It doesn’t take an expert to understand that the conditions one is raised in will very actively shape the life-experiences they have. When faced with the often unequal distribution of wealth around the world, it should be no surprise that one meets a lot more folks who grew up poor, than rich. So how does the other side live?

An anonymous netizen who “grew up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family” went online to answer people’s questions, so we gathered some of the most interesting ones. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1

Reddit conversation about privilege and safety nets, reflecting on growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family.

    #2

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing dating and relationships while growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family.

    #3

    Reddit user discussing their ultra-privileged background and massive family net worth in a social media Q&A.

    #4

    Reddit user discusses discerning new money from old wealth, reflecting on experiences growing up ultra-privileged and isolated.

    #5

    Screenshot of a discussion on wealth and ethics from an ultra-privileged and isolated wealthy family perspective.

    #6

    Reddit AMA exchange about growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family discussing basic life skills.

    #7

    Screenshot of a Reddit AMA conversation about growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family.

    #8

    Reddit user asks about being wealthy and miserable or poor and miserable, discussing wealth in an ultra-privileged family context.

    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a strange question. If you are going to be miserable either way who would not take the money?

    #9

    Reddit conversation about growing up ultra-privileged and isolated, discussing independence and self-sufficiency.

    #10

    Reddit AMA discussion about growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family, sharing personal perspectives.

    #11

    Screenshot of a social media AMA conversation about growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family.

    #12

    Reddit user asks about the size and location of a simple apartment in a wealthy, ultra-privileged family setting.

    #13

    Reddit exchange discussing family dynamics and relationships growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family.

    #14

    Reddit conversation discussing decision-making and financial stress from growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family.

    #15

    Reddit AMA screenshot showing a user asking about language skills from someone who grew up ultra-privileged and isolated.

    #16

    Screenshot of a Reddit AMA discussing experiences of growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family.

    #17

    Screenshot of a Reddit AMA discussing family wealth, ultra-privileged lifestyle, and social discretion among wealthy friends.

    #18

    Reddit conversation about growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family with questions on life changes.

    #19

    Reddit exchange about inheriting wealth from a privileged family and plans to donate or save the inheritance.

    #20

    Screenshot of a conversation about a nanny quitting or being fired from an ultra-privileged wealthy family background AMA.

    #21

    Reddit Q&A showing a discussion about wealth and privilege in a wealthy family upbringing.

    #22

    Screenshot of an online discussion about growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family.

    #23

    Reddit conversation about money, highlighting a wealthy family upbringing and financial isolation perspective.

    #24

    Social media post discussing assumptions about wealth and mindset growing up ultra-privileged in a wealthy family.

    #25

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing giving money to friends and charity from a person who grew up ultra-privileged and isolated.

    #26

    Reddit user discusses wealthy family lifestyle, mentioning underground bunkers and isolation in an ultra-privileged setting.

    #27

    Screenshot of a discussion about growing up ultra-privileged and choosing to walk away during college.

    #28

    Reddit Q&A featuring a discussion about questioning privilege and experiences growing up ultra-privileged and isolated.

    #29

    Reddit AMA exchange about growing up ultra-privileged, discussing the most expensive item from wealthy parents.

    #30

    Screenshot of an online discussion about insider knowledge of ultra-privileged wealthy family wealth and secrets.

    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This answer contradicts the previous answers where she says she thinks phrases like "eat the rich" are understandable an no one gets her family's amount of money just by hard working and willpower, but now she's talking like a linkedin bs guru saying she's "tired of the rich bashing" and to get rich you just have to work hard, even if you come from poverty you can achieve wealth? Yeah, i am not someone who thinks everything on the internet/reddit is fake, but i am starting to smell the bs on this one.

    #31

    Reddit AMA about growing up ultra-privileged and isolated in a wealthy family, sharing personal social experiences.

    #32

    Reddit conversation highlighting views on meritocracy from someone who grew up ultra-privileged and wealthy.

