Nurse’s Chilling Final Text Revealed After Ex-Coworker Was Arrested For Slaying Her Amid Lurid Affair
Young nurse taking a close-up selfie indoors, highlighting the chilling final text in a tragic slaying case.
Nurse’s Chilling Final Text Revealed After Ex-Coworker Was Arrested For Slaying Her Amid Lurid Affair

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
A Florida nurse’s final message to her lover has emerged at the center of a chilling mu*der investigation after police arrested a former coworker more than a year after her passing.

On Tuesday, March 10, Rene J. Perez was taken into custody in connection with the October 2024 homicide of Linda Campitelli. She left behind two daughters who were under the age of 10 at the time of her passing.

Highlights
  • Just hours before her passing, Linda Campitelli sent a heartbreaking message to Rene J. Perez admitting she felt "nervous" about his birthday plans.
  • Forensic teams discovered an Apple Watch soaked in blood inside the victim's still-running vehicle.
  • Perez was arrested using surveillance footage and phone records.

Perez, who was involved in a two-year affair with the victim, lured Campitelli to a private birthday meeting before brutally attacking her, investigators said.

Court documents have now revealed the haunting message Campitelli sent him just hours before they met.

RELATED:

    The victim’s final message revealed how uneasy she felt moments before losing her life

    Woman in a red dress sitting on outdoor sofa at night, related to nurse's chilling final text after ex-coworker arrest.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli/Facebook

    According to a 25-page arrest affidavit, Campitelli and Perez had been involved in a two-year affair after meeting while working together at Wellington Regional Medical Center in Florida.

    Both were married to other people.

    However, on October 27, 2024, the day before their planned meetup, Campitelli sent Perez a message on WhatsApp expressing both excitement and anxiety about the surprise celebration he had planned for her birthday, per WPTV.

    “I love you, I feel kinda weird. I don’t know what to expect tomorrow. You’ve never done anything like this for me before, and I feel a little nervous,” she wrote in all caps, according to court documents.

    Mugshot of man arrested in connection with nurse's chilling final text amid lurid affair and slaying investigation.

    Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

    Perez responded casually in the same way, writing, “Lol, it’s no big deal. Just trying to show you that I can be romantic. It probably won’t be as good as what you’ve done for me.”

    “So tomorrow at 7:30…and you’re 100% sure this is ok?” Campitelli responded, to which Perez replied, “Yes maam. U got it. I love you so much.”

    Authorities alleged Perez used Campitelli’s birthday as a pretext to lure her to an isolated location and carry out the attack

    Man and woman posing together in a bar setting, related to nurse's chilling final text after ex-coworker arrest.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli/Facebook

    On October 28, 2024, Campitelli left her home wearing a red dress and black heels, telling her husband she was going out to dinner with friends.

    Cell phone and surveillance footage later showed her Chevy Tahoe arriving at an isolated area near the Retina Group of Florida building in Wellington, where Perez had previously worked.

    A photo recovered from Campitelli’s phone showed that the back of the Tahoe had been staged beforehand. The rear seats were folded down and covered with a blanket that read “Happy birthday, hope your birthday is out of this world.”

    Empty suburban road with a sidewalk under a cloudy sky, related to nurse's chilling final text case.

    Image credits: WPTV News – FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

    Authorities further discovered that Ultrasorb medical sheets, commonly used in hospital settings to absorb fluid and control odors, had been placed over the blanket.

    It was later determined by detectives that those sheets were the same brand used at Delray Medical Center, where Perez worked and had access to them. Similar sheets were also found during a search of his home.

    According to the investigators, a violent struggle occurred inside the vehicle

    Social media comment discussing nurse’s chilling final text after ex-coworker’s arrest in slaying case.

    Facebook comment about a nurse’s chilling final text amid ex-coworker’s arrest in a slaying linked to a lurid affair.

    The affidavit alleges blood splatter patterns inside the car were “clearly indicative of a struggle or violent episode.”

    Moreover, investigators found evidence that someone who had been “severely injured” had been transported inside the car.

    First responders discovered Campitelli’s body at around 10:30 p.m., after several 911 callers reported a “completely unresponsive” woman “lying in the Southbound lanes of Lyons Road”in Lantana, Florida, per People.

    Officers found her body about 50 feet from her still-running Chevy Tahoe, and authorities were able to identify her through an iPhone located near her body.

    Man in dark blue shirt standing next to a law enforcement officer during a courtroom hearing related to nurse's chilling final text case

    Image credits: CBS 12 News – WPEC

    An examination later revealed she had suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head and torso, including skull fractures, rib fractures, and scalp lacerations.

    Investigators also noted drag marks and severe road rash, suggesting her body had been moved after the attack.

    Inside the vehicle, detectives found Campitelli’s Apple Watch soaked in blood. DNA analysis later confirmed that the blood in and around the car belonged to her.

    Investigators identified the suspect using surveillance footage and phone records

    Memorial card for nurse Linda M. Campitelli with photo and Psalm 34 18 after chilling final text revealed amid slaying case.

    Image credits: WPTV News – FL Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

    Police stated the investigation involved dozens of search warrants, surveillance footage, and extensive cellphone analysis.

    According to Captain Michael Ott of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division, detectives reviewed “hundreds and hundreds of hours” of cellphone data while reconstructing the timeline of the crime.

    Cameras also captured Perez walking toward Delray Medical Center, where he worked at the time, and throwing an unidentified object into a trash bin.

    Chat message from Mary Alico expressing concern about people lacking morals and integrity in a serious epidemic.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the nurse's chilling final text after her ex-coworker's arrest.

    Woman with long brown hair smiling in a black top with nurse's chilling final text revealed after ex-coworker arrest background.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli/Facebook

    Perez initially told the investigators he had canceled the meeting because his son was sick. However, detectives alleged no text or WhatsApp messages supported his claim.

    Additional surveillance footage suggested Perez misled investigators about when he left work the night of the incident.

    The officers also discovered he had been using a secret prepaid phone.

    Perez was arrested in Miami, roughly 18 months after Campitelli’s passing. He was transported to Palm Beach County Jail.

    He now faces charges of first-degree homicide and tampering with physical evidence. During his first court appearance on March 11, a judge ordered him held without bond.

    Campitelli’s mother, Edina Russo, told WPTV that the arrest brought painful emotions but also a sense of closure.

    “There’s a million emotions,” Russo said. “I’m obviously always sad, but there’s a sense of closure.”

    “Creep and monster,” wrote one user

    Comment by Kevin Wilson questioning whether sympathy should be felt for either person involved in the nurse’s chilling final text case.

    Comment from Jimmy Neutron discussing investigators using DNA and surveillance to solve nurse’s chilling final text case.

    Text message from Jane Anne saying Crazy story Sad for her revealing nurse’s chilling final text after ex-coworker’s arrest

    Comment reading prayers for her family with prayer and sad face emojis, related to nurse’s chilling final text case

    Comment by Tammy Fulton expressing disbelief over a chilling final text related to nurse's slaying amid lurid affair.

    Comment by Wanda Manning calling someone a creep and a monster, relating to nurse's chilling final text case.

    Comment by Steve William Lindsey expressing sadness about women attracted to angry men, related to nurse's chilling final text case.

    Comment by Robert Ben saying Get it over with and hang him with angry face emoji on a light blue background.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing anger about nurse's chilling final text after ex-coworker's arrest in slaying case

    User comment by Ann Holinsky Jones expressing sadness over a nurse's chilling final text amid a slaying and lurid affair.

    Comment by Clifford Monroe discussing the nurse's chilling final text after ex-coworker arrested in slaying case.

    Comment from Nic Reno about the price of evil and innocent people suffering for their sins in online discussion.

    Comment by Barbara Mason expressing sadness and prayers for the nurse’s family after her slaying news.

    Comment from Steph Martinez questioning the 2024 arrest related to nurse's chilling final text and ex-coworker slaying case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the timing of a nurse's chilling final text after ex-coworker arrest.

    Comment about a lurid affair where a nurse’s chilling final text is revealed after ex-coworker’s arrest.

    Facebook comment saying "I wonder what the motive was" related to nurse's chilling final text and ex-coworker arrest.

    Comment from Randy Coleman expressing regret over an incident related to nurse’s chilling final text and ex-coworker arrest.

    Comment about nurse’s chilling final text and ex-coworker arrested for slaying amid lurid affair details.

    Comment text on a social media post referencing a crime of passion related to nurse's chilling final text and ex-coworker arrest.

    Crime

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Always trust your gut.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Always trust your gut.

