right.