Obese Woman Is Asked To Squeeze Into One Seat By Rude Mom, Hissy Fit Ensues

Traveling is almost never comfortable, especially by plane. You’re squeezed into a tiny seat next to strangers who might be snoring or snacking while all you want to do is try to sleep while sitting in the most uncomfortable position imaginable.

So in an attempt to make her flying experience slightly more bearable, one woman recently decided to purchase an extra seat for herself. But after a mother demanded that seat go to her son, the passenger was left wondering if she did something wrong. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies from readers.

This woman decided to purchase an extra seat on her flight to ensure that she would have enough space

Image credits: Marco Verch / Flickr (not the actual photo)

But after encountering a demanding mother, she’s wondering if she did the right thing

Image credits: StudioLucky / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Electrical_Trash_373

Later, the woman replied to a few readers and provided more information on her situation

Over 40% of adults in the United States are obese

Sitting on an airplane isn’t comfortable for anyone, unless perhaps you pay thousands of dollars for first class seats, but it can be especially challenging for those of us in larger bodies. The seats are often tiny, the seatbelts might not be large enough to stretch over everyone’s stomachs, and it can be awkward trying to squeeze past and over fellow passengers.

But considering that 42.4% of adults in the United States have obesity, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, it would make sense if airlines could be more accommodating towards larger bodies. Unfortunately, it’s often on the passengers themselves to ensure that their flying experience will be okay.

Robin Raven wrote a piece for CN Traveler detailing how she manages to fly frequently as a fat person, and she recommends that passengers take advantage of TSA PreCheck, boarding early whenever possible and asking for seat belt extenders.

Yet it’s still a challenge for people in larger bodies to fly

It also never hurts to ask for extra space if the flight isn’t full, Raven writes. She explains how fellow flyers often give her glares and irritated looks in reference to her size, so she typically feels the need to stay out of the way of other passengers as much as she can. She’ll request aisle seats when she can, and she notes that having a full row to herself is always the dream scenario.

Of course, purchasing an extra seat can be wise for larger passengers as well, but that can make trips much more expensive and less accessible for larger individuals. So if you’re looking for the best airlines to fly if you’re overweight, The Present Perspective has broken them all down.

Delta seems to be a great option for larger travelers, as the airline itself is known for friendly service, and their planes actually offer some of the largest and widest seats available in the industry. Their seat selection policy also allows customers to pick where they’re sitting, which can help them avoid the dreaded middle seats.

Some airlines have implemented policies to ensure plus-sized passengers have enough space, but there’s still a long way to go

Southwest Airline’s seating policy is often liked by passengers as well, as they don’t assign seats prior to boarding. As long as you ensure that you board early, you’ll be able to choose any seat you like on the plane. Southwest has also offered to reimburse plus-sized passengers for extra seats that they purchase to ensure that they have enough space on their flights.

It’s well known that fatphobia runs rampant through many aspects of our society, from shaming overweight people for their size to doctors blaming all of a plus-sized patients health issues on their weight. So unfortunately, this toxic culture is alive and well while traveling too. But everyone deserves the opportunity to travel, have new experiences and exist in their body without receiving judgment from others.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was right to stand up for herself and defend her seat? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing what it’s like to travel as a plus-size person, look no further than right here.

Readers assured the traveler that she did nothing wrong and called out the mother for feeling entitled to her seat

