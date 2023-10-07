ADVERTISEMENT

People in the world are so different and might lead completely distinct lives based on the part of the globe they are in. Some kids only have to worry about themselves and their new families when they grow up. In some other cultures, taking care of your elderly parents is a tradition.

It is also a tradition in redditor u/Quick-Teacher-3016′s family. But his kids decided on a different path. They refused to take care of him when he’s old, so the father was quick to react. He decided to keep his kids’ inheritance. Read the full story below.

Some people argue the family money should be passed on to children

The father in this family decided differently once his kids refused to take care of him when he’s old

In some countries, it is lawful to visit your elderly parents often

Was the father’s decision a chain of consequences? And a call to action? After all, most of the commentators on Reddit proclaimed him NTA. From the perspective of Western countries, the kids should be mostly responsible for themselves and their families. Many of the parents say it’s normal.

It might be a shock if the kids say they won’t care for you when you’re old if it’s deeply ingrained in your country’s traditions, though. For example, China has passed a law not letting children of the family neglect their elderly. According to The Week magazine, “Offspring who fail to visit mom and dad often, regardless of how far away they live, face potential punishment ranging from fines to jail time.”

Similarly to China, kids take care of their elderly parents in most of Asia. It is difficult to imagine such laws in Western countries, but France did in fact pass a similar law, requiring kids to visit their elderly parents. “It was only enacted following two disturbing events, though: One was the publication of statistics revealing France had the highest rate of pensioners taking their lives in Europe, and the other was the aftermath of a heat wave that killed 15,000 people — most of them elderly, and many of whom had been dead for weeks before they were found.”

Whereas in other parts of the world, the whole family lives together, counting in grandparents, children and their children

In some Latin and Mediterranean countries, like Spain, Greece, Brazil, and Argentina, people tend to live together as one big family – with grandparents, kids, and the grandchildren. If some people want to move out, though, it usually happens in later stages of life. For example, in Greece, contrary to other countries, like the Scandinavian ones, it is considered completely normal to live with your parents in your thirties or for the rest of your life.

It is, however, a law in only a number of countries to take care of the elderly. And just like in today’s story, what are they supposed to do? It is probably only right to keep some of the children’s inheritance money for your own matters. The father in this family decided to travel to some places he’s always wanted to go. Maybe we shouldn’t only do fun stuff while we’re young, but also once we’re older?

The commentators thought the father was not a jerk for keeping the inheritance

